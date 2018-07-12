Today
Paws on the Patio
What: Charleston Animal Society, Burtons Grill and Mount Pleasant Towne Centre have partnered to host Paws on The Patio, a happy hour for owners and pets alike benefiting the Charleston Animal Society. Reservations are required.
When: 6-8 p.m. July 12
Where: Burtons Grill, 1875 US-17, Mount Pleasant
Price: $25; $10 will be donated to the Charleston Animal Society.
More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2tRYbtZ
Queer Prom
What: A night of music, fashion and dancing from past decades featuring special guest Patti O’Furniture to benefit We Are Family’s new drop-in center for homeless LGBT youth. Event is 21 years of age and older.
When: 6-9 p.m. July 12
Where: Dudleys On Ann, 42 Ann St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-577-6779, bit.ly/2zaOqNq
Reading Against Racism
What: Monthly meeting of the “Reading Against Racism” book club for readers who want to deepen their understanding of racial injustice, identity and racism and to discuss July’s book pick, “Kindred” by Octavia Butler. This club is free and open to the public.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. July 12
Where: Main Library, Charleston County Public Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org
Friday
Domestic Violence
What: As part of the Summer CEU Series, Origin SC will lead an engaging session on domestic violence and the LGBTQ community, including discussion on the many intersections associated with gender, gender identity, orientation and more.
When: 8 a.m-4 p.m. July 13
Where: Conference Room, Origin SC, 4925 Lacross Road, Ste. 215, North Charleston
Price: $45-$60
More Info: 843-735-7802, originsc.org
Curator Conversation
What: Curator of Historical Artifacts Martha Zierden and Chief of Education Stephanie Thomas will discuss the importance of understanding life at Heyward-Washington House, featuring artifacts recovered on site.
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. July 13
Where: Heyward-Washington House, 87 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12 admission
More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org
Friday Night Boogie
What: DJ Jim Bowers will play a variety of line dancing and beach hits. Beverages and food will be available for purchase. The event is 21 years of age and up.
When: 7-11 p.m. July 13
Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.
Price: $8-$10
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com
Saturday
‘Treat Yo Self’ Expo
What: Annual expo presented by Exquisite Enterprises for businesses in the Charleston community to come together for giveaways and free food. The event will feature games, a guest speaker and more.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. July 14
Where: YMCA, 61 Cannon St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-732-1568, exquisiteenterprisesinc.com
Wake and Drake
What: Drake-themed brunch featuring DJ Tony YNot Roach and drink specials.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 14
Where: Ink N Ivy, 565 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-872-5466, inknivy.com
Foreign Policy
What: Bi-weekly meeting of the French and American Foreign Policy Forum, discussing Christian Lequesne’s “Ethnographie du Quai d’Orsay” and looking in depth at the day-to-day operations of the French Diplomatic Corps.
When: Noon-2 p.m. July 14, July 28
Where: Daniel Island Library, 2301 Daniel Island Drive, Daniel Island
Price: Free
More Info: 908-268-5536, alangkelley@comcast.net
Sunday
Vintage Market
What: Holy City Vintage presents a pop-up market featuring a dozen vintage vendors, including clothing, accessories, records, home decor items and more.
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 15
Where: The Park Cafe, 730 Rutledge Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-410-1070, facebook.com/holycityvintagemarket
Tour of Faith
What: The Atlantic Institute will sit in on the Unitarian Church’s service as part of its "Tour of Faith" series followed by a Q&A and discussion with refreshments.
When: 10 a.m. July 15
Where: Unitarian Church, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-790-3708, atlanticinstitutesc.org
Psychic Medium
What: "Crossing Over with John Edward" tour will host a Q&A session with the other side. Seating is first come, first serve.
When: 1 p.m. doors, 2 p.m. show July 15
Where: Charleston Marriott, 170 Lockwood Blvd., Charleston
Price: $100-$175
More Info: 1-800-514-3949, johnedward.net
Monday
Chess Club
What: Weekly noncompetitive chess club. All skill levels welcome.
When: 5:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: George H. Seago Jr. Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-871-5075, dcl.lib.sc.us
Tuesday
‘Crush Your Goals’
What: Hatch Tribe founder Hilary Johnson will present “Crush Your Goals,” a workshop to help women entrepreneurs reassess their goals and provide practical tips for making plans to get there. All materials will be provided.
When: 8:30 a.m. coffee and networking, 9 a.m. workshop July 17
Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: hatchtribe.com/gatherings
Geeky Cauldron
What: Two Blokes Brewing will host a Harry Potter quiz team game featuring a cash prize to the winner. Registration is required.
When: 4-9:30 p.m. July 17
Where: Two Blokes Brewing, 547 Long Point Road, Ste. 101, Mount Pleasant
Price: $5 per person
More Info: 843-654-4564, twoblokesbrewing.com
Battle of the Bands
What: Four-week long battle of the bands featuring local acts Cameron Christensen, Dylan Swinson, Big Yen and more.
When: 9 p.m. Tuesdays through July
Where: King Street Dispensary, 559 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-737-4284, kingstreetdispensary.com
Wednesday
Austin Powers Trivia
What: A test of Austin Powers knowledge with prizes such as gift cards and cash.
When: 8-10 p.m. July 18
Where: Famulari’s Brewing & Pizza Co., 1291 Folly Road, Charleston
More Info: 843-225-4646, famspizza.com