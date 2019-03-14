Today
Wolf Feeding
What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote every week on Thursdays and Saturdays.
When: 3 p.m. March 14
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 North, Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2IGgOvG
Friday
Fly Fishing Film
What: With an emphasis on the people, places and fisheries that help make up the world of fly fishing, the films in the 2019 F3T range from South Dakota to French Polynesia, British Columbia to the coast of Australia and more.
When: 7:30 p.m. March 15
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2EKtvjM
Leprechaun Bash
What: The Goose Creek Recreation Department will host a St. Patrick’s Day celebration with Irish-themed music, food vendors, crafts, photos and a Leprechaun Gold Hunt for ages 2-8.
When: 4-7 p.m. March 15
Where: Carnes Crossroads' Green Barn, 513 Wodin Place, Summerville
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-569-4242, bit.ly/2TB1xAr
Saturday
Navy Day
What: The USS Yorktown aircraft carrier will host sailors from more than a half-dozen different Navy programs for Navy Day.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 16
Where: Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $19-$24 admission
More Info: 843-884-2727, bit.ly/2EQu8tu
Native Plant Sale
What: South Carolina Native Plant Society will have a selection of native plants including perennials, shrubs, trees, grasses, ferns and edibles. Cash, check, or credit card accepted.
When: 9 a.m.-noon March 16
Where: Charles Towne Landing parking lot, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston
More Info: 843-270-1112, bit.ly/2NTJuA2
Enrichment Day
What: Charles Towne Landing will hold an Enrichment Day in the Animal Forest to share what toys the animals enjoy.
When: 1-4 p.m. March 16
Where: Charles Towne Landing State Historic Site, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston
Price: $6-$10 admission
More Info: 843-852-4200, bit.ly/2CcrHzA
‘Great Ladies’
What: Maggie Worsdale will portray Martha Washington as she shares stories that both entertain and educate about a number of the women who contributed to the American Revolution.
When: 10:30 a.m. March 16
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $15 admission
More Info: 843-722-2706 x241, bit.ly/2H4rFOj
Sunday
Tuesday
Charleston Renaissance
What: Learn more about the Charleston Renaissance between the end of World War I and the beginning of World War II.
When: 7 p.m. March 19
Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 299 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
Price: Free
More Info: 205-790-3645, bit.ly/2EZK8cH