Today
Paddle the Park
What: A guided canoe trip with an educator on staff to inform guests about the plants and animals living in the remnants of the first canal ever built in America. Canoes, life jackets and paddles will be provided.
When: 1-3 p.m. Jan. 24
Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner
Price: $15
More Info: 843-899-5200, oldsanteecanalpark.org
Author Talk
What: Best-selling author Marie Benedict will discuss her new historical fiction title “The Only Woman in the Room,” based on Hedy Lamarr, the glamorous Oscar-nominated 1940s film star and communication technologies inventor.
When: 4 p.m. Jan. 24
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5-$10
More Info: 843-723-9912, charlestonlibrarysociety.org
Friday
Wellness Fair
What: Franke at Seaside will host a health and wellness fair with more than 30 interactive exhibits and vendors.
When: 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 25
Where: Rodenberg Hall, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-375-5007, frankeatseaside.org
Book Discussion
What: Halls Signature Events will host memoirist and journalist Tommy Tomlinson to discuss his debut title “The Elephant in the Room: One Fat Man’s Quest to Get Smaller in a Growing America.”
When: Noon, Jan. 25
Where: Halls Signature Events, 5 Faber St., downtown Charleston
Price: $32 lunch, $62 with book
More Info: 843-303-1113, bit.ly/2TRgmv7
Book Sale
What: The Friends of the Summerville Library will host a three-day book sale of gently used books, CDs, audiobooks and DVDs.
When: Noon-7 p.m. Jan. 25; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 26; noon-5 p.m. Jan. 27
Where: American Legion Post 21, 105 Sumter Ave., Summerville
More Info: 843-371-9293, friendsofthesummervillelibrary.weebly.com
Saturday
Good Fest
What: Pop-up wellness experience The Good Fest will set up shop at Cannon Green featuring talks by life coaches, beauty bloggers and wellness experts, as well as a meditation and sound bath, a wellness marketplace and more.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 26
Where: Cannon Green, 103 Spring St., downtown Charleston
Price: $109
More Info: thegoodfest.com/charleston
Foreign Policy Forum
What: Bi-weekly meeting of the French and American Foreign Policy Forum, discussing “u nom de la France?: Les non-dits de notre diplomatie,” by Laurent Larcher. No previous knowledge of foreign policy needed.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Jan. 26
Where: Daniel Island Library, 2301 Daniel Island Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 908-268-5536, alangkelley@comcast.net
Tuesday
Native American Talk
What: The South Carolina Historical Society will host director of Native American Studies at USC-Lancaster Chris Judge for a talk, “Gathering Up the Fragments: The Elusive Cheraw Indians in Colonial Times,” as part of its winter lecture series.
When: 6 p.m. Jan. 29
Where: First Baptist Church, 61 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-723-3225, schistory.org