Widespread Panic

54 Bicycles will perform a tribute to Widespread Panic (pictured) at Friday's Jam on the Water concert cruise series event.

 File/Provided

Today

Soul Session

What: Conversation with Flyway President Lindsay Nevin, Founder of Toadfish Outfitters Casey Davidson and owner of HookNHide Tom Mauldin about their work and the way it relates to their deep connection to the place they call home, the Lowcountry. The event will feature a complimentary drink and hors d’oeuvres. Attendees are asked to register.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 23

Where: Garden & Gun Office, 701 East Bay St., Ste. 115, downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-577-6510, lowcountrylandtrust.org

Strikes for Sight

What: Charity bowling night for the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired featuring challenges for guests to attempt to bowl with four different types of glasses that stimulate vision impairment. Tickets include bowling and two drinks.

When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 23

Where: The Alley, 131 Columbus St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 843-723-6915, abvisc.org/strikes-for-sight

Jazz Series   

What: Summer Jazz Series at the Point featuring “Trending” with guest performances from the Wando High School Quartet.

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. the last Thursday of each month through September

Where: Harbor Breeze Restaurant, 176 Patriots Point Road

More Info: 843-606-2100, eventsatharborbreeze.com

Friday

Author Luncheon   

What: Blue Bicycle Books will host Issac J. Bailey, author of “My Brother Moochie: Regaining Dignity in the Face of Crime, Poverty and Racism in the American South” for a lunch and conversation as part of its Author Series Luncheon.

When: 11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Aug. 24

Where: Halls Signature Events, 5 Faber St., downtown Charleston

Price: $32-$50

More Info: 843-722-2666, bluebicyclebooks.com

Paw Signing

What: A book and paw-signing for “Pit Bull Adventures: Brutus & Red the Rooster” with the author Samantha Hill and her dog and main character, Brutus. A portion of the proceeds of the book will go to Pet Helpers.

When: Noon-6 p.m. Aug. 24

Where: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms

Price: Free

More Info: 843-531-6162, pethelpers.org

Music on the Green 

What: This week's Music on the Green concert series will feature Lowcountry blues artist Shrimp City Slim.

When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 24

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: bit.ly/2PoqUjW

Feed the Soul

What: 75-minute all-levels yoga flow to help fight hunger and support the Lowcountry Food Bank.

When: 6 p.m. Aug. 24

Where: Soul Yoga & Wellness, 1836 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: Non-perishable food items or money donation

More Info: 843-830-3016, soulcharleston.com

Jam on the Water   

What: This week's concert cruise on the Carolina Queen will feature a Widespread Panic tribute by 54 Bicycles, presented by Charleston Harbor Tours, Follywood Productions and Sweetwater Brewing Company.

When: 6:30 p.m. boarding, 7-9:30 p.m. Aug. 24

Where: Charleston City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive

Price: $23

More Info: 843-722-1112, charlestonharbortours.com

Saturday

Race For The ARK

What: The 19th annual Thrivent Financial Race for The ARK begins and ends at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in historic downtown Summerville. Race proceeds benefit The ARK in its work providing comprehensive support services to families living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. The race includes a 5K run/walk and 1-mile fun run.

When: 5K 7:45 a.m.; Fun Run 8:45 a.m. Aug. 25

Where: St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 206 Central Ave., Summerville

Price: $15-$40

More Info: thearkofsc.org/race-for-the-ark-2

Bee Presentation

What: Presentation all about bees from local beekeeper Greg McKelvey of Moss Farms.

When: 9 a.m. Aug. 25

Where: Romney Urban Garden, 222 Romney St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6731, historiccharleston.org

Mimosas & Mutts Brunch

What: This weekly brunch series welcomes dogs during brunch on the outdoor patio.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Ms. Rose’s Fine Food & Cocktails, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

More Info: 843-766-0223, msroses.com

Teen Night   

What: The first Community Teen Night for ages 12-17 years, with a DJ, dancing and food catered by Gillie's Soul Food.

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 25

Where: Charleston Performing Arts Center, 873 Folly Road, James Island

Price: $25, includes food and beverages

More Info: 843-991-5582, charlestonperformingarts.org

Sunday

Jewish Lecture Series

What: Community lecture from President and CEO of Hillel International Eric Fingerhut about Hillel’s mission, current issues facing Jewish college students and the future of Jewry on American campuses. Preceding the lecture will be a free brunch at 9 a.m.

When: 10 a.m. Aug. 26

Where: Sylvia Vlosky Yaschik Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-5682, jewish.cofc.edu/events

Celadon Market

What: Celadon will open its warehouse for a market that includes local food and drink vendors, farmers, artisans, crafters and live music.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the last Sunday of each month

Where: Celadon Warehouse, 2221 Noisette Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: 843-884-6124, celadonathome.com

Summer Slam   

What: South Side Bait and Tackle will host its first Summer Slam Vendor Fair, with local vendors showcasing their latest products, with discounts and giveaways. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from Kickin' Chicken and Kona Ice.

When: Noon-2 p.m. Aug. 26

Where: South Side Bait and Tackle, 3874 Savannah Highway, Ste. 8, Johns Island

More Info: 843-203-6561, southsidebaitandtackle.com

Fitness Workshop

What: A gentle flow, myofascial release and foam rolling workshop using props to trigger points to stretch and tighten areas on the body. All fitness levels welcome. Ticket price includes take-home manual and two myofascial release balls.

When: Noon-2 p.m. Aug. 26

Where: Soul Yoga & Wellness, 1836 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $40

More Info: 843-830-3016, soulcharleston.com

Gospel Music Series

What: The “Oh, Happy Day” Gospel Music Series features The Bright Family Singers and ensemble performing the music of Mahalia Jackson, Andrae Crouch and more, including traditional songs, hymns and Negro spirituals to create an informative historical narrative.

When: 5-6:15 p.m. Aug. 26

Where: The Unitarian Church, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston

Price: $12-$21

More Info: 843-926-7119, bit.ly/2vRlYeI