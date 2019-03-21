Today
Spring Carnival
What: This carnival to celebrate spring’s arrival will feature rides from Dreamland Amusements, food, games, vendors and more.
When: Daily through March 31
Where: Festival Centre, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston
Price: Various ticket package options; free admission and parking
More Info: 866-666-3247, bit.ly/2GNR7HV
Wolf Feeding
What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote every week on Thursdays and Saturdays.
When: 3 p.m. March 21
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 North, Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2IGgOvG
Saturday
#Race4Wanza
What: Fourth annual Doughnut Dash in honor of Tywanza Sanders, the youngest victim of the mass shooting at Emanuel AME Church in 2015, presented by Race 4 Achievement Inc. and the Charleston Jewish Community Center Without Walls, with a portion of the proceeds to benefit the Tywanza Sanders Scholarship Fund for Charleston County students.
When: 9 a.m. March 23
Where: South Windermere Center, 80 Folly Road Blvd., Charleston
Price: $10-$25
More Info: 843-814-9570, doughnutdash2019.eventbrite.com
‘Passport to Fun’
What: The Aquarium’s “Passport to Fun: Spring Break at the Aquarium” program will have more than 100 activities including hands-on projects and animal encounters for visitors through April 21.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 23
Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, downtown Charleston
Price: $22.95-$29.95 admission
More Info: 843-577-3474, bit.ly/2Fi97YP
Sangaree Color Run
What: Participants in this inaugural color run are encouraged to wear white or lightly colored clothing. Colored packets and refreshments will be sold, and all proceeds will benefit Sangaree Middle School.
When: 9-11 a.m. March 23
Where: Sangaree Middle School, 1050 Discovery Drive, Ladson
Price: $10
More Info: 843-821-4028, bit.ly/2O6dyZt
Health Fair
What: The Clementa C. Pinckney Community Health Fair is for all ages, with representatives from medical and nursing services, health care insurance providers, games, activities and more.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 23
Where: Mother Emanuel AME Church, 110 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-737-4166
Foreign Policy Forum
What: This month the Forum on French and American Foreign Policy will discuss the Gilets Jaunes movement and the Great National Debate. This discussion is in French.
When: Noon-2 p.m. March 23
Where: Daniel Island Library, 2301 Daniel Island Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 908-268-5536, alangkelley@comcast.net
Roller Derby
What: The Lowcountry Highrollers Roller Derby teams (the Allstars and the Bruisin' Betties) will have a double-header with the Hard Knox Roller Girls and the HKRG Brawlers, with proceeds to benefit the Green Heart Project. Entertainment provided by the Rockabilly Salamanders.
When: 4:30-9 p.m. March 23
Where: ISOL, 3337 Business Circle, North Charleston
Price: $5-$15
More Info: lowcountryhighrollers.com
Sunday
Firehouse Fest
What: Fire, EMT, police departments and businesses will provide Fire Prevention educational programs. This fundraiser also will include food vendors, entertainment, Star Wars characters, Keepers of the Wild, PAWs and more.
When: Noon-5 p.m. March 24
Where: Cane Bay High School Athletic Field, 1624 State Road, Summerville
Price: $5
More Info: 843-324-4926, firehouseatcanebay.org
Tuesday
Black Farmers Conference
What: The S.C. Black Farmers Conference brings experts to explore contributions Africans and African-Americans have made to modern agriculture and the opportunities for active and new farmers.
When: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. March 26
Where: Fresh Future Farm, 2008 Success St., North Charleston
Price: $15-$50
More Info: 843-804-9091, bit.ly/2O6GlNH
Designer Showhouse
What: The Charleston Symphony Orchestra presents its annual Designer Showhouse, with a preview party at 5:45 p.m. March 26 and showcase dates March 27-April 28. The preview party will include performances from the Charleston Symphony Brass, a ribbon cutting and wine and food.
Where: 16 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: $100 preview party; $20-$25 showhouse admission
More Info: csolinc.org/designer-showhouse
Wednesday
Strike Out For Cancer
What: The Alley will have several different Rusty Bull Brewing beers on tap along with a fundraising bowling tournament for Jennifer Mayer's fight against cancer.
When: 6-10 p.m. March 27
Where: The Alley, 131 Columbus St., downtown Charleston
Price: $50
More Info: 843-225-8600, bit.ly/2uanYOL