Today
Coffee With Author
What: Buxton Books will host Dick Wall, husband of the late author Carol Wall. Join him as he shares her posthumous novel “Mister Owita’s Guide to Gardening.” The event will feature coffee and snacks.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 4
Where: Buxton Books, 2A Cumberland St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-834-6575, buxtonbooks.com
Museum Masquerade
What: An evening with curator of historic textiles at the Charleston Museum Teresa Teixeira as she walks guests through haute-couture pieces featuring elaborate fabrics, embroidery and embellishments on display only for this event. Light refreshments and hors d’oeuvres will be served.
When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 4
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $45-$60
More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org
Friday
Meet the Author
What: Meet and greet with local author Sharon Penn who will read from her book of poetry "Within, Through My Pen."
When: 1:30 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: Jennie J. McMahan Library, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George
Price: Free
More Info: 843-563-9189, dcl.lib.sc.us
Poetry Workshop
What: Charleston’s Poet Laureate Marcus Amaker will host a poetry workshop where participants will be encouraged to do collaborative exercises, share work and be open with others. Space is limited, so attendees are asked to register early.
When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-5212, gaillardcenter.com
Saturday
Eyes of the Enslaved
What: The Slave Dwelling Project presents “Living History Through the Eyes of the Enslaved,” an up close and personal experience featuring interactions with interpreters as they re-enact stories, cook over an open fire and demonstrate chair caning and blacksmithing skills. The event also invites attendees to sleep overnight in former slave cabins.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 6
Where: Magnolia Plantation & Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $10-20 garden admission
More Info: 843-571-1266, magnoliaplantation.com
Digital Bookmobile
What: The Digital Bookmobile National Tour's mobile exhibit provides an interactive experience for readers of all ages to explore e-books and audiobooks, with a Gadget Gallery and more.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 6
Where: Dorchester County Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville
More Info: 843-871-5075, digitalbookmobile.com
Sunday
Vintage Market
What: Join Holy City Vintage as they host a pop-up market with a variety of food, vintage, drink vendors and more.
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 7
Where: The Park Cafe, 730 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/holycityvintagemarket
Book Release
What: Celebration for author Dorothy St. James’ new novel “In Cold Chocolate,” featuring a discussion with the author, tea and chocolate.
When: 3-4:30 p.m. Oct. 7
Where: Buxton Books, 2A Cumberland St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-834-6575, buxtonbooks.com
Tuesday
Books & Booze
What: A happy hour for the inebriated reader featuring bookish cocktails by local purveyors Stems & Skins, Commonhouse Aleworks and Nippitaty Distillery.
When: 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Itinerant Literate Books, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-225-6569, itinerantliteratebooks.com
Wednesday
Lecture and Signing
What: Landscape designer and creator of the Gibbes Museum's Lenhardt Garden Jorge Sanchez will share his design approach and process for three private garden projects featured in his new book, “The Making of Three Gardens,” as well as insights about his work at the Gibbes. A reception and book signing will follow in the Lenhardt Garden.
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 10
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$40
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org