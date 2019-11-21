Miss SC USA (copy)
The South Carolina USA and Miss South Carolina Teen USA pageants will be held at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Friday and Saturday. Pictured: Contestants in the 2018 Miss South Carolina USA react to Miss Spartanburg Miranda Gilbert (left) after she answered a question Saturday, November 18, 2017. Brad Nettles/Staff

 Brad Nettles bnettles@postandcourier.com

Today

Wolf Feeding

What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.

When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw

Price: Free

More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC

Festival of Lights

What: The 30th annual Holiday Festival of Lights is a three-mile driving tour with over 700 light displays and additional attractions in the Winter Wonderland and Santa’s Village.

When: 5:30-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 5:30-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, through Dec. 31

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

Price: $15-$20 per vehicle (increased fees for buses, etc.)

More Info: 843-795-4386, holidayfestivaloflights.com

Friday

Night Market

What: The Charleston Night Market features more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.

When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December

Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2GjKo5F

S.C. Pageants

What: The South Carolina USA and Miss South Carolina Teen USA pageants.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22-23

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $51.50-$62+

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Saturday

Writers Conference

What: “Our Prince of Scribes” Writers Conference with the Pat Conroy Literary Center, South Carolina Writers Association, the Flowertown Players and Main Street Reads, with guest panels and workshops.

When: 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Nov. 23

Where: James F. Dean Theatre, 133 S. Main St., Summerville

Price: $50-$70

More Info: bit.ly/2CZ8otA

Dinner for Vets

What: Presented by Project Street Outreach, the sixth annual Pre-Thanksgiving Dinner is for homeless veterans, active duty service members and their family members in crisis. There will be a free meal, live entertainment, clothing, toiletries and support agencies. Proof of military service is required.

When: 1-4 p.m. Nov. 23

Where: Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 7396 Rivers Ave., Charleston

More Info: 843-906-8433, psoinc.org

Sunday

Celadon Market

What: The Celadon Sunday Flea & Farmers Market features local artisans, crafters, makers and farmers, and food and beverage trucks will be on site.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the last Sunday of each month

Where: Celadon Warehouse, 2221 Noisette Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: 843-884-7005, celadonathome.com/events

Art & Craft Village

When: Noon-4 p.m. Sundays and 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: facebook.com/follyartvillage

Thanksgiving Market

What: This special West Ashley Thanksgiving Farmers Market will feature local produce, prepared and packaged products, food trucks, kids’ activities and more

When: Noon-4 p.m. Nov. 24

Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7309m, bit.ly/2O4cWFa