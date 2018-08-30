Today
‘Bellevue’
What: Book discussion on "Bellevue: Three Centuries of Medicine and Meyhem at America's Most Storied Hospital" by David Oshinsky. This is the second in a three-book series focusing on historical health and medical issues and controversies. The event is 18 years of age and up.
When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 30
Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan's Island Library, 1921 Ion Ave.
Price: Free
More Info: 843-883-3914, bit.ly/2MyTSiw
Friday
Leisurely Pursuits
What: Specialty program for guests to sip on period-inspired cocktails, play popular tabletop games and learn more about Colonial America and how people entertained themselves in the 18th century.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 31-Sept. 1
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $10-$25 admission
More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org
Bachelor(ette) Auction
What: Bachelor and bachelorette auction for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation featuring gift cards to the highest bidders, 50/50 raffles and more.
When: 7 p.m. Aug. 31
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay Street, downtown Charleston
Price: Free to attend
More Info: 843-266-2437, baystreetbiergarten.com
Labor Day Cruise
What: Cruise featuring Lowcountry-style heavy hors d’ouevres, music by DJ SamWell Barnwell and a cash bar. The cruise is 18 years of age and older.
When: 7:30-11 p.m. Aug. 31
Where: Patriots Point, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $25
More Info: 843-790-4170, bit.ly/2wm0KWs
Silent Disco
What: The return of Quiet Kingz Headphone Events' quiet headphones party featuring beer, more than 100 wireless, LED silent disco headsets and two live DJs battling for party-goers attention. Attendees are asked to come early as headsets are first-come, first-served.
When: 10 p.m.-1 a.m. Aug. 31
Where: Charleston Beer Works, 480 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2OZCIbz
Saturday
Beach Walk
What: Breast Health Advocacy Group Edisto Belles will host a beach walk from the 600 block to 2400 block to bring awareness, encourage women to get their mammograms and to support any and all who are going through breast cancer.
When: 9 a.m.-Noon Sept. 1
Where: 603 Palmetto Blvd., Edisto Beach
Price: $15
More Info: 843-603-0073, bit.ly/2My4yPr
Final Show
What: Say your final goodbyes to Cory’s Grilled Cheese by stopping by for its block party and last show. The event will feature local musicians and vendors.
When: 4 p.m. Sept. 1
Where: Cory’s Grilled Cheese, 1739 Maybank Highway, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-641-7377, corysgrilledcheese.com
Sunday
Vintage Market
What: Join Holy City Vintage as they host a pop-up market alongside a variety of food, vintage, drink vendors and more.
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 2
Where: The Park Cafe, 730 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/holycityvintagemarket
White Party
What: Fifth-annual white attire party featuring music by City on Down, DJ Tantrum and DJ Shorty Trendz, door prizes and drink specials. Registration is recommended.
When: 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Sept. 2
Where: Republic Garden & Lounge, 462 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-566-6398, bit.ly/2PzXYpa
Monday
Dirt Dash
What: Ninth annual 5k run and half-marathon with an option to camp out the night before. All finishers will receive a medal and the top five winners will receive special awards.
When: 7:30 a.m. Sept. 3
Where: Middleton Place Woodlands, 4279 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $20-$60
More Info: eagle.endurance@gmail.com, bit.ly/2oahwnG
Hebrew Class
What: Shula Holtz, a native Hebrew speaker, will hold complimentary classes for anyone interested in learning to read Hebrew.
When: 4:10-5:20 p.m. Beginners, 5:25-6:40p.m. Intermediate Mondays
Where: Sylvia Vlosky Yaschik Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-5682, jewish.cofc.edu
Tuesday
Hip-Hop Hollywood
What: Group fitness class combining contemporary choreography with hip-hop music.
When: 6-7:15 Tuesdays through Sept. 27
Where: Schroder Community Center, 7224 Highway 162, Hollywood
Price: $5
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com
Wednesday
88 Club
What: The 88 club will host a breakfast meeting with feature Post and Courier sports columnist Gene Sapakoff.
When: 7 a.m. Sept. 5
Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
More Info: sytcg6456@gmail.com
'Sound of Charleston'
What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.
When: 7-8:15 p.m. Sept. 5
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com
Comic Book Trivia
What: Test your comic book knowledge with a special trivia night hosted by the staff of Captain’s Comics & Toys.
When: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 5
Where: 3 Matadors Tequilaria, 2447 Ashlery River Road, Charleston
Price: Free to attend
More Info: 843-414-7894, facebook.com/3matadorstequilaria