Other Events calendar - Charleston Scene

Today
Rise Above
What: The Rise Above Traveling Exhibit is a touring, mobile movie theater that educates and inspires with the history and lessons of the U.S. military’s first black pilots, the Tuskegee Airmen, also called the Red Tails, who served during World War II, sponsored by Lowcountry Aviation Sky Arrow.
When: Beginning of every hour 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Feb. 23
Where: Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free admission; standard $5 museum parking rate
More Info: 843-884-2727, patriotspoint.org
Black History Month
What: Middleton will celebrate black history with Beyond the Fields walking tours and viewings of Eliza’s House, where an exhibit focusing on the daily lives of enslaved people and their work “beyond the fields” is on display. There will be additional programs throughout the month.
When: Through Feb. 29
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: All programs included with general admission
More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2RkyYVP
PechaKucha 36
What: Presenters in this installment of PechaKucha include actors, playwrights, writers, vocalists, producers, designers, healers and educators.
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 20
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Friday
Living History
What: The Slave Dwelling Project will present “Inalienable Rights: Living History Through the Eyes of the Enslaved,” an up-close and interactive tour featuring African American living historians in period dress portraying the roles of the enslaved on the plantation interspersed with storytelling and lectures.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 21
Where: Magnolia Plantation, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 843-571-1266, magnoliaplantation.com
Saturday
Family Expo
What: The Lowcountry Family Expo, presented by Lowcountry Parent, will feature exhibitors, activity centers, contest, giveaways, hands-on fun and more. There also will be a silent disco with Silent Carolina, story time with the Snow sisters and a fashion show.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 22
Where: Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: $5 general; free for ages 12 and younger
More Info: 843-937-4831, bit.ly/38CVAHn
‘Saltwater Sounds’
What: The Charleston Symphony Orchestra will present a marine-inspired musical performance for children, who will be able to see, hear and touch the instruments as demonstrated by professional musicians.
When: 9:30 a.m.-noon Feb. 22
Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, downtown Charleston
Price: Free with general admission (or membership)
More Info: 843-577-3474, scaquarium.org
Sunday
Mardi Bras
What: Mardi Gras-style brunch, with live music, a silent auction, giveaways, fortune teller and more, with proceeds benefit the Undergarment Society, a nonprofit that collects new bras and underwear for girls and women escaping domestic violence, homelessness and other unsafe conditions.
When: Noon-3 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: South Carolina Society Hall, 72 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $50
More Info: 843-442-5280, bit.ly/2uM0kfq
‘Total Praise II’
What: The Lowcountry Voices, directed by Nathan L. Nelson, will return for a concert with the Singers of Summerville, directed by Dr. Valerie Bullock.
When: 4 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: St. John the Beloved Church, 28 Sumter Ave., Summerville
Price: $10 suggested donation
More Info: 843-873-0631, facebook.com/SJBConcerts
Concert Gala
What: The Charleston Academy of Music will present the Benefit Concert Gala, a festive Venetian Carnival Musical Soiree with student performances, food and wine reception, silent auction and more.
When: 5-7 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $75
More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2HJxcZ7
‘Organ-ic Percussion’
What: Percussionist Joseph Gramley and organist Wayne Helmly with a “Carnival” suite, ragtime piece and more.
When: 5 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 67 Anson St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-819-5576
Tuesday February 25
Camellia Walks
What: Special walking tours given by expert guides focus on the historic camellias at Middleton. Tours last approximately 75 minutes. Register in advance.
When: 11 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through March 14
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Included with general admission
More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2SFnXhy