Today
Wolf Feeding
What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.
When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC
Puppies & Pints
What: Pet-friendly happy hour every Thursday.
When: 4 p.m. Jan. 9
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-266-2437, baystreetbiergarten.com
Friday
‘America's First Museum’
What: In celebration of the museum’s birthday this month, “Conversations with a Curator: A Brief History of America's First Museum” will take a look at where the museum started, its buildings, staff and collections for the past 240-plus years, led by the museum’s executive director, Carl Borick.
When: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 10
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free with general admission; free for members
More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/35hKAwL
Free Family Friday
What: The Children’s Museum will offer free admission for everyone; no registration required.
When: 4-7 p.m. Jan. 10
Where: Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry, 25 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-853-8962, bit.ly/2uemV3x
Beach Walk
What: Join a naturalist for a leisurely walk on the beach as the sun sets and the full moon rises, looking for animals that live on the southwest end of the island. Designed for ages 12 and older.
When: 4-6 p.m. Jan. 10
Where: Folly Beach County Park, 1100 W. Ashley Ave.
Price: $9
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2QS3g15
Saturday
‘Canstruction’
What: Canned food drive will showcase Philip Simmons High School students as they build a Lowcountry-themed structure with canned food, with a theme inspired by professional blacksmith and ironworker Philip Simmons. There also will be live music from Chance & Circumstance, kids’ activities, arts, crafts and more. Additional canned goods can be donated for Lowcountry Food Bank.
When: Noon-3 p.m. Jan. 11
Where: The Oaks at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive (across from Barnes and Noble)
More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2sXdfdd
Tuesday
Mahjong with Friends
What: The Center for Jewish Life will host a drop-in for mahjong and conversation, designed for all levels of play. Coffee, cold beverages and snacks will be provided. RSVP suggested.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Chabad of Charleston and the Low Country, 477 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-884-2323, jewishchs.org
Wednesday
Astronomy in the Park
What: Join amateur stargazers and look through telescopes at objects in the nighttime sky. Open to all ages.
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Brittlebank Park, 185 Lockwood Blvd., downtown Charleston
More Info: www.lowcountrystargzers.org