Today
Anita Zucker
What: Mount Pleasant's Chamber of Commerce will host education advocate and S.C. philanthropist Anita Zucker for its August Luncheon.
When: 11:30 a.m. networking, 12 p.m. lunch Aug. 16
Where: Omar Shrine, 176 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Varying, check website
More Info: 843-800-2258, mountpleasantchamber.org
Digital Marketing
What: Presentation on how to increase engagement, brand awareness and revenue through various digital marketing strategies over lunch.
When: 12-1 p.m. Aug. 16
Where: High Cotton, 199 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-900-6171, kingandcolumbus.com
Friday
Moonlight Mixer
What: Dance to a night of golden oldies and beach classic from DJ Jim Bowers on the pier.
When: 7-11 p.m. Aug. 17
Where: Folly Beach Pier, 101 East Arctic Ave.
Price: $8-$10
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com
Saturday
QuickBooks Class
What: A basic quickbooks training course presented by the South Carolina SBDC, The Citadel and Software Training Consultants Inc. Cost includes textbook.
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 18, 25
Where: Bastin Lab, Citadel Campus, 171 Moultrie St., Charleston
Price: $159
More Info: 843-225-3294, citadel.edu/bastinlab
Writers’ Workshop
What: Author Olivia Gaines will facilitate a three-part workshop to aid both budding and experienced authors to develop creative stories. Parts two and three will take place in September and October. Registration is required.
When: 10 a.m. Aug. 18
Where: Jennie J. McMahan Library, 506 North Parler Ave., St. George
Price: Free
More Info: 843-563-9189, dcl.lib.sc.us
Night Bazaar
What: Every third Saturday, local artisans & crafters work together to bring a night bazaar featuring food, libations and a rotating collection of art, vintage, candles, jewelry and more.
When: 5-10 p.m. Aug. 18
Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free to attend
More info: 843-718-3224, chsnightbazaar@gmail.com
Special Needs Prom
What: People with special needs and their families and friends are invited to an ‘80s-themed prom night. Advance purchase recommended.
When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 18
Where: R.L. Jones Center Recreation Center, 391 Egypt Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $4-$5
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2nc5Ikq
Sunday
Book Launch
What: Book release party for MUSC professor of Ob-Gyn Roger Newman’s newest novel “What Becomes,” a medical thriller “about an obstetrician who confronts murder in the marsh.”
When: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 19
Where: PawPaw Restaurant, 209 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-792-7108, newmanr@musc.edu
Monday
'Arrested' Trivia
What: Join host Drew Howard for an "Arrested Development"-themed trivia night featuring half-priced burgers and $4 drafts.
When: 7-9 p.m. Aug. 20
Where: Ms. Rose’s Fine Food & Cocktails, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
More Info: 843-766-0223, msroses.com
Tuesday
Book & Wine Club
What: Itinerant Literate Books will be hosting its August Get Lit Book & Wine Club at The Junction for a book discussion about this month’s pick “Boy, Snow, Bird” by Helen Oyeyemi and a three course dinner with wine pairings.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Aug. 21
Where: The Junction Kitchen & Provisions, 4438 Spruill Ave., North Charleston
Price: $40
More Info: 843-225,6569, itinerantliteratebooks.com
Wednesday
Grower Training
What: The Produce Safety Alliance will be hosting a training course for produce growers who need to satisfy the FSMA Produce Safety Rule requirement. Students will be introduced to produce safety, worker health, hygiene and training, soil amendments, agricultural water and more. Snacks and lunch will be provided.
When: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Aug. 22
Where: Clemson Costal Research and Education Center, 2700 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $100
More Info: 843-730-5211, bit.ly/PSRCHS
MUSC’s Cafe: Marijuana
What: Come hear from MUSC physician-scientist Kevin Gray and discuss how marijuana’s ingredients affect the brain, with a range of potential benefits and harms.
When: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 22
Where: Charleston Beer Works, 480 King Street, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-792-2926, musc.edu/science-cafe