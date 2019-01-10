Today
Journalist Conversation
What: Join the Center for Jewish Life for a conversation with survivor and award-winning journalist Michael Scott Moore about his book “The Desert & The Sea,” a real story about how he was held captive for 977 days by Somali pirates.
When: 7 p.m. Jan. 10
Where: Center for Jewish Life, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $8
More Info: 843-884-2323, jewishchs.org
Vino & Vinyasa
What: An all-levels flow by CorePower Yoga followed by a wine happy hour. Registration is required. Additional classes will be held Jan. 17 and 24.
When: 5:30 p.m. Jan. 10
Where: Napa, 1324 Theater Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-900-6277, bit.ly/2Swntc5
Saturday
Spring St. Market
What: Local artists, artisans and small businesses will come together along Spring Street to put together an outdoor market.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 12
Where: Tiger Lily Florist, 131 Spring St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-723-3808, bit.ly/2GTcMix
Meet the Author
What: Award-winning children’s author Kate DiCammillo will discuss her newest novel “Louisiana’s Way Home,” the follow-up to her best-selling novel “Raymie Nightingale” and sign and personalize books.
When: 11 a.m. Jan. 12
Where: Charleston County Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org
Bridal Boutique
What: The Junior League of Charleston will host its third annual Bridal Boutique, featuring wedding dresses, evening gowns, cocktail dresses, mother-of-the-bride gowns and accessories from boutiques and local brides. Proceeds to benefit the organization's community assistance programs.
When: Noon-4 p.m. Jan. 12
Where: Colonial Ballroom at the Francis Marion Hotel, 387 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-763-5284, jlcharleston.org/bridal-boutique-2019
Foreign Policy Forum
What: Bi-weekly meeting of the French and American Foreign Policy Forum, discussing “u nom de la France?: Les non-dits de notre diplomatie,” by Laurent Larcher. No previous knowledge of foreign policy needed.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Jan. 12, 26
Where: Daniel Island Library, 2301 Daniel Island Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 908-268-5536, alangkelley@comcast.net
Power of Poetry
What: Charleston’s Poet Laureate Marcus Amaker will read original poetry that speaks to the power of connectivity, openness, truth and love. The reading will also include a discussion about how he became the Poet Laureate followed by a Q&A.
When: 5-7 p.m. Jan. 12
Where: Gage Hall, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 843-697-4014, charlestonjungsociety.org
Elderberry Syrup
What: A cooking demonstration to showcase a simple recipe for elderberry syrup. Each attendee will take home a bottle of syrup as well as a copy of the recipe.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 12
Where: The Canterbury Cloak & Dagger, 907-3 Miles-Jamison Road, Summerville
Price: $30
More Info: 843-871-8383, thecanterburycloakanddagger.com
Tuesday
Health & Wellness Expo
What: The second annual Charleston Health & Wellness Expo will feature more than 100 vendors, including MUSC, one of the corporate sponsors, with health screenings in various areas, fitness testing, cooking lessons, oral health, stress management and more.
When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Jan. 15-16
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free admission; $5 parking
More Info: charlestonphysicians.com/expo
Wednesday
88 Club Breakfast
What: The 88 Club Breakfast will host guest speaker senior reporter David Slade for a talk about his journalistic work at The Post and Courier on personal finance and Lowcountry events. The 88 Club meets the first and third Wednesday of every month.
When: 7 a.m. Jan. 16
Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 Highway 17 North, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free to attend
More Info: 843-881-8861, sytcg6456@gmail.com