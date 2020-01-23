Today Thursday January 23
Wolf Feeding
What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.
When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC
Author Talk
What: New York Times’ bestselling author Brad Taylor will discuss his latest book, "Hunter Killer," the next in the Pike Logan series. Lt. Col. Taylor is a retired 21-year veteran of the U.S. Army Infantry and Special Forces and lives in Charleston with his family.
When: 6 p.m. Jan. 23
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2GccwrM
Friday
Boat Show
What: Celebrate life on the water, learn about new industry trends, attend fishing seminars, check out new powerboats and more, featuring boat dealers, local manufacturers and other marine-related companies.
When: Jan. 24-26
Where: Charleston Area Convention Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: $5-$20
More Info: thecharlestonboatshow.com
Home & Design Show
What: Charleston Home + Design magazine’s 17th annual Home + Design Show will feature local contractors, craftsmen and other home professionals with booths and seminars on home improvements, design, decoration, remodeling and more.
When: Jan. 24-26
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $2-$7
More Info: 843-577-7652, charlestonhomeanddesignshow.com
Saturday
School Fair
What: The Education Choice Fair and School Supply Giveaway will feature free haircuts, free school supplies and family fun, including music, raffles, face painting, balloon art and more. Families will have an opportunity to meet school representatives and learn about area K-12 options, organized by My South Carolina Education.
When: 10 a.m. Jan. 25
Where: Royal Life Family Center, 4750 Abraham Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 803-470-5476, bit.ly/3awGiFx
Park Tour
What: The Stony Landing House and Boardwalk Tour is a walking tour through the historical and natural beauty of Old Santee Canal Park, with a guided tour through the Stony Landing Plantation House and a guided nature hike through Biggin Swamp.
When: 10 a.m. Jan. 25
Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner
Price: Free with park admission
More Info: 843-899-5200, bit.ly/2G00JMU
Pirates & Mermaids Day
What: Activities will include a pirate-led scavenger hunt, balloon-twisting, face painting, visits with Ariel, playtime on a pirate ship, a pirate and mermaid costume contest and more.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 25
Where: Magnolia Plantation, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Free with general garden admission ($10-$20)
More Info: 843-571-1266, bit.ly/2RnKZsx
Olympic Medalist
What: Aleen Bailey, a gold medalist in the 4x100m women’s relay at the 2004 Olympics, will be at the library with her medal for a meet-and-greet.
When: 11-11:30 a.m. Jan. 25
Where: Cane Bay Library, 1655-A Cane Bay Blvd., Summerville
More Info: 843-719-4796, bit.ly/2vbcUEI
‘Great Amazing Race’
What: Adventure run/walk for adults and kids, presented by the Great Amazing Race Company and modeled after the television show, “Amazing Race,” with two-person teams on a course with multiple task stations. Be prepared to get dirty and wet.
When: 2-5 p.m. Jan. 25
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $50-$85
More Info: bit.ly/2tsA4FU
Koala Fundraiser
What: Help support the efforts to save koalas in Australia while drinking craft beer, eating authentic Mexican from Cachita’s Kitchen and Greek from Wally Gyros, and listening to live local music from BrotherMan. $1 of each pint sold all day will be donated to Koala Hospital, Port Macquarie.
When: Noon food, 5 p.m. music Jan. 25
Where: Two Blokes Brewing, 547 Long Point Road, Suite 101, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-654-4564, facebook.com/TwoBlokesBrewing
Wednesday January 29
Astronomy in the Park
What: Join amateur stargazers and look through telescopes at objects in the nighttime sky. Open to all ages.
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Brittlebank Park, 185 Lockwood Blvd., downtown Charleston
More Info: www.lowcountrystargzers.org