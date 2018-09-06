Today
Wine, Women & Wisdom
What: An evening with authors Lauren Willig, Beatriz Williams and Karen White for their new collaborative novel, “The Glass Ocean.” The event will include curated wines and light fare. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Fisher House Program.
When: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 6
Where: Brigade Hall at Oyster Point, 1500 Pearl Tabby Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: $45
More Info: 843-834-6575, buxtonbooks.com
Echo in Ramadi
What: Symposium to provide a special perspective of a 10-month battle on the streets of Ramadi, Iraq, based on the book “Echo in Ramadi” by Echo Company Commander Major Scott Huesing, featuring Marines who served in Iraq and an Iraqi combat interpreter.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 6
Where: Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum aboard the USS Yorktown, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-881-5984, patriotspoint.org
Friday
Book Sale
What: An extensive selection of gently used books, DVDs, CDs and audiobooks will be for sale at the Friends of the Summerville Library’s charity book sale. To benefit the George H. Seago Public Library.
When: Noon-7 p.m. Sept. 7; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 8; noon-5 p.m. Sept. 9
Where: American Legion Post 21, 105 Sumter Ave., Summerville
Price: Free to attend
More Info: 843-371-9293, https://bit.ly/2q8Kuaj
Yes! I’m a Feminist
What: The College of Charleston’s Women and Gender Studies Department will host its sixth annual “Yes! I’m a Feminist” party to support the Alison Piepmeier Scholarship and to celebrate feminism. The event will feature festive drinks and desserts, live music from feminist DJ Lanatatron and active dialogue. While admission is free, donations are highly encouraged.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 7
Where: The Cistern Yard, 66 George St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: https://bit.ly/2LWCQ9z
Saturday
Hope for Haiti 5k
What: Light from Light’s third annual 5K trail run to raise money to fight child malnutrition. The course will begin at the North Mount Pleasant Chick-fil-A and winds through Oakland Plantation.
When: 7 a.m. packet pickup, 9 a.m. race Sept. 8
Where: Chick-fil-A, 3102 Ironclad Alley, Mount Pleasant: Starting Line
Price: $15-$40
More Info: 828-612-8216, bit.ly/2LFdME2
Wellness Fair
What: Carnes Crossroads will host its inaugural wellness fair bringing together local fitness, healthcare, nutrition and wellness experts for a one-day educational event. The fair will feature more than 20 fitness, traditional and holistic medicine and nutrition exhibitors.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 8
Where: Carnes Crossroads, 513 Wodin Place, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-761-8600, carnescharleston.com
Poetry Workshop
What: Weekly poetry workshop led by “Poetry at McLeod” poets featuring activities such as reading poems aloud, playing with word choice and voice and sharing work. Registration is required.
When: 2-4 p.m. Sept. 8
Where: McLeod Plantation, 325 County Club Drive, Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com
Axe Throwing
What: Test your axe throwing skills with Blade and Bull Axe Throwing as they set up at Bohemian Bull. Tradesman Brewing Co. will take over the tap. From 4-6 p.m. there will be free throws and lessons followed by an axe throwing contest for $5 a person. The winner will receive a T-shirt, gift card and growler of Tradesman beer.
When: 4-10 p.m. Sept. 8
Where: Bohemian Bull, 1531 Folly Road, Folly Beach
More Info: 843-225-1817, bohemianbull.com
Sunday
Elements of Story
What: First of a four-class workshop on the elements of story taught by local professor Amy Hudock. The workshops will include discussion about producing, editing and marketing imaginative writing, using literary elements as tools to improve work, using pre-writing techniques to help beat writer’s block and more.
When: 4-5:30 p.m. Sept. 9
Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., Charleston
Price: $75-$260
More Info: 843-225-6569, itinerantliteratebooks.com
Monday
Football & Butterflies
What: The Charleston Horticulture Society will host a lecture with UGA Coach Vince Dooley about his book “Vince Dooley’s Garden: A Horticultural Journey of a Football Coach.” Preceding the lecture, Dooley will sign and sell copies of his book.
When: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10
Where: Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-579-9922, chashortsoc.org/lectures
Tuesday
Disney Trivia
What: A Disney trivia quiz entitled “When You Wish Upon A Bar” hosted by Geeks Who Drink.
When: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 11
Where: Two Blokes Brewing, 547 Long Point Road, Ste. 101, Mount Pleasant
Price: $5 to play
More Info: 843-654-4564, bit.ly/2C7rhwJ