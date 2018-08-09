Today
Author Luncheon
What: Blue Bicycle Books presents a three-course lunch and a chat with author Kristan Higgins about her latest novel, "Good Luck With That," about three friends who meet at weight-loss camp as teens and what happens when one tragically passes away years later.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Aug. 9
Where: High Cotton, 199 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: $32
More Info: 843-722-2666, bit.ly/2LFC5q9
Racial Unity Summit
What: Three-day summit on racial unity and leadership featuring discussion on Gullah history, the color of law, power and religion, post traumatic slave syndrome and spiritual and collective response to white rage in light of the nine deaths at Charleston Mother Emanuel. All meals and summit materials provided.
When: 5:30-9 p.m. Aug 9, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Aug. 10, 9 a.m.-Noon Aug. 11
Where: Alfred Williams Community Center, 4441 Durant Ave., North Charleston
Price: $70-$75
More Info: 843-377-5040, themetrochurch.org/ruls
Unity in Community
What: A night of love and acceptance present by Charleston community leaders and organizations such as reverend Robert Arrington, Gina Mocha and the Alliance For Full Acceptance. The program will include a couch conversation, light refreshments and a meet and greet.
When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 9
Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-883-0343, affa-sc.org
Friday
Curator Conversations
What: Curator-led talk and tour of the museum’s “Charleston Apothecary” exhibit about what helped Charlestonian’s stay alive amid illness and disease during the 18th and 19th centuries.
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 10
Where: Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12 admission, free for members
More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org
Saturday
Lowcountry Authors
What: Reading, discussion and meet and greet with Lowcountry authors Raine Mertz, Michelle Bryant-Griffin, Darren Sheriff, Jewel Sweeney and Christal Stevens.
When: 2-4 p.m. Aug. 11
Where: Itinerant Literate Books, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-225-6569, itinerantliteratebooks.com
Sunday
Meowmaste
What: A vinyasa flow class to benefit Pet Helpers.
When: 10-11 a.m. Aug. 12
Where: Pet Helpers Adoption Center, 1447 Folly Road, James Island
Price: $15
More Info: 843-795-1110, pethelpers.org
Poster Sale
What: Charleston Music Hall’s second annual poster sale and giveaway to clear its inventory of show poster with prices ranging from free to $25.
When: Noon-3 p.m. Aug. 12
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Flip Cup Karaoke
What: Flip cup competition and 2000s karaoke tournament featuring a chance to win various prizes.
When: 3 p.m. Aug. 12
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free to attend
More Info: 843-998-6828, thebrickcharleston.com
Monday
Beach Sweep
What: Join the Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew for its weekly beach sweep to clean the beach followed by a special after party featuring 50 percent off of all food and drinks at Front Beach restaurant. Families are encouraged to attend.
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 13
Where: Public Restroom Access, 1120 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
Price: Free
More Info: 843-670-1009, iopbeachchair.com
Healing Arts
What: Monthly workshop hosted by People Against Rape for adult survivors of sexual violence. The group provides a safe environment where survivors can heal through art and movement.
When: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13
Where: Charleston County Library Main Branch, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-577-9882, advocate@peopleagainstrape.org
Tuesday
Bears, Beets, Bonus
What: A quiz night based on the NBC show “The Office” as part of the Geeks Who Drink trivia series. Team registration is required.
When: 7-9 p.m. Aug. 14
Where: Two Blokes Brewing, 547 Long Point Road, Ste. 101, Mount Pleasant
Price: $5
More Info: 843-654-4564, bit.ly/2y3rNKm
Wednesday
Art of Jazz
What: The Gibbes Museum and Charleston Jazz team up for its second summer music series featuring original compositions inspired by works on view at the gallery. This week’s show will be by The Absolutes. Wine will be available for purchase.
When: 6-7 p.m. Aug. 15
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$25
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org