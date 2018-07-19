Today

Reptiles 

What: As part of the Summer Entertainment Series, an environmental educator will discuss the four major groups of reptiles that inhabit South Carolina: turtles, lizards, snakes and alligators.

When: 11 a.m. July 19

Where: Wannamaker County Park, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston

Price: $4-$5; free for ages 2 years and younger and parents/chaperones

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2Jgd8Mb

Family Tour 

What: Experience the Aiken-Rhett House or Nathanial Russell House with family-focused tours and activities every half-hour. Docent-led scavenger hunt tours, historic games and toys in the yard follow the tours.

When: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 9

Where: Aiken-Rhett House, 48 Elizabeth St., downtown Charleston; Nathaniel Russell House, 51 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $12 adult; $5 ages 6-16 years; free for ages 5 years and younger

More Info: 843-723-1623, bit.ly/2LgNhbZ

Friday

'Sound of Charleston' 

What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.

When: 7 p.m. July 20

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $16-$28; free for ages 12 years and younger

More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com

Reggae Nights

What: Tonight's Reggae Nights Summer Concert Series event will feature Amani Smith & The Give Thanks Band.

When: 7:30 p.m. gates, 8-11 p.m. music July 20

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

Price: $10 general; free for ages 12 years and younger

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/1619/Reggae-Nights

Saturday

Town Market

What: The Town Market on James Island is a community market featuring farmers, crafters, jewelrymakers, candlemakers, florists, food trucks and more.

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays

Where: James Island Youth Soccer Club, 871 Fort Johnson Road

More Info: 843-471-7845, facebook.com/thetownmarketonji

Organized Play

What: Join Here Be Books & Game for two family-friendly board games, Takenoko and Castle Panic, and a chance to win prizes.

When: 1 p.m. July 21

Where: Here Be Books & Games, 810 Travelers Blvd. Ste A2, Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-695-1498, tina@herebebooks.com

Night Bazaar

What: Every third Saturday, join local artisans and crafters for food and libations while shopping a rotating collection of art, vintage, candles, jewelry, mixed media and more.

When: 5-10 p.m. July 21

Where: Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-718-3224, edmundsoast.com/brewing-co

Sunday

Summer Authors Event

What: The Henry Timrod Library will present New York Times best-selling novelist Karen White for a discussion on her latest novel, “Dreams of Falling,” at Bethany UMC, followed by a meet-the-author Lowcountry wine reception at the library. Reservations requested.

When: 2-5 p.m. July 22

Where: Bethany United Methodist Church, 118 W. 3rd South St., Summerville; Timrod Library, 217 Central Ave., Summerville

Price: $15 Timrod members; $20 nonmembers

More Info: 843-871-4600, 843-693-2041, bit.ly/2miEcRD

Tuesday,

Family Fun Night

What: Tonight’s Folly Family Fun Night Series event will feature Dragonfly Kids’ Yoga, live music from Teresa “Sweet T” Parrish and a cookout from the Folly Anglers.

When: 5-7 p.m. July 24

Where: Folly River Park, Center St. at Indian Ave., Folly Beach

Price: Free admission

More Info: 843-513-1831, bit.ly/2u4HpJ5