Today

Clothing Swap

What: The Naked Lady Society will present a clothing swap for women of all styles, shapes, sizes and ages. Unswapped clothes will be donated to My Sister's House, Shifa Clinic, Lowcountry Orphan Relief or seniors through Meals on Wheels of Charleston. There also will be information on causes that support local women in need.

When: 5-7 p.m. Aug. 22

Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2KJe52g

Cancer Benefit

What: This fundraiser for adult and childhood cancer research will feature local comedians, Sarah Napier, Josh Bates, Keith Dee, Vince Fabra and Michele Mortensen, hosted by Bill Davis. All proceeds support LowVelo and the MUSC Hollings Cancer Center.

When: 8-9:30 p.m. Aug. 22

Where: MUSC Basic Science Building, 173 Ashley Ave., downtown Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: bit.ly/2ZeyEbZ

Friday 

Home Show

What: The Charleston Fall Home Show will feature seminars, consultations with interior designers and contractors, vendors and more.

When: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Aug. 23; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 24; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 25

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free general admission Friday; $15 VIP Home Show Party; $7 per person Saturday-Sunday ($2 after 2 p.m.)

More Info: 847-577-7652, charlestonfallhomeshow.com

Music & Movie

What: Final installment in the Waterfront Music & Movie series with music from the East Cooper Baptist Church Orchestra and a screening of “The Greatest Showman” (PG). Blankets and chairs are encouraged.

When: 6-10:30 p.m. Aug. 23

Where: Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park, 99 Harry M. Hallman, Jr. Blvd.

Price: Free admission

More Info: 843-884-8517, bit.ly/2Zgw1GJ

Pet Helpers 

What: The Charleston RiverDogs will honor Pet Helpers during its annual New York Yankees HOPE Week Initiative and an honorary Pet Helper will throw out the first pitch, a video presentation will be played on the big screen and Pet Helpers will have adoptable dogs on site.

When: 7 p.m. Aug. 23

Where: Joseph P. Riley Jr. Stadium, 360 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston

Price: $8-$21 general

More Info: 843-795-1110, bit.ly/30k8w0H

Saturday 

Charity Ride

What: Inaugural charity ride with the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club to support veterans at Victory House and to sponsor 40 children through BackPack Buddies with the Lowcountry Food Bank.

When: 9 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. kickstands up Aug. 24

Where: Low Country Harley-Davidson, 4707 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

Price: $20 rider; $25 passenger

More Info: 843-554-1847, lowcountryharley.com/eventslist

POHO Night Market

What: More than 30 local makes, artists, vintage vendors and more.

When: 5-9 p.m. Aug. 24

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com

Clean Improv Show

What: A short-form improv comedy show “that is clean as a whistle” and you can bring the kids.

When: 6 p.m. Aug. 24

Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston

Price: $8

More Info: 843-853-6687, bit.ly/2MxJtUX

Comedy Night

What: Headliner Mia Jackson, originally from Atlanta, is considered “one to watch” by critics, has spent the last year on tour with Amy Schumer and just finished a comedy special for Comedy Central. Wayne Cousins from Columbia also will take the stage, hosted by Keith “Big Daddy” Dee.

When: 7:30 p.m. seating, 9-11 p.m. show Aug. 24

Where: Southern Roots Smokehouse, 2544 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: $12-$15

More Info: 843-556-2595, bit.ly/2Zh2QmK

