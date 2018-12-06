Today
9 to 5 Release
What: 9 to 5 Magazine will host a celebration of its fourth issue release and to wrap up its first year in print. The event will showcase local acts Wolfgang Zimmerman, Estee and Logan and the Kidders.
When:7-10 p.m. Dec. 6
Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info:843-540-3805, 9to5magazine.com
Friday
Pearl Harbor Memorial
What: A Pearl Harbor Day memorial service aboard the aircraft carrier Yorktown to honor the 25 known South Carolinians who were killed during the 1941 attack.
When: 11 a.m. Dec. 7
Where: USS Yorktown at Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-881-5984, patriotspoint.org
Saturday
Divas & Drag Brunch
What: Saturday brunch featuring diva inspired sets from DJ United alongside live drag performances hosted by Brooke Collins.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-266-2437, baystreetbiergarten.com
Buy Local Party
What: Shop and sip local with a local market hosted by Lowcountry Local First and Tradesman Brewing Co. featuring more than 20 vendors, live music, food trucks and more.
When: Noon-6 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: Tradesman Brewing Co., 1647 King St. Ext., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-410-1315, lowcountrylocalfirst.org
Shuckin’ on the Cooper
What: The Mount Pleasant Pier will host its annual Shuckin’ on the Cooper event featuring an oyster roast, live music by Joshua Jarman and a view of the Charleston’s Holiday Parade of Boats.
When: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.
Price: $8-$10
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com
Sunday
Vintage Market
What: Join Holy City Vintage as it hosts a pop-up market with a variety of food, vintage, drink vendors and more.
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 9
Where: The Park Cafe, 730 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/holycityvintagemarket