Today

Author Luncheon

What: Blue Bicycle Books presents a three-course lunch and a chat with author Kristan Higgins about her latest novel, "Good Luck With That," about three friends who meet at weight-loss camp as teens and what happens when one tragically passes away years later.

When: Noon-2 p.m. Aug. 9

Where: High Cotton, 199 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

Price: $32

More Info: 843-722-2666, bit.ly/2LFC5q9

Racial Unity Summit

What: Three-day summit on racial unity and leadership featuring discussion on Gullah history, the color of law, power and religion, post traumatic slave syndrome and spiritual and collective response to white rage in light of the nine deaths at Charleston Mother Emanuel. All meals and summit materials provided.

When: 5:30-9 p.m. Aug 9, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Aug. 10, 9 a.m.-Noon Aug. 11

Where: Alfred Williams Community Center, 4441 Durant Ave., North Charleston

Price: $70-$75

More Info: 843-377-5040, themetrochurch.org/ruls

Unity in Community

What: A night of love and acceptance present by Charleston community leaders and organizations such as reverend Robert Arrington, Gina Mocha and the Alliance For Full Acceptance. The program will include a couch conversation, light refreshments and a meet and greet.

When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 9

Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-883-0343, affa-sc.org

Friday

Curator Conversations

What: Curator-led talk and tour of the museum’s “Charleston Apothecary” exhibit about what helped Charlestonian’s stay alive amid illness and disease during the 18th and 19th centuries.

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 10

Where: Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $12 admission, free for members

More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org

Saturday

Lowcountry Authors

What: Reading, discussion and meet and greet with Lowcountry authors Raine Mertz, Michelle Bryant-Griffin, Darren Sheriff, Jewel Sweeney and Christal Stevens.

When: 2-4 p.m. Aug. 11

Where: Itinerant Literate Books, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-225-6569, itinerantliteratebooks.com

Sunday

Meowmaste

What: A vinyasa flow class to benefit Pet Helpers.

When: 10-11 a.m. Aug. 12

Where: Pet Helpers Adoption Center, 1447 Folly Road, James Island

Price: $15

More Info: 843-795-1110, pethelpers.org

Poster Sale

What: Charleston Music Hall’s second annual poster sale and giveaway to clear its inventory of show poster with prices ranging from free to $25.

When: Noon-3 p.m. Aug. 12

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Flip Cup Karaoke

What: Flip cup competition and 2000s karaoke tournament featuring a chance to win various prizes.

When: 3 p.m. Aug. 12

Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free to attend

More Info: 843-998-6828, thebrickcharleston.com

Monday

Beach Sweep

What: Join the Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew for its weekly beach sweep to clean the beach followed by a special after party featuring 50 percent off of all food and drinks at Front Beach restaurant. Families are encouraged to attend.

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 13

Where: Public Restroom Access, 1120 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms

Price: Free

More Info: 843-670-1009, iopbeachchair.com

Healing Arts

What: Monthly workshop hosted by People Against Rape for adult survivors of sexual violence. The group provides a safe environment where survivors can heal through art and movement.

When: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13

Where: Charleston County Library Main Branch, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-577-9882, advocate@peopleagainstrape.org

Tuesday

Bears, Beets, Bonus

What: A quiz night based on the NBC show “The Office” as part of the Geeks Who Drink trivia series. Team registration is required.

When: 7-9 p.m. Aug. 14

Where: Two Blokes Brewing, 547 Long Point Road, Ste. 101, Mount Pleasant

Price: $5

More Info: 843-654-4564, bit.ly/2y3rNKm

Wednesday

Art of Jazz

What: The Gibbes Museum and Charleston Jazz team up for its second summer music series featuring original compositions inspired by works on view at the gallery. This week’s show will be by The Absolutes. Wine will be available for purchase.

When: 6-7 p.m. Aug. 15

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$25

More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org