Holy City Vintage Market will take over The Park Cafe's outdoor patio from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday for a relaxing morning of brunch, cocktails and vintage finds. 

‘Bellevue’

What: Book discussion on "Bellevue: Three Centuries of Medicine and Meyhem at America's Most Storied Hospital" by David Oshinsky. This is the second in a three-book series focusing on historical health and medical issues and controversies. The event is 18 years of age and up.

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 30

Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan's Island Library, 1921 Ion Ave.

Price: Free

More Info: 843-883-3914, bit.ly/2MyTSiw

Friday

Leisurely Pursuits

What: Specialty program for guests to sip on period-inspired cocktails, play popular tabletop games and learn more about Colonial America and how people entertained themselves in the 18th century.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 31-Sept. 1

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $10-$25 admission

More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org

Bachelor(ette) Auction

What: Bachelor and bachelorette auction for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation featuring gift cards to the highest bidders, 50/50 raffles and more.

When: 7 p.m. Aug. 31

Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay Street, downtown Charleston

Price: Free to attend

More Info: 843-266-2437, baystreetbiergarten.com

Labor Day Cruise

What: Cruise featuring Lowcountry-style heavy hors d’ouevres, music by DJ SamWell Barnwell and a cash bar. The cruise is 18 years of age and older.

When: 7:30-11 p.m. Aug. 31

Where: Patriots Point, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $25

More Info: 843-790-4170, bit.ly/2wm0KWs

Silent Disco

What: The return of Quiet Kingz Headphone Events' quiet headphones party featuring beer, more than 100 wireless, LED silent disco headsets and two live DJs battling for party-goers attention. Attendees are asked to come early as headsets are first-come, first-served.

When: 10 p.m.-1 a.m. Aug. 31

Where: Charleston Beer Works, 480 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/2OZCIbz

Saturday

Beach Walk

What: Breast Health Advocacy Group Edisto Belles will host a beach walk from the 600 block to 2400 block to bring awareness, encourage women to get their mammograms and to support any and all who are going through breast cancer.

When: 9 a.m.-Noon Sept. 1

Where: 603 Palmetto Blvd., Edisto Beach

Price: $15

More Info: 843-603-0073, bit.ly/2My4yPr

Final Show

What: Say your final goodbyes to Cory’s Grilled Cheese by stopping by for its block party and last show. The event will feature local musicians and vendors.

When: 4 p.m. Sept. 1

Where: Cory’s Grilled Cheese, 1739 Maybank Highway, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-641-7377, corysgrilledcheese.com

Sunday

Vintage Market

What: Join Holy City Vintage as they host a pop-up market alongside a variety of food, vintage, drink vendors and more.

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 2

Where: The Park Cafe, 730 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/holycityvintagemarket

White Party

What: Fifth-annual white attire party featuring music by City on Down, DJ Tantrum and DJ Shorty Trendz, door prizes and drink specials. Registration is recommended.

When: 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Sept. 2

Where: Republic Garden & Lounge, 462 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free admission

More Info: 843-566-6398, bit.ly/2PzXYpa

Monday

Dirt Dash

What: Ninth annual 5k run and half-marathon with an option to camp out the night before. All finishers will receive a medal and the top five winners will receive special awards.

When: 7:30 a.m. Sept. 3

Where: Middleton Place Woodlands, 4279 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $20-$60

More Info: eagle.endurance@gmail.com, bit.ly/2oahwnG

Hebrew Class

What: Shula Holtz, a native Hebrew speaker, will hold complimentary classes for anyone interested in learning to read Hebrew.

When: 4:10-5:20 p.m. Beginners, 5:25-6:40p.m. Intermediate Mondays

Where: Sylvia Vlosky Yaschik Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-5682, jewish.cofc.edu

Tuesday

Hip-Hop Hollywood

What: Group fitness class combining contemporary choreography with hip-hop music.

When: 6-7:15 Tuesdays through Sept. 27

Where: Schroder Community Center, 7224 Highway 162, Hollywood

Price: $5

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com

Wednesday

88 Club

What: The 88 club will host a breakfast meeting with feature Post and Courier sports columnist Gene Sapakoff.

When: 7 a.m. Sept. 5

Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 Highway 17, Mount Pleasant

More Info: sytcg6456@gmail.com

'Sound of Charleston'   

What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.

When: 7-8:15 p.m. Sept. 5

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $16-$28

More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com

Comic Book Trivia

What: Test your comic book knowledge with a special trivia night hosted by the staff of Captain’s Comics & Toys.

When: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 5

Where: 3 Matadors Tequilaria, 2447 Ashlery River Road, Charleston

Price: Free to attend

More Info: 843-414-7894, facebook.com/3matadorstequilaria