Friday
Coin Show
What: Three-day show to browse the tables of collectibles, build collections, sell coins and more. The event will feature a kids' section and a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
When: Noon-6 p.m. Aug. 3; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 4; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 5
Where: Commercial Exhibit Building, Exchange Park Fairgrounds, 9860 Highway 78, Ladson
Price: Free
More Info: 843-302-6210, lowcountrycoinclub.com
Saturday
Write On!
What: The Charleston County Public Library will present the inaugural Write On! literacy festival featuring authors, actors and musicians. The event is suitable for all ages and will include panel discussions, book signings and book sales.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 4
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2LJXmyd
Lighthouse Day
What: Fort Sumter National Monument will celebrate National Lighthouse Day on the grounds of the U.S. Coast Guard Historic District, with family-friendly activities, exhibits, boat-building and more.
When: Noon-4 p.m. Aug. 4
Where: U.S. Coast Guard Historic District, 1815 Ion Ave., Sullivan's Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-883-3123, bit.ly/2vltRbM
Ride to Cure Party
What: The Palmetto Chapter of JDRF will host a family-friendly Ride to Cure Kickoff Party fundraiser to bring awareness and aid research for Type 1 Diabetes. The event will feature food trucks, kids’ activities, music, a silent auction and more. Tradesman will donate $1 per pint to the cause.
When: 5-10 p.m. Aug. 4
Where: Tradesman Brewing Co., 1647 King St. Extension, downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-410-1315, bit.ly/2Olc3Gn
WWE Summerslam
What: The WWE Live! Summerslam Heatwave Tour will make a local stop, featuring Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Jinder Mahal, Seth Rollins, Matt Hardy, Nia Jax, Finn Balor and others.
When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4
Where: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $15-$100; $10 cash-only parking
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Monday
African Burial Grounds
What: The Gullah Society will host a community conversation about an appropriate memorial for the people buried near Anson Street discovered during the construction of the Gaillard Center. Registration required.
When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 6
Where: McLeod Plantation Historic Site, 325 Country Club Drive, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com
Wednesday
Weeds & Weenies
What: The Charleston Parks Conservancy will host its monthly Weeding Wednesday, an evening of weeding followed by drinks and dinner. This month’s dinner will be hot dogs. Registration encouraged.
When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 8
Where: Colonial Lake, 46 Ashley Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-5003, charlestonparksconservancy.org