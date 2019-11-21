Today
Wolf Feeding
What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.
When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC
Festival of Lights
What: The 30th annual Holiday Festival of Lights is a three-mile driving tour with over 700 light displays and additional attractions in the Winter Wonderland and Santa’s Village.
When: 5:30-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 5:30-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, through Dec. 31
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $15-$20 per vehicle (increased fees for buses, etc.)
More Info: 843-795-4386, holidayfestivaloflights.com
Friday
Night Market
What: The Charleston Night Market features more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.
When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December
Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2GjKo5F
S.C. Pageants
What: The South Carolina USA and Miss South Carolina Teen USA pageants.
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22-23
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $51.50-$62+
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Saturday
Writers Conference
What: “Our Prince of Scribes” Writers Conference with the Pat Conroy Literary Center, South Carolina Writers Association, the Flowertown Players and Main Street Reads, with guest panels and workshops.
When: 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Nov. 23
Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 S. Main St., Summerville
Price: $50-$70
More Info: bit.ly/2CZ8otA
Dinner for Vets
What: Presented by Project Street Outreach, the sixth annual Pre-Thanksgiving Dinner is for homeless veterans, active duty service members and their family members in crisis. There will be a free meal, live entertainment, clothing, toiletries and support agencies. Proof of military service is required.
When: 1-4 p.m. Nov. 23
Where: Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 7396 Rivers Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-906-8433, psoinc.org
Sunday
Celadon Market
What: The Celadon Sunday Flea & Farmers Market features local artisans, crafters, makers and farmers, and food and beverage trucks will be on site.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the last Sunday of each month
Where: Celadon Warehouse, 2221 Noisette Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: 843-884-7005, celadonathome.com/events
Art & Craft Village
When: Noon-4 p.m. Sundays and 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: facebook.com/follyartvillage
Thanksgiving Market
What: This special West Ashley Thanksgiving Farmers Market will feature local produce, prepared and packaged products, food trucks, kids’ activities and more
When: Noon-4 p.m. Nov. 24
Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7309m, bit.ly/2O4cWFa