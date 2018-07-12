Heyward-Washington House

Today

Paws on the Patio

What: Charleston Animal Society, Burtons Grill and Mount Pleasant Towne Centre have partnered to host Paws on The Patio, a happy hour for owners and pets alike benefiting the Charleston Animal Society. Reservations are required.

When: 6-8 p.m. July 12

Where: Burtons Grill, 1875 US-17, Mount Pleasant

Price: $25; $10 will be donated to the Charleston Animal Society. 

More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2tRYbtZ

Queer Prom

What: A night of music, fashion and dancing from past decades featuring special guest Patti O’Furniture to benefit We Are Family’s new drop-in center for homeless LGBT youth. Event is 21 years of age and older.

When: 6-9 p.m. July 12

Where: Dudleys On Ann, 42 Ann St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-577-6779, bit.ly/2zaOqNq

Reading Against Racism

What: Monthly meeting of the “Reading Against Racism” book club for readers who want to deepen their understanding of racial injustice, identity and racism and to discuss July’s book pick, “Kindred” by Octavia Butler. This club is free and open to the public.

When: 6:30-8 p.m. July 12

Where: Main Library, Charleston County Public Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org

Friday

Domestic Violence

What: As part of the Summer CEU Series, Origin SC will lead an engaging session on domestic violence and the LGBTQ community, including discussion on the many intersections associated with gender, gender identity, orientation and more.

When: 8 a.m-4 p.m. July 13

Where: Conference Room, Origin SC, 4925 Lacross Road, Ste. 215, North Charleston

Price: $45-$60

More Info: 843-735-7802, originsc.org

Curator Conversation

What: Curator of Historical Artifacts Martha Zierden and Chief of Education Stephanie Thomas will discuss the importance of understanding life at Heyward-Washington House, featuring artifacts recovered on site.

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. July 13

Where: Heyward-Washington House, 87 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $12 admission

More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org

Friday Night Boogie

What: DJ Jim Bowers will play a variety of line dancing and beach hits. Beverages and food will be available for purchase. The event is 21 years of age and up.

When: 7-11 p.m. July 13

Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.

Price: $8-$10

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com

Saturday

‘Treat Yo Self’ Expo

What: Annual expo presented by Exquisite Enterprises for businesses in the Charleston community to come together for giveaways and free food. The event will feature games, a guest speaker and more.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. July 14

Where: YMCA, 61 Cannon St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-732-1568, exquisiteenterprisesinc.com

Wake and Drake

What: Drake-themed brunch featuring DJ Tony YNot Roach and drink specials.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 14

Where: Ink N Ivy, 565 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-872-5466, inknivy.com

Foreign Policy

What: Bi-weekly meeting of the French and American Foreign Policy Forum, discussing Christian Lequesne’s “Ethnographie du Quai d’Orsay” and looking in depth at the day-to-day operations of the French Diplomatic Corps.

When: Noon-2 p.m. July 14, July 28

Where: Daniel Island Library, 2301 Daniel Island Drive, Daniel Island

Price: Free

More Info: 908-268-5536, alangkelley@comcast.net

Sunday

Vintage Market

What: Holy City Vintage presents a pop-up market featuring a dozen vintage vendors, including clothing, accessories, records, home decor items and more.

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 15

Where: The Park Cafe, 730 Rutledge Ave., Charleston

More Info: 843-410-1070, facebook.com/holycityvintagemarket

Tour of Faith

What: The Atlantic Institute will sit in on the Unitarian Church’s service as part of its "Tour of Faith" series followed by a Q&A and discussion with refreshments.

When: 10 a.m. July 15

Where: Unitarian Church, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-790-3708, atlanticinstitutesc.org

Psychic Medium

What: "Crossing Over with John Edward" tour will host a Q&A session with the other side. Seating is first come, first serve.

When: 1 p.m. doors, 2 p.m. show July 15

Where: Charleston Marriott, 170 Lockwood Blvd., Charleston

Price: $100-$175

More Info: 1-800-514-3949, johnedward.net

Monday

Chess Club

What: Weekly noncompetitive chess club. All skill levels welcome.

When: 5:30 p.m. Mondays

Where: George H. Seago Jr. Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-871-5075, dcl.lib.sc.us

Tuesday

‘Crush Your Goals’

What: Hatch Tribe founder Hilary Johnson will present “Crush Your Goals,” a workshop to help women entrepreneurs reassess their goals and provide practical tips for making plans to get there. All materials will be provided.

When: 8:30 a.m. coffee and networking, 9 a.m. workshop July 17

Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: hatchtribe.com/gatherings

Geeky Cauldron

What: Two Blokes Brewing will host a Harry Potter quiz team game featuring a cash prize to the winner. Registration is required.

When: 4-9:30 p.m. July 17

Where: Two Blokes Brewing, 547 Long Point Road, Ste. 101, Mount Pleasant

Price: $5 per person

More Info: 843-654-4564, twoblokesbrewing.com

Battle of the Bands

What: Four-week long battle of the bands featuring local acts Cameron Christensen, Dylan Swinson, Big Yen and more.

When: 9 p.m. Tuesdays through July

Where: King Street Dispensary, 559 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-737-4284, kingstreetdispensary.com

Wednesday

Austin Powers Trivia

What: A test of Austin Powers knowledge with prizes such as gift cards and cash.

When: 8-10 p.m. July 18

Where: Famulari’s Brewing & Pizza Co., 1291 Folly Road, Charleston

More Info: 843-225-4646, famspizza.com