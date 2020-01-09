Red Wolves

Red wolf feedings and observation are offered at the Sewee Visitor's Center in Awendaw on Thursdays and Saturdays.

 File/David Quick

Today

Wolf Feeding

What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.

When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

Price: Free

More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC

Puppies & Pints

What: Pet-friendly happy hour every Thursday.

When: 4 p.m. Jan. 9

Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-266-2437, baystreetbiergarten.com

Friday

‘America's First Museum’

What: In celebration of the museum’s birthday this month, “Conversations with a Curator: A Brief History of America's First Museum” will take a look at where the museum started, its buildings, staff and collections for the past 240-plus years, led by the museum’s executive director, Carl Borick.

When: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 10

Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free with general admission; free for members

More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/35hKAwL

Free Family Friday

What: The Children’s Museum will offer free admission for everyone; no registration required.

When: 4-7 p.m. Jan. 10

Where: Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry, 25 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-853-8962, bit.ly/2uemV3x

Beach Walk

What: Join a naturalist for a leisurely walk on the beach as the sun sets and the full moon rises, looking for animals that live on the southwest end of the island. Designed for ages 12 and older.

When: 4-6 p.m. Jan. 10

Where: Folly Beach County Park, 1100 W. Ashley Ave.

Price: $9

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2QS3g15

Saturday

‘Canstruction’

What: Canned food drive will showcase Philip Simmons High School students as they build a Lowcountry-themed structure with canned food, with a theme inspired by professional blacksmith and ironworker Philip Simmons. There also will be live music from Chance & Circumstance, kids’ activities, arts, crafts and more. Additional canned goods can be donated for Lowcountry Food Bank.

When: Noon-3 p.m. Jan. 11

Where: The Oaks at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive (across from Barnes and Noble)

More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2sXdfdd

Tuesday

Mahjong with Friends

What: The Center for Jewish Life will host a drop-in for mahjong and conversation, designed for all levels of play. Coffee, cold beverages and snacks will be provided. RSVP suggested.

When: Noon-2 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: Chabad of Charleston and the Low Country, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-884-2323, jewishchs.org

Wednesday

Astronomy in the Park

What: Join amateur stargazers and look through telescopes at objects in the nighttime sky. Open to all ages.

When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Brittlebank Park, 185 Lockwood Blvd., downtown Charleston

More Info: www.lowcountrystargzers.org