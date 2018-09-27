Today
Yappy Hour
What: After-work happy hour in the dog park with live music by Dave Gillease and beverages for sale.
When: 4 p.m.-sunset Sept. 27
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $2 park admission
More Info: 843-762-2172, ccprc.com/1181/Yappy-Hour
Brown Water Navy Symposium
What: Patriots Point will host a free symposium about the Vietnam War’s Brown Water Navy, small commercial boats adapted by the Navy to patrol the tight and shallow waterways of South Vietnam, featuring a panel of veterans who operated the boats and were exposed to enemy fire.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 27
Where: USS Yorktown at Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-884-2727, patriotspoint.org
Friday
Foodie Book Lunch
What: Chef, writer, traveler and foodie Gerri “Gigi” Wilson will host a three-course luncheon with executive chef Matt Greene to talk about her new book “Fun & Simple Gourmet,” including dishes inspired by the book.
When: Noon Sept. 28
Where: Halls Signature Events, 5 Faber St., downtown Charleston
Price: $32
More Info: 843-242-3185, bluebicyclebooks.com
Bird Walk
What: Join an Audubon SC guide for a casual after-work stroll for bird watching. Registration required.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 28
Where: Pitt Street Bridge, 998 Pitt St., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-459-2473, sc.audubon.org
Speak Easy
What: Open mic series on every fourth Friday in Itinerant Literate’s backyard for verse, storytelling, music and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring snacks and libations.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 28
Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-225-6569, itinerantliteratebooks.com
Saturday Sept. 29
Book Launch Party
What: Celebration for the release of F. Rutledge Hammes’ debut novel, “A Curious Matter of Men with Wings.”
When: 5 p.m. Sept. 29
Where: Blue Bicycle Books, 420 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: free to attend
More info: 843-722-2666, bluebicyclebooks.com
Tuesday
Native American Spirituality
What: College of Charleston Religious Studies Professor Lee Irwin will discuss the religious beliefs and practices of Native Americans. Registration is recommended.
When: 10:30 a.m. Oct. 2
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, Charleston
Price: $5
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2Mxo3Ue
‘Rooms of Their Own’
What: The Royal Oak Foundation presents “Behind Closed Doors: Stepping into Bloomsbury Rooms” with Head of Research and Specialist Advice for the National Trust Nino Strachey as she talks about her new book, “Rooms of Their Own”, in which she explores the complicated, interlocking lives of Virginia Woolf and Vita & Edward Sackville-Wes.
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 2
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $30
More Info: 843-723-9912, charlestonlibrarysociety.org
Wednesday
OneBeat
What: A musical and artistic experience bringing together twenty-five socially engaged and international artists for a collaborative performance.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 3
Where: Redux Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org