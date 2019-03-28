Today
S'ville Genealogy Club
What: Join others who are searching for and finding their families all around the world.
When: 1 p.m. March 28
Where: George H. Seago Jr. Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville
More Info: 843-871-5075, dcl.lib.sc.us/node/3648
Wolf Feeding
What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote every week on Thursdays and Saturdays.
When: 3 p.m. March 28
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 North, Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2IGgOvG
Sea Turtle Benefit
What: The South Carolina Aquarium, Lilly Pulitzer, Wild Dunes Resort and Charleston Magazine will host a fundraising event for the Sea Turtle Care Center including a fashion show, live music, refreshments and more.
When: 5:30-9 p.m. March 28
Where: The Citadel Beach Club, 4700 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Price: $75
More Info: 843-577-3474, https://bit.ly/2TrfLQg
Saturday
Family Weekend
What: The Volvo Car Open’s Family Weekend will include a farmers market, petting zoo, building station and more.
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 30-31
Where: Volvo Car Open, 161 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
Price: $10
More Info: 843-856-7900, volvocaropen.com/activities
Living History Day
What: Step back in time at Hampton Plantation with the annual living history day focusing on the artisans of the 18th and 19th centuries.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 30
Where: Hampton Plantation State Historic Site, 1950 Rutledge Road, McClellanville
Price: $7.50-$15
More Info: 843-546-9361, bit.ly/2TsfM6s
Mindful Market
What: Itinerant Literate Books will host The Mindful Market with a variety of local vendors with vintage clothing, handmade goods, art, jewelry and more.
When: Noon-6 p.m. March
Where: Itinerant Literate Books, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-225-6569, bit.ly/2WiNFsc
Four Mystery Women
What: Dr. Nic Butler will profile the stories of four of the most intriguing "mystery" women of 18th-century Charleston.
When: 2 p.m. March 30
Where: Otranto Road Regional Library, 2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-572-4094, bit.ly/2Wkdd8A
Sunday
Celadon Market
What: Celadon's monthly Sunday Flea & Farmers Market returns with fresh local produce, food trucks, kids' activities and local vendors and artists.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the last Sunday of each month
Where: Celadon Warehouse, 2221 Noisette Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: 843-884-7005, celadonathome.com
Monday
Integration Talks
What: The Post and Courier is collecting stories from Charleston-area residents who remember the first time they ate in a white-owned restaurant. These sessions will be held April 1-4 and will be held at four Charleston County Public Library branches.
When: 5-7:30 p.m. Monday, April 1; noon-3 p.m. Tuesday, April 2 and Wednesday, April 3; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, April 4
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston; Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway, Johns Island; Hurd/St. Andrews Regional Library, 1735 N. Woodmere Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-937-5560, bit.ly/2U7sI6f