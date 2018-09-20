Race for the Cure

The Susan G. Komen Lowcountry Race for the Cure will take place in Riverfront Park on Saturday.

 File photo

Today

Barre at the Gallery

What: A free barre class by Barre South followed by wine and snacks. Attendees are asked to bring their own mats.

When: 6-8 p.m. Sept. 20

Where: Trager Contemporary Art Gallery, 577 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More info: 843-882-5464, tragercontemporary.com

Jeffery Robinson

What: ACLU deputy legal director and director of the Trone Center for Justice and Equality will speak about racial history, its influences on the current moment and reasons truth in history is critical in America. Mayor Tecklenburg will close the evening with announcements regarding plans for the city’s work on social justice and racial equity.

When: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 20

Where: Burke High School, 224 President St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-8030, naacpcharlestonbranch.org

Neighborhood Welcome 

What: The Radcliffeborough Neighborhood Association will welcome the community and college students, with guest attendees Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds and a representative from the College of Charleston.

When: 6 p.m. Sept. 20

Where: St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 16 Thomas St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-442-2124

Friday

Yoga in the Rotunda

What: Local yoga instructor Katie Borges will lead an all-levels yoga flow in the Campbell Rotunda and sculpture hall of the Gibbes Museum. Attendees are asked to being their own mats and water. Ticket price includes a $5 coupon for The Daily.

When: 8-9 a.m. Sept. 21

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org

Remembering Pat Conroy

What: A special luncheon for “Our Prince of Scribes: Writers Remember Pat Conroy” edited by Nicole Seitz and Jonathan Haupt, featuring a three course meal by Halls Executive Chef Matt Greene and a cash bar for specialty cocktails and wines.

When: 11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sept. 21

Where: Halls Signature Events, 5 Faber St., downtown Charleston

Price: $64

More Info: 843-242-3185, bit.ly/2oIynOX

Saturday

Race for the Cure

What: The 25th annual Susan G. Komen Lowcountry Race for the Cure is a fundraiser for breast cancer research, prevention and treatment featuring a community walk for families and children.

When: 7 a.m. opening and registration, 8:15 a.m. celebration ceremony, 8:30 a.m. walk begins, Saturday Sept. 22

Where: Riverfront Park, 1001 Everglades Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-556-8011, bit.ly/2Nm7rmM

Free Admission Day

What: The National Park Service will offer free admission to celebrate National Public Lands Day.

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 22

Where: Fort Moultrie, 1214 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-883-3123, nps.gov/fosu

Crowfieldfest

What: Crowfield will host its fourth annual Crowfieldfest with a car, truck and motorcycle show, food, additional vendors, prizes and more.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 22

Where: Middleton Park, 101 Hunters Lane, Goose Creek

Price: Free admission and open to the public

More Info: 843-572-4758, bit.ly/2MCRK5q

Foreign Policy

What: Bi-weekly meeting of the French and American Foreign Policy Forum, discussing Renaud Girard’s “Quelle diplomatie pour la France?” looking in depth at the philosophy of reality-politics in an effort to reestablish the importance of an independent French foreign policy.

When: Noon-2 p.m. Sept. 22

Where: Daniel Island Library, 2301 Daniel Island Drive

Price: Free

More Info: 908-268-5536, alangkelley@comcast.net

Monday

Music Club Concert Series 

What: After its member meeting, the Charleston Music Club will present "Soiree' Musicale" with violinist Nina Sandberg and pianist Chee-Hang See, faculty members with the Charleston Music Academy.

When: 7 p.m. meeting, 7:30 p.m. music Sept. 24

Where: Franke at Seaside Rodenberg Chapel, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 603-930-5649, charlestonmusicclub.org

Tuesday

Tyrants in Shakespeare

What: Discover and read Shakespeare’s most famous tragedies dramatizing ambition and those who stop at nothing for personal gain, Macbeth and Richard III, with professor emeritus of English at the College of Charleston, Nan Morrison. The class will look at these dramas each successive Tuesday night for five weeks.

When: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 25

Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $150-$200

More Info: 843-723-9912, charlestonlibrarysociety.org 