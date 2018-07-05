Today
Beach Clean Up
What: The Isle of Palms Police Department will host a beach clean-up and will provide supplies and water. Registration is recommended.
When: 6-10 a.m. July 5
Where: Isle of Palms County Park, 1 14th Ave.
Price: Free
More Info: lhardy@iop.net, facebook.com/isleofpalmspd
Marketing Mastermind
What: Discussion presented by Mirelli Entrepreneur Training on ways to get more exposure for authors, speakers and other like-minded professionals.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. July 5
Where: Panera Bread, 5070 International Blvd., Charleston
Price: Free to attend
More Info: 843-824-4025, mirellietc.com
Charity Trivia
What: Trivia night to support Communities in School, featuring cash prizes and a chance to win a suite at a RiverDogs game.
When: 8-10 p.m. July 5
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-998-6828, thebrickcharleston.com
Friday
RAPunzel
What: Porkchop Productions will present an adaptation of the tale of Rapunzel by adding an assortment of musical genres.
When: 11 a.m. July 6
Where: Jennie J McMahan Library, 506 North Parler Ave., St. George
Price: Free
More Info: 843-563-9189, dcl.lib.sc.us
Book Launch
What: Book launch party for “Holy Spirits! Charleston Culture through Cocktails” by the Cocktail Bandits, Taneka Reaves and Johnny Caldwell, featuring drinks from the book.
When: 7 p.m. July 6
Where: Pancito & Lefty, 708 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$50
More Info: 843-847-7194, cocktailbandits.com
Moonlight Mixer
What: Night of oldies and beach music from DJ Jim Bowers on the pier.
When: 7 p.m. July 6
Where: Folly Beach Pier, 101 East Arctic Ave.
Price: $8-$10
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com
Saturday
Eyes of Enslaved
What: As part of Magnolia Plantation’s history fair, the Slave Dwelling Project will present “Living History Through the Eyes of the Enslaved,” a portrayal of the roles of the enslaved on a plantation throughout the day with re-enacted stories and interpretations.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 7
Where: Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $10-$20 park admission
More Info: slavedwellingproject@gmail.com, slavedwellingproject.org
Game Night
What: Gain access to Here Be Books & Games’ game library or enter into any of their scheduled games for its monthly game night. There will be drinks and snacks available for purchase.
When: 2 p.m.-12 a.m. July 7
Where: Here Be Books & Games, 810 Travelers Blvd., Ste. A2, Summerville
Price: $7.50
More Info: 843-695-1498, herebebooksandgames.com/game-night
Sunday
Barbering Workshop
What: Workshop for cosmetologists interested in learning the craft of barbering from licensed professional Patrick the Groomsmith.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 8-9
Where: Courtyards by Marriott, 125 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $125-$425
More Info: 843-278-2433, patrickthegroomsmith.com/workshops
Catharine Greene
What: Learn about founding mother of the American Revolution Catharine Littlefield Greene, her campaign with her husband and living in Charleston after the British evacuation.
When: 2-4 p.m. July 8
Where: The Powder Magazine, 79 Cumberland St., downtown Charleston
Price: $3-$15
More Info: 843-722-9350, powdermag.org
FIFA Tourney
What: FIFA 2018 Xbox tournament to celebrate the 2018 World Cup. Each team of two will compete against other teams, including players from the Charleston Battery.
When: 3-8 p.m. July 8
Where: The Alley, 131 Columbus St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10 entry fee per team of two
More Info: 843-818-4080, thealleycharleston.com/worldcup
Jazz Crawl
What: Fourth annual New Orleans style "Second Line" parade along King Street ending at Prohibition with a Creole dinner party.
When: 3-9 p.m. July 8
Where: 3 p.m. 82 Queen St., downtown Charleston, 7 p.m. Prohibition, 547 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 865-300-9649, jazzcrawl.com
Monday
Toastmasters
What: Nonprofit Toastmasters will host a workshop to empower individuals to become more effective speakers and leaders.
When: Noon-1 p.m. July 9
Where: Room 763, Building 920, Trident Technical College, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2Kyn7RC
Tuesday
Zumba
What: Zumba class fusing Latin and international dance to create a group exercise experience.
When: 10:30 a.m. July 10, 17, 24
Where: Village Branch Library, 430 Whilden St., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-884-9741, ccpl.org
Christmas In July
What: Holiday celebration with games, snacks and a Christmas special.
When: 2:30-4:30 p.m. July 10
Where: Dorchester Road Regional Library, 6235 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-552-6466, ccpl.org
Wednesday
Hummingbird Class
What: Class focusing on the natural history of the hummingbird with tips on how to attract them to your backyard or garden.
When: 10-11 a.m. July 11
Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner
Price: $3 park admission
More Info: 843-899-5200, oldsanteecanalpark.org
Artifacts Tour
What: Exploration of the South Pacific through artifacts followed by a craft project for kids.
When: 3:30-5 p.m. July 11
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5-$12
More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org
Weeding Fiesta
What: Join the Charleston Parks Conservancy for their monthly community weeding and dinner event. Register by June 10.
When: 6-8 p.m. July 11
Where: Colonial Lake, 46 Ashley Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-5003 charlestonparksconservancy.org