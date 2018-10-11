Today
Wolf Feeding
What: Observe a feeding of the endangered Red Wolves with Sewee Center caretaker Wolfman Rob, who will share the history of the species, as well as additional information about grey wolves and coyotes.
When: 3-4 p.m. Thursdays, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 North, Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, fws.gov/refuge/sewee_center
Yappy Hour
What: The off-leash dog park at James Island County Park will host the last Yappy Hour of the season with food and beverages available for purchase and live music from Redleg Husky.
When: 4 p.m.-sunset Oct. 11
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $2 general park admission
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/1181/Yappy-Hour
Author Talk
What: Local journalist and author Jason Ryan will discuss his book “Race to Hawaii,” in which he chronicles the 1927 Dole Air Derby and the first flights across the Pacific in the 1920s.
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 11
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org
Friday
Book Launch
What: Afternoon of literary conversations, traditional high tea canapes and champagne presented by The Charleston Library Society as they transform the main room into the setting of the launch of lifestyle icon Carolyne Roehms’ new book, “Design & Style: A Constant Thread.”
When: 3:30 p.m. Oct. 12
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $95
More Info: 843-723-9912, charlestonlibrarysociety.org
Poetry Reading
What: Chen Chen, winner of the A. Pulin Jr. Prize, GLCA New Writers Award and the Thom Gunn Award for Gay Poetry; and John Byrne, second-year MFA student at the College of Charleston, will read. A reception and book signing will follow.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 12
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: webmaster@poetrysocietysc.org, poetrysocietysc.org
Saturday
Family Fun Day
What: The North Charleston Fire Department will host a family fun day to celebrate National Fire Prevention Week featuring educational booths, children’s activities, live demonstrations, entertainment, food trucks and free admission to the fire museum.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 13
Where: North Charleston Fire Museum and Education Center, 4975 Centre Pointe Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-2647, northcharleston.org
Holiday Craft Fair
What: Franke at Seaside will host a fine arts and crafts fair, including baked goods and more.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 13
Where: Rodenberg Hall at Franke, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-216-2222, frankeatseaside.org/activities
Jung Society Talk
What: Exploration of horizons of the self through the journeys of women of color and the individuation process of characters from Alice Walker’s “The Color Purple” and Zora Neal Hurston’s “Their Eyes Were Watching God.”
When: 5 p.m. Oct. 13
Where: Unity of Charleston, 2535 Leeds Ave., North Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 843-697-4014, charlestonjungsociety.org
Sunday
Basic Flea
What: Every second Sunday, Basic Kitchen hosts a curated vendor market of local craftsmen, artists, vintage pickers and more in its parking lot.
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 14
Where: Basic Kitchen, 82 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-789-4568, basickitchen.com
Wednesday
Stanzas & Synthesizers
What: To kick off the Free Verse Poetry Festival, Marcus Amaker, Kayla Sewell and Andy Natusch will perform electronic music while local poets Derek Berry, Matthew Foley and Bria the poet read.
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: freeversefestival.com