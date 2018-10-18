Today
Author Talk
What: Join author and journalist Adam Parker and civil rights activist Cleveland Sellers Jr. as Parker discusses the launch of his new biography, “Outside Agitator,” a book about Seller’s life, exemplifying America’s ongoing fight for civil rights.
When: 6-7 p.m. Oct. 18
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5-$10
More Info: 843-723-9912, charlestonlibrarysociety.org
Madden Tourney
What: The Alley will host its first ever Madden Xbox tournament, one-on-one bracket-style. The event will feature prizes and drink specials.
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 18
Where: The Alley, 131 Columbus St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10 to compete
More Info: 843-818-4080, thealleycharleston.com/madden
Friday
Yoga in the Rotunda
What: Local yoga instructor Katie Borges will lead an all-levels yoga flow in the Campbell Rotunda and sculpture hall of the Gibbes Museum. Attendees are asked to bring their own mats and water. Ticket price includes a $5 coupon for The Daily.
When: 8-9 a.m. Oct. 19
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
Saturday
Follypalooza
What: Eleventh annual Follypalooza Cancer Benefit featuring Folly restaurant fare, art and fashion vendors, live entertainment by Sunny Ledfurd, The Ol’ 55s and The Joint Chefs and a kids area. Proceeds will benefit locals suffering from cancer and other ailments.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: Center Street, Folly Beach
Price: $6-$11
More Info: 843-588-2447, visitfolly.com
Night Bazaar
What: Every third Saturday join local artisans and crafters for food and libations while shopping a rotating collection of art, vintage, candles, jewelry, mixed media and more. Food and drinks will be available from Edmund’s Oast Brewing Company and the Workshop.
When: 5-10 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co., Workshop, 1505 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-718-3224, facebook.com/chsnightbazaar
Banquet
What: The North Charleston chapter of the NAACP will host its 32nd annual Freedom Fund Banquet featuring keynote speakers Bishop Samuel Green and Carolyn Murray.
When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: North Charleston Coliseum Ballroom, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $65
More Info: 843-810-4071, bit.ly/2yCfpxR
Spoken Word
What: Evening of spoken word poetry with Trinidadian poet Cheryl Boyce-Taylor, award-winning slam poet Mike Rosen and local poet Tyquan Morton.
When: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: Memminger Auditorium, 56 Beaufain St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-793-9387, freeversefestival.com
Monday
Concert Series
What: The Charleston Music Club will present the Terranova Piano Trio with pianist Irina Pevzner, violinist Christian Zamore and cellist Yun Hao Jiang, with musical selections from Brahma, Mozart and Piazolla.
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22
Where: Franke at Seaside Rodenberg Chapel, 1885 Rifle Ranger Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 603-930-5649, charlestonmusicclub.org
Drag Bingo
What: Drag queen Patti O’Furniture will host a night of bingo, comedy and unlimited snuggles with a room of cats. One complimentary drink is included in ticket price, but happy hour specials will run through the night. Bingo will feature cat-themed prizes.
When: 8:30-10:30 p.m. Oct. 22
Where: Pounce Cafe, 283 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-212-5500, pouncecatcafe.com
Tuesday
Book Reception
What: Author talk and book signing with Post and Courier metro columnist and author Brian Hicks for his new biography, “In Darkest South Carolina,” about Judge Waring’s life and role in the seminal Brown v. Board of Education case.
When: 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 23
Where: Buxton Books, 2A Cumberland St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-834-6575, buxtonbooks.com