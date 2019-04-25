Saturday
Inflatable 5K
What: The Insane Inflatable 5K has 11 of the world’s largest custom inflatable obstacles and will include a fun run for kids.
When: 8 a.m.-noon April 27
Where: Exchange Park, 9850 Highway 78, Ladson
Price: $57-$79
More Info: 843-572-3161, bit.ly/2PnUMgP
Tillman Run
What: Fourth annual family-friendly walk/run that celebrates the military community and legacy of Pat Tillman, while providing residents with an opportunity to come together and enjoy live music, kids activities, food and giveaways.
When: 8:30 a.m. April 27
Where: MUSC Health Stadium, 1990 Daniel Island Drive
Price: $10-$40
More Info: bit.ly/2UJl3fD
Race for the Paws
What: Pet Helpers' 5K fundraiser, with food trucks, games for kids and dogs and more.
When: 9 a.m. April 27
Where: Wappoo Shelter at James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $40 per runner; $10 per dog
More Info: 843-795-1110, pethelpers.org
Bookstore Day
What: In celebration of Independent Bookstore Day, Itinerant Literate Books will have a day of games, giveaways, the fourth annual StorySlam and more.
When: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. April 27
Where: Itinerant Literate Books, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-225-6569, http://bit.ly/2Vpu5hr
Cornhole for a Cause
What: The third annual Cornhole for a Cause will include a cornhole tournament, music and food trucks and will benefit three local charities.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. April 27
Where: Magnolia Park, 0 Sycamore Ave., Charleston
Price: $50-$75
More Info: brian.pulaski@akersellIs.com, bit.ly/2UuQTYj
‘ReMember the Museum’
What: The Charleston Museum will hold a family event with tours from museum curators from its five distinct collections, kids activities, book reading and a pop-up shop.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 27
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Included in $5-$25 admission
More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2VNbmsJ
Roller Derby
What: The Lowcountry Highrollers will celebrate their 10 year anniversary with the “Malice in Wonderland” roller derby.
When: 3-9 p.m. April 27
Where: ISOL Soccer Club, 3337 Business Circle, North Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-552-3233, bit.ly/2KOFwe7
Lowcountry Stargazers
What: Lowcountry Stargazers will share the wonders and visions of the night sky at a special program at Fort Moultrie in celebration of National Park Week.
When: 8 p.m. April 27
Where: Fort Moultrie, 1214 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-883-3123, bit.ly/2DhpCCS
Wednesday
Superhero Dance
What: People with special needs and their families and friends are invited to a costume dance.
When: 6-8 p.m. May 1
Where: Cooper River Room, 99 Harry Hallman Jr. Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $4-$5
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2Pn09g5