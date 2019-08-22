Today
Clothing Swap
What: The Naked Lady Society will present a clothing swap for women of all styles, shapes, sizes and ages. Unswapped clothes will be donated to My Sister's House, Shifa Clinic, Lowcountry Orphan Relief or seniors through Meals on Wheels of Charleston. There also will be information on causes that support local women in need.
When: 5-7 p.m. Aug. 22
Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2KJe52g
Cancer Benefit
What: This fundraiser for adult and childhood cancer research will feature local comedians, Sarah Napier, Josh Bates, Keith Dee, Vince Fabra and Michele Mortensen, hosted by Bill Davis. All proceeds support LowVelo and the MUSC Hollings Cancer Center.
When: 8-9:30 p.m. Aug. 22
Where: MUSC Basic Science Building, 173 Ashley Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: bit.ly/2ZeyEbZ
Friday
Home Show
What: The Charleston Fall Home Show will feature seminars, consultations with interior designers and contractors, vendors and more.
When: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Aug. 23; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 24; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 25
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free general admission Friday; $15 VIP Home Show Party; $7 per person Saturday-Sunday ($2 after 2 p.m.)
More Info: 847-577-7652, charlestonfallhomeshow.com
Music & Movie
What: Final installment in the Waterfront Music & Movie series with music from the East Cooper Baptist Church Orchestra and a screening of “The Greatest Showman” (PG). Blankets and chairs are encouraged.
When: 6-10:30 p.m. Aug. 23
Where: Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park, 99 Harry M. Hallman, Jr. Blvd.
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-884-8517, bit.ly/2Zgw1GJ
Pet Helpers
What: The Charleston RiverDogs will honor Pet Helpers during its annual New York Yankees HOPE Week Initiative and an honorary Pet Helper will throw out the first pitch, a video presentation will be played on the big screen and Pet Helpers will have adoptable dogs on site.
When: 7 p.m. Aug. 23
Where: Joseph P. Riley Jr. Stadium, 360 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston
Price: $8-$21 general
More Info: 843-795-1110, bit.ly/30k8w0H
Saturday
Charity Ride
What: Inaugural charity ride with the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club to support veterans at Victory House and to sponsor 40 children through BackPack Buddies with the Lowcountry Food Bank.
When: 9 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. kickstands up Aug. 24
Where: Low Country Harley-Davidson, 4707 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
Price: $20 rider; $25 passenger
More Info: 843-554-1847, lowcountryharley.com/eventslist
POHO Night Market
What: More than 30 local makes, artists, vintage vendors and more.
When: 5-9 p.m. Aug. 24
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com
Clean Improv Show
What: A short-form improv comedy show “that is clean as a whistle” and you can bring the kids.
When: 6 p.m. Aug. 24
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-853-6687, bit.ly/2MxJtUX
Comedy Night
What: Headliner Mia Jackson, originally from Atlanta, is considered “one to watch” by critics, has spent the last year on tour with Amy Schumer and just finished a comedy special for Comedy Central. Wayne Cousins from Columbia also will take the stage, hosted by Keith “Big Daddy” Dee.
When: 7:30 p.m. seating, 9-11 p.m. show Aug. 24
Where: Southern Roots Smokehouse, 2544 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $12-$15
More Info: 843-556-2595, bit.ly/2Zh2QmK