Today
Soul Session
What: Conversation with Flyway President Lindsay Nevin, Founder of Toadfish Outfitters Casey Davidson and owner of HookNHide Tom Mauldin about their work and the way it relates to their deep connection to the place they call home, the Lowcountry. The event will feature a complimentary drink and hors d’oeuvres. Attendees are asked to register.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 23
Where: Garden & Gun Office, 701 East Bay St., Ste. 115, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-577-6510, lowcountrylandtrust.org
Strikes for Sight
What: Charity bowling night for the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired featuring challenges for guests to attempt to bowl with four different types of glasses that stimulate vision impairment. Tickets include bowling and two drinks.
When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 23
Where: The Alley, 131 Columbus St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-723-6915, abvisc.org/strikes-for-sight
Jazz Series
What: Summer Jazz Series at the Point featuring “Trending” with guest performances from the Wando High School Quartet.
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. the last Thursday of each month through September
Where: Harbor Breeze Restaurant, 176 Patriots Point Road
More Info: 843-606-2100, eventsatharborbreeze.com
Friday
Author Luncheon
What: Blue Bicycle Books will host Issac J. Bailey, author of “My Brother Moochie: Regaining Dignity in the Face of Crime, Poverty and Racism in the American South” for a lunch and conversation as part of its Author Series Luncheon.
When: 11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Aug. 24
Where: Halls Signature Events, 5 Faber St., downtown Charleston
Price: $32-$50
More Info: 843-722-2666, bluebicyclebooks.com
Paw Signing
What: A book and paw-signing for “Pit Bull Adventures: Brutus & Red the Rooster” with the author Samantha Hill and her dog and main character, Brutus. A portion of the proceeds of the book will go to Pet Helpers.
When: Noon-6 p.m. Aug. 24
Where: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
Price: Free
More Info: 843-531-6162, pethelpers.org
Music on the Green
What: This week's Music on the Green concert series will feature Lowcountry blues artist Shrimp City Slim.
When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 24
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: bit.ly/2PoqUjW
Feed the Soul
What: 75-minute all-levels yoga flow to help fight hunger and support the Lowcountry Food Bank.
When: 6 p.m. Aug. 24
Where: Soul Yoga & Wellness, 1836 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Non-perishable food items or money donation
More Info: 843-830-3016, soulcharleston.com
Jam on the Water
What: This week's concert cruise on the Carolina Queen will feature a Widespread Panic tribute by 54 Bicycles, presented by Charleston Harbor Tours, Follywood Productions and Sweetwater Brewing Company.
When: 6:30 p.m. boarding, 7-9:30 p.m. Aug. 24
Where: Charleston City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive
Price: $23
More Info: 843-722-1112, charlestonharbortours.com
Saturday
Race For The ARK
What: The 19th annual Thrivent Financial Race for The ARK begins and ends at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in historic downtown Summerville. Race proceeds benefit The ARK in its work providing comprehensive support services to families living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. The race includes a 5K run/walk and 1-mile fun run.
When: 5K 7:45 a.m.; Fun Run 8:45 a.m. Aug. 25
Where: St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 206 Central Ave., Summerville
Price: $15-$40
More Info: thearkofsc.org/race-for-the-ark-2
Bee Presentation
What: Presentation all about bees from local beekeeper Greg McKelvey of Moss Farms.
When: 9 a.m. Aug. 25
Where: Romney Urban Garden, 222 Romney St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6731, historiccharleston.org
Mimosas & Mutts Brunch
What: This weekly brunch series welcomes dogs during brunch on the outdoor patio.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Ms. Rose’s Fine Food & Cocktails, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
More Info: 843-766-0223, msroses.com
Teen Night
What: The first Community Teen Night for ages 12-17 years, with a DJ, dancing and food catered by Gillie's Soul Food.
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 25
Where: Charleston Performing Arts Center, 873 Folly Road, James Island
Price: $25, includes food and beverages
More Info: 843-991-5582, charlestonperformingarts.org
Sunday
Jewish Lecture Series
What: Community lecture from President and CEO of Hillel International Eric Fingerhut about Hillel’s mission, current issues facing Jewish college students and the future of Jewry on American campuses. Preceding the lecture will be a free brunch at 9 a.m.
When: 10 a.m. Aug. 26
Where: Sylvia Vlosky Yaschik Jewish Studies Center, 96 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-5682, jewish.cofc.edu/events
Celadon Market
What: Celadon will open its warehouse for a market that includes local food and drink vendors, farmers, artisans, crafters and live music.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the last Sunday of each month
Where: Celadon Warehouse, 2221 Noisette Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: 843-884-6124, celadonathome.com
Summer Slam
What: South Side Bait and Tackle will host its first Summer Slam Vendor Fair, with local vendors showcasing their latest products, with discounts and giveaways. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from Kickin' Chicken and Kona Ice.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Aug. 26
Where: South Side Bait and Tackle, 3874 Savannah Highway, Ste. 8, Johns Island
More Info: 843-203-6561, southsidebaitandtackle.com
Fitness Workshop
What: A gentle flow, myofascial release and foam rolling workshop using props to trigger points to stretch and tighten areas on the body. All fitness levels welcome. Ticket price includes take-home manual and two myofascial release balls.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Aug. 26
Where: Soul Yoga & Wellness, 1836 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $40
More Info: 843-830-3016, soulcharleston.com
Gospel Music Series
What: The “Oh, Happy Day” Gospel Music Series features The Bright Family Singers and ensemble performing the music of Mahalia Jackson, Andrae Crouch and more, including traditional songs, hymns and Negro spirituals to create an informative historical narrative.
When: 5-6:15 p.m. Aug. 26
Where: The Unitarian Church, 4 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12-$21
More Info: 843-926-7119, bit.ly/2vRlYeI