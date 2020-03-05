Other events calendar - Charleston Scene

Today Thursday March 5
Community Appreciation Day
What: All Washington County residents receive free admission (with proof of residency such as a driver license, library card, utility bill, etc.) on the first Thursday of each month. Exhibits include an art room, castle room, desert discovery room, farm room, government room, grocery store, lending library, post office, music room, prehistoric room, science discovery room, bank, under the sea exhibit and more.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 5
Where: St. George Children's Museum, 86 S. Main St., St. George
More Info: 435-986-4000, sgchildrensmuseum.org
Friday
Antiques Show
What: The Charleston Antiques Show returns with a showcase of English, European and American period furnishings, decorative arts and fine art, architectural elements, garden furniture, vintage jewelry, and silver, all from antiquities to the 20th century, presented by the Historic Charleston Foundation.
When: March 6-8
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20 per person (good for all three days)
More Info: 843-722-3405, bit.ly/3aepgLg
Saturday
Wild Things Run
What: The annual Where the Wild Things Run 5K run and walk through the scenic trails at the Caw Caw nature and interpretive center and there also will be some family-friendly activities.
When: 8:30 a.m. March 7
Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel
Price: $32
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/1455/Where-the-Wild-Things-Run-5K
Give Me Shelter Color 5K
What: A 5K walk, run, hop, skip, leap, mosey on a designated route for all ages and along the way, participants go through stations where they are sprayed with colored powder. A festival will follow the 5K. Proceeds support the Carolina Youth Development Center.
When: 9 a.m. March 7
Where: Moncks Corner Regional Recreation Complex, 418 E. Main St.
Price: $25-$35; free for ages 5 and younger
More Info: 843-225-3321, cydc.org/color20
Hippie Dash 5K
What: The Hippie Dash is a 5K fun run/walk to raise awareness and funding for people with disabilities. People and dogs are invited to don their best 70s attire as they move and groove through a psychedelic 3.1 mile course. Runners, walkers, children and pups of all ages are encouraged to participate. Proceeds will benefit people with disabilities through the programs of Palmetto Goodwill and Trident Area Agency on Aging.
When: 9 a.m. March 7
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $20-$40
More Info: 843-377-2838, palmettogoodwill.org/hippiedash
Vintage & Vinyl
What: Runaround Sue Vintage and Monster Music & Movies partner to host a sale of vintage clothes and discounts on vinyl, new and used.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 7
Where: Monster Music, 946 Orleans Road, Charleston
More Info: 843-571-4657, bit.ly/2vigdKF
Sewee Fire Fest
What: Learn about local organizations bring safe, controlled prescribed fire to S.C. forests, meet Smokey Bear and Woodsy Owl, participate in a red wolf program, with food, music, kids’ activities and more.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 7
Where: Awendaw Green, 4853 N. Highway 17
More Info: seweelongleafcoop.org/fire-fest
Elk Fest 2020
What: Craft beer from local breweries, entertainment from The Spazmatics, Keidre, Ed Saulisbury and local DJs, food trucks, games and more.
When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 7
Where: Charleston Elks Lodge, 1113 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
Price: $25-$45
More Info: bit.ly/2VFPhiG
‘Ukweli’
What: “Ukweli: Searching for Healing Truth” is a new five-part poetry, lecture and dialogue series and will feature a different selection of poems by Horace Mungin, followed by discussions with guest black scholars and authors who will contextualize the poems, moderated by radio host Osei Chandler. “Ukweli” is Swahili for “truth.” Many enslaved African Americans loved and worked on McLeod Plantation
When: 1-2:30 p.m. March 7 and 28; additional events in the series will be in April and May
Where: McLeod Plantation Historic Site, 325 Country Club Drive, James Island
Price: Free for the first 50 participants, then free with park admission ($15)
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2HZ14R6