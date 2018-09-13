Today
Seabird Sanctuaries
What: Learn about the issues facing seabird sanctuaries in a talk entitled “From Holaniku To Crab Bank: Saving Seabird Sanctuaries (and ourselves).” The event will feature light refreshments and a reception.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Sept. 13
Where: Arthur M. Wilcox Auditorium, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info:843-459-2473, bit.ly/2wTG8Gh
C of C Readings
What: Poetry reading by Creative Writing professor Emily Rosko from her new collection “Weather Inventions,” and MFA student McKayla Watkins, as well as a fiction reading by professor Malinda McCollum for her work “The Surprising Place.”
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 13
Where: Randolph Hall at the Alumni Memorial Auditorium, 66 George St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-754-5336, english.cofc.edu
Friday
Cigar Bazaar
What: An evening of music, shopping and gathering of local artisans, regional vendors and retailers. Drinks specials provided by Charleston Mix and Bar Mash.
When: 5-9 p.m. Sept. 14
Where: The Cigar Factory, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-723-3685, bit.ly/2MSxwtj
Saturday
Mini Retreat
What: A retreat curated for participants to break through their limitations by practicing yoga, meditation, breath work, energy healing and more with hosts Caryn O’Hara and Elli Richter. The event will include brunch.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 15
Where: One Broad Street, 1 Broad St., downtown Charleston
Price: $111
More Info: theminiretreat.com
Poetry Seminar
What: Justin Phillip Reed will lead a poetry seminar entitled “In My Defense, Monsters,” engaging multiple works across the media of literature, music and film as a survey of monstrosity.
When: 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 15
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More info: webmaster@poetrysocietysc.org, poetrysocietysc.org
Pinckney Letter
What: Special exhibition featuring excerpts of a letter written by South Carolina 18th-century icon Eliza Lucas Pinckney. Portions of her letter, along with additional articles of intrigue, will be on display during regular museum hours. The exhibit will feature an indigo demonstration from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 15 and a signing for Natasha Boy’s novel “The Indigo Girl” from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 16.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 15-16
Where: The Powder Magazine, 79 Cumberland St., downtown Charleston
Price: $3-$15 admission
More Info: 843-722-9350, powdermag.org
Sunday
Real Rainbow Row
What: A two-hour interactive walking tour exploring Charleston’s rich gay history and current LGBT community. $5 of every ticket sold will benefit the LGBT history archive at the College of Charleston.
When: 2-5 p.m. Sept. 16
Where: 18 Anson St., downtown Charleston; meeting point
Price: $15
More Info: 843-410-9924, charlestonpride.org
Tarot Workshop
What: First of a six-part tarot reading workshop series taught by instructor Ikeoma Divine. Topics will include quick tricks to learn the meaning of each card, how to prepare readings, how to increase accuracy and more. Six class pass is $110.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 16
Where: 3rd Eye Lounge, 1418 Remount Road, Ste. A, North Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-285-6292, thirdeyelounge.com
Tuesday
Get Lit Book Club
What: The Get Lit Book and Wine Club hosted by Itinerant Literate Books will discuss "White Houses” by Amy Bloom for September’s book pick, featuring a three-course meal with drink pairings inspired by the book. The event will starts with a meet and greet with the author at the bookmobile in the Junction parking lot followed by dinner and discussion.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Sept. 18
Where: The Junction Kitchen & Provisions, 4438 Spruill Ave., North Charleston
Price: $40
More Info: 843-225-6569, itinerantliteratebooks.com
Speaker Series
What: Lisa Patton will discuss her contemporary novel “Rush,” which offers a provocative peek at a centuries-old tradition and is inspired by her real-life experiences.
When: 6 p.m. Sept. 18
Where: The Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-723-9912, charlestonlibrarysociety.org
Wednesday
Local Reef Talk
What: A presentation from Robert Martore, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources’ artificial reef coordinator, and South Carolina Aquarium’s senior biologist Arnold Postell about the aquarium's new reef research program, a diver’s view of reefs and what they look like off the East Coast.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 19
Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, downtown Charleston
Price: $5-$10
More Info: 843-577-3474, scaquarium.org/lifelonglearning
Big Lebowski Trivia
What: Big Lebowski-themed trivia night to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the comedy classic. The event will feature prizes and a costume contest.
When: 8-10 p.m. Sept. 19
Where: Famulari’s Brewing and Pizza Co., 1291 Folly Road, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-225-4646, famspizza.com