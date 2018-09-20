Today
Barre at the Gallery
What: A free barre class by Barre South followed by wine and snacks. Attendees are asked to bring their own mats.
When: 6-8 p.m. Sept. 20
Where: Trager Contemporary Art Gallery, 577 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More info: 843-882-5464, tragercontemporary.com
Jeffery Robinson
What: ACLU deputy legal director and director of the Trone Center for Justice and Equality will speak about racial history, its influences on the current moment and reasons truth in history is critical in America. Mayor Tecklenburg will close the evening with announcements regarding plans for the city’s work on social justice and racial equity.
When: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 20
Where: Burke High School, 224 President St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-8030, naacpcharlestonbranch.org
Neighborhood Welcome
What: The Radcliffeborough Neighborhood Association will welcome the community and college students, with guest attendees Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds and a representative from the College of Charleston.
When: 6 p.m. Sept. 20
Where: St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 16 Thomas St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-442-2124
Friday
Yoga in the Rotunda
What: Local yoga instructor Katie Borges will lead an all-levels yoga flow in the Campbell Rotunda and sculpture hall of the Gibbes Museum. Attendees are asked to being their own mats and water. Ticket price includes a $5 coupon for The Daily.
When: 8-9 a.m. Sept. 21
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
Remembering Pat Conroy
What: A special luncheon for “Our Prince of Scribes: Writers Remember Pat Conroy” edited by Nicole Seitz and Jonathan Haupt, featuring a three course meal by Halls Executive Chef Matt Greene and a cash bar for specialty cocktails and wines.
When: 11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sept. 21
Where: Halls Signature Events, 5 Faber St., downtown Charleston
Price: $64
More Info: 843-242-3185, bit.ly/2oIynOX
Saturday
Race for the Cure
What: The 25th annual Susan G. Komen Lowcountry Race for the Cure is a fundraiser for breast cancer research, prevention and treatment featuring a community walk for families and children.
When: 7 a.m. opening and registration, 8:15 a.m. celebration ceremony, 8:30 a.m. walk begins, Saturday Sept. 22
Where: Riverfront Park, 1001 Everglades Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-556-8011, bit.ly/2Nm7rmM
Free Admission Day
What: The National Park Service will offer free admission to celebrate National Public Lands Day.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 22
Where: Fort Moultrie, 1214 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-883-3123, nps.gov/fosu
Crowfieldfest
What: Crowfield will host its fourth annual Crowfieldfest with a car, truck and motorcycle show, food, additional vendors, prizes and more.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 22
Where: Middleton Park, 101 Hunters Lane, Goose Creek
Price: Free admission and open to the public
More Info: 843-572-4758, bit.ly/2MCRK5q
Foreign Policy
What: Bi-weekly meeting of the French and American Foreign Policy Forum, discussing Renaud Girard’s “Quelle diplomatie pour la France?” looking in depth at the philosophy of reality-politics in an effort to reestablish the importance of an independent French foreign policy.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Sept. 22
Where: Daniel Island Library, 2301 Daniel Island Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 908-268-5536, alangkelley@comcast.net
Monday
Music Club Concert Series
What: After its member meeting, the Charleston Music Club will present "Soiree' Musicale" with violinist Nina Sandberg and pianist Chee-Hang See, faculty members with the Charleston Music Academy.
When: 7 p.m. meeting, 7:30 p.m. music Sept. 24
Where: Franke at Seaside Rodenberg Chapel, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 603-930-5649, charlestonmusicclub.org
Tuesday
Tyrants in Shakespeare
What: Discover and read Shakespeare’s most famous tragedies dramatizing ambition and those who stop at nothing for personal gain, Macbeth and Richard III, with professor emeritus of English at the College of Charleston, Nan Morrison. The class will look at these dramas each successive Tuesday night for five weeks.
When: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 25
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $150-$200
More Info: 843-723-9912, charlestonlibrarysociety.org