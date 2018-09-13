Rainbow Row
Charleston Pride will host a two-hour walking tour of Charleston's gay past and present on Sept. 13.

Today

Seabird Sanctuaries

What: Learn about the issues facing seabird sanctuaries in a talk entitled “From Holaniku To Crab Bank: Saving Seabird Sanctuaries (and ourselves).” The event will feature light refreshments and a reception.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Sept. 13

Where: Arthur M. Wilcox Auditorium, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info:843-459-2473, bit.ly/2wTG8Gh

C of C Readings

What: Poetry reading by Creative Writing professor Emily Rosko from her new collection “Weather Inventions,” and MFA student McKayla Watkins, as well as a fiction reading by professor Malinda McCollum for her work “The Surprising Place.”

When: 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 13

Where: Randolph Hall at the Alumni Memorial Auditorium, 66 George St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-754-5336, english.cofc.edu

Friday

Cigar Bazaar

What: An evening of music, shopping and gathering of local artisans, regional vendors and retailers. Drinks specials provided by Charleston Mix and Bar Mash.

When: 5-9 p.m. Sept. 14

Where: The Cigar Factory, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-723-3685, bit.ly/2MSxwtj

Saturday

Mini Retreat 

What: A retreat curated for participants to break through their limitations by practicing yoga, meditation, breath work, energy healing and more with hosts Caryn O’Hara and Elli Richter. The event will include brunch.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 15

Where: One Broad Street, 1 Broad St., downtown Charleston

Price: $111

More Info: theminiretreat.com

Poetry Seminar

What: Justin Phillip Reed will lead a poetry seminar entitled “In My Defense, Monsters,” engaging multiple works across the media of literature, music and film as a survey of monstrosity.

When: 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 15

Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$15

More info: webmaster@poetrysocietysc.org, poetrysocietysc.org

Pinckney Letter

What: Special exhibition featuring excerpts of a letter written by South Carolina 18th-century icon Eliza Lucas Pinckney. Portions of her letter, along with additional articles of intrigue, will be on display during regular museum hours. The exhibit will feature an indigo demonstration from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 15 and a signing for Natasha Boy’s novel “The Indigo Girl” from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 16.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 15-16

Where: The Powder Magazine, 79 Cumberland St., downtown Charleston

Price: $3-$15 admission

More Info: 843-722-9350, powdermag.org

Sunday

Real Rainbow Row

What: A two-hour interactive walking tour exploring Charleston’s rich gay history and current LGBT community. $5 of every ticket sold will benefit the LGBT history archive at the College of Charleston.

When: 2-5 p.m. Sept. 16

Where: 18 Anson St., downtown Charleston; meeting point

Price: $15

More Info: 843-410-9924, charlestonpride.org

Tarot Workshop

What: First of a six-part tarot reading workshop series taught by instructor Ikeoma Divine. Topics will include quick tricks to learn the meaning of each card, how to prepare readings, how to increase accuracy and more. Six class pass is $110.

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 16

Where: 3rd Eye Lounge, 1418 Remount Road, Ste. A, North Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: 843-285-6292, thirdeyelounge.com

Tuesday

Get Lit Book Club

What: The Get Lit Book and Wine Club hosted by Itinerant Literate Books will discuss "White Houses” by Amy Bloom for September’s book pick, featuring a three-course meal with drink pairings inspired by the book. The event will starts with a meet and greet with the author at the bookmobile in the Junction parking lot followed by dinner and discussion.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Sept. 18

Where: The Junction Kitchen & Provisions, 4438 Spruill Ave., North Charleston

Price: $40

More Info: 843-225-6569, itinerantliteratebooks.com

Speaker Series

What: Lisa Patton will discuss her contemporary novel “Rush,” which offers a provocative peek at a centuries-old tradition and is inspired by her real-life experiences.

When: 6 p.m. Sept. 18

Where: The Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-723-9912, charlestonlibrarysociety.org

Wednesday

Local Reef Talk

What: A presentation from Robert Martore, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources’ artificial reef coordinator, and South Carolina Aquarium’s senior biologist Arnold Postell about the aquarium's new reef research program, a diver’s view of reefs and what they look like off the East Coast.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 19

Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, downtown Charleston

Price: $5-$10

More Info: 843-577-3474, scaquarium.org/lifelonglearning

Big Lebowski Trivia

What: Big Lebowski-themed trivia night to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the comedy classic. The event will feature prizes and a costume contest.

When: 8-10 p.m. Sept. 19

Where: Famulari’s Brewing and Pizza Co., 1291 Folly Road, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-225-4646, famspizza.com