Today

S'ville Genealogy Club

What: Join others who are searching for and finding their families all around the world.

When: 1 p.m. March 28

Where: George H. Seago Jr. Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville

More Info: 843-871-5075, dcl.lib.sc.us/node/3648

Wolf Feeding

What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote every week on Thursdays and Saturdays.

When: 3 p.m. March 28

Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 North, Awendaw

Price: Free

More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2IGgOvG

Sea Turtle Benefit

What: The South Carolina Aquarium, Lilly Pulitzer, Wild Dunes Resort and Charleston Magazine will host a fundraising event for the Sea Turtle Care Center including a fashion show, live music, refreshments and more.

When: 5:30-9 p.m. March 28

Where: The Citadel Beach Club, 4700 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Price: $75

More Info: 843-577-3474, https://bit.ly/2TrfLQg

Saturday

Family Weekend

What: The Volvo Car Open’s Family Weekend will include a farmers market, petting zoo, building station and more.

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 30-31

Where: Volvo Car Open, 161 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island

Price: $10

More Info: 843-856-7900, volvocaropen.com/activities

Living History Day

What: Step back in time at Hampton Plantation with the annual living history day focusing on the artisans of the 18th and 19th centuries.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 30

Where: Hampton Plantation State Historic Site, 1950 Rutledge Road, McClellanville

Price: $7.50-$15

More Info: 843-546-9361, bit.ly/2TsfM6s

Mindful Market

What: Itinerant Literate Books will host The Mindful Market with a variety of local vendors with vintage clothing, handmade goods, art, jewelry and more.

When: Noon-6 p.m. March

Where: Itinerant Literate Books, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-225-6569, bit.ly/2WiNFsc

Four Mystery Women

What: Dr. Nic Butler will profile the stories of four of the most intriguing "mystery" women of 18th-century Charleston.

When: 2 p.m. March 30

Where: Otranto Road Regional Library, 2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-572-4094, bit.ly/2Wkdd8A

Sunday 

Celadon Market

What: Celadon's monthly Sunday Flea & Farmers Market returns with fresh local produce, food trucks, kids' activities and local vendors and artists.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the last Sunday of each month

Where: Celadon Warehouse, 2221 Noisette Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: 843-884-7005, celadonathome.com

Monday

Integration Talks

What: The Post and Courier is collecting stories from Charleston-area residents who remember the first time they ate in a white-owned restaurant. These sessions will be held April 1-4 and will be held at four Charleston County Public Library branches.

When: 5-7:30 p.m. Monday, April 1; noon-3 p.m. Tuesday, April 2 and Wednesday, April 3; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, April 4

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston; Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway, Johns Island; Hurd/St. Andrews Regional Library, 1735 N. Woodmere Drive, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-937-5560, bit.ly/2U7sI6f 