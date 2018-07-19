Today
Reptiles
What: As part of the Summer Entertainment Series, an environmental educator will discuss the four major groups of reptiles that inhabit South Carolina: turtles, lizards, snakes and alligators.
When: 11 a.m. July 19
Where: Wannamaker County Park, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $4-$5; free for ages 2 years and younger and parents/chaperones
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2Jgd8Mb
Family Tour
What: Experience the Aiken-Rhett House or Nathanial Russell House with family-focused tours and activities every half-hour. Docent-led scavenger hunt tours, historic games and toys in the yard follow the tours.
When: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 9
Where: Aiken-Rhett House, 48 Elizabeth St., downtown Charleston; Nathaniel Russell House, 51 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12 adult; $5 ages 6-16 years; free for ages 5 years and younger
More Info: 843-723-1623, bit.ly/2LgNhbZ
Friday
'Sound of Charleston'
What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.
When: 7 p.m. July 20
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28; free for ages 12 years and younger
More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com
Reggae Nights
What: Tonight's Reggae Nights Summer Concert Series event will feature Amani Smith & The Give Thanks Band.
When: 7:30 p.m. gates, 8-11 p.m. music July 20
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $10 general; free for ages 12 years and younger
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/1619/Reggae-Nights
Saturday
Town Market
What: The Town Market on James Island is a community market featuring farmers, crafters, jewelrymakers, candlemakers, florists, food trucks and more.
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays
Where: James Island Youth Soccer Club, 871 Fort Johnson Road
More Info: 843-471-7845, facebook.com/thetownmarketonji
Organized Play
What: Join Here Be Books & Game for two family-friendly board games, Takenoko and Castle Panic, and a chance to win prizes.
When: 1 p.m. July 21
Where: Here Be Books & Games, 810 Travelers Blvd. Ste A2, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-695-1498, tina@herebebooks.com
Night Bazaar
What: Every third Saturday, join local artisans and crafters for food and libations while shopping a rotating collection of art, vintage, candles, jewelry, mixed media and more.
When: 5-10 p.m. July 21
Where: Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-718-3224, edmundsoast.com/brewing-co
Sunday
Summer Authors Event
What: The Henry Timrod Library will present New York Times best-selling novelist Karen White for a discussion on her latest novel, “Dreams of Falling,” at Bethany UMC, followed by a meet-the-author Lowcountry wine reception at the library. Reservations requested.
When: 2-5 p.m. July 22
Where: Bethany United Methodist Church, 118 W. 3rd South St., Summerville; Timrod Library, 217 Central Ave., Summerville
Price: $15 Timrod members; $20 nonmembers
More Info: 843-871-4600, 843-693-2041, bit.ly/2miEcRD
Tuesday,
Family Fun Night
What: Tonight’s Folly Family Fun Night Series event will feature Dragonfly Kids’ Yoga, live music from Teresa “Sweet T” Parrish and a cookout from the Folly Anglers.
When: 5-7 p.m. July 24
Where: Folly River Park, Center St. at Indian Ave., Folly Beach
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-513-1831, bit.ly/2u4HpJ5