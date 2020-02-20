Other Events calendar - Charleston Scene

pc-020319-fe-exposcene-60.jpg
Buy Now

Arts and crafts will be one of many activities at Saturday's Lowcountry Family Expo at the Charleston Area Convention Center. 

 File/Brett Lemmo/Special to The Post and Courier

Today

Rise Above

What: The Rise Above Traveling Exhibit is a touring, mobile movie theater that educates and inspires with the history and lessons of the U.S. military’s first black pilots, the Tuskegee Airmen, also called the Red Tails, who served during World War II, sponsored by Lowcountry Aviation Sky Arrow.

When: Beginning of every hour 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Feb. 23

Where: Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free admission; standard $5 museum parking rate

More Info: 843-884-2727, patriotspoint.org

Black History Month

What: Middleton will celebrate black history with Beyond the Fields walking tours and viewings of Eliza’s House, where an exhibit focusing on the daily lives of enslaved people and their work “beyond the fields” is on display. There will be additional programs throughout the month.

When: Through Feb. 29

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: All programs included with general admission

More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2RkyYVP

PechaKucha 36

What: Presenters in this installment of PechaKucha include actors, playwrights, writers, vocalists, producers, designers, healers and educators.

When: 7 p.m. Feb. 20

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: $12

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Friday

Living History

What: The Slave Dwelling Project will present “Inalienable Rights: Living History Through the Eyes of the Enslaved,” an up-close and interactive tour featuring African American living historians in period dress portraying the roles of the enslaved on the plantation interspersed with storytelling and lectures.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 21

Where: Magnolia Plantation, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $10-$20

More Info: 843-571-1266, magnoliaplantation.com

Saturday

Family Expo

What: The Lowcountry Family Expo, presented by Lowcountry Parent, will feature exhibitors, activity centers, contest, giveaways, hands-on fun and more. There also will be a silent disco with Silent Carolina, story time with the Snow sisters and a fashion show.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 22

Where: Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

Price: $5 general; free for ages 12 and younger

More Info: 843-937-4831, bit.ly/38CVAHn

‘Saltwater Sounds’

What: The Charleston Symphony Orchestra will present a marine-inspired musical performance for children, who will be able to see, hear and touch the instruments as demonstrated by professional musicians.

When: 9:30 a.m.-noon Feb. 22

Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, downtown Charleston

Price: Free with general admission (or membership)

More Info: 843-577-3474, scaquarium.org

Sunday

Mardi Bras 

What: Mardi Gras-style brunch, with live music, a silent auction, giveaways, fortune teller and more, with proceeds benefit the Undergarment Society, a nonprofit that collects new bras and underwear for girls and women escaping domestic violence, homelessness and other unsafe conditions.

When: Noon-3 p.m. Feb. 23

Where: South Carolina Society Hall, 72 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $50

More Info: 843-442-5280, bit.ly/2uM0kfq

‘Total Praise II’

What: The Lowcountry Voices, directed by Nathan L. Nelson, will return for a concert with the Singers of Summerville, directed by Dr. Valerie Bullock.

When: 4 p.m. Feb. 23

Where: St. John the Beloved Church, 28 Sumter Ave., Summerville

Price: $10 suggested donation

More Info: 843-873-0631, facebook.com/SJBConcerts

Concert Gala

What: The Charleston Academy of Music will present the Benefit Concert Gala, a festive Venetian Carnival Musical Soiree with student performances, food and wine reception, silent auction and more.

When: 5-7 p.m. Feb. 23

Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $75

More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2HJxcZ7

‘Organ-ic Percussion’

What: Percussionist Joseph Gramley and organist Wayne Helmly with a “Carnival” suite, ragtime piece and more.

When: 5 p.m. Feb. 23

Where: St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 67 Anson St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-819-5576

Tuesday February 25

Camellia Walks

What: Special walking tours given by expert guides focus on the historic camellias at Middleton. Tours last approximately 75 minutes. Register in advance.

When: 11 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through March 14

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: Included with general admission

More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2SFnXhy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News