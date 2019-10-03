Today
Bike Fair
What: MUSC’s third annual Bike Fair will feature a bike light giveaway and used bike auction, with food trucks, live music, local bike shop vendors and more.
When: 11:30 a.m.-1: 30 p.m. Oct. 3
Where: MUSC Medical District Greenway, 104 Doughty St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2mVIliF
Friday
Author Luncheon
What: Blue Bicycle’s Charleston Author Series Luncheon will feature a discussion of Peter Zheutlin’s new book, “The Dog Went Over the Mountain: Travels with Albie: An American Journey.” Zheutlin is the New York Times’ bestselling author of “Rescue Road.” Proceeds will benefit the Charleston Animal Society
When: 11:30 a.m. doors, noon lunch Oct. 4
Where: High Cotton, 199 East Bay Street, Charleston
Price: $37; $69 (includes book)
More Info: 843-722-2666, bit.ly/2n7ESxp
Barn Bash
What: The Lowcountry Barn Bash, hosted by The Point to raise funds for the Hollings Cancer Center Mobile Health Unit, will feature a food, beer and wine, live entertainment and a live and silent auction.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 4
Where: Selkirk Plantation, 2000 Heron Island Way, Wadmalaw Island
Price: $50
More Info: thepointis.org/upcoming-events
Saturday
Bird Fest
What: This festival will include numerous organizations and vendors, with special presentations, a guided bird walk, photography class, food and entertainment.
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Rd, Moncks Corner
Price: $5 (includes park admission)
More Info: 843-899-5200, bit.ly/2lRm5Gb
Fall Festival
What: The Goose Creek Fall Festival will feature local crafters, exhibitors, entertainers, food and kids’ activities.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: Marguerite H. Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Price: Free admission and parking
More Info: 843-569-4242, bit.ly/2FDLmrf
Community Day
What: The Charleston Museum will host a Dill Sanctuary Community Day, with guided tours, hikes, presentations, craft activities and more. The sanctuary is a 580-acre wildlife preserve on the Stono River and is not typically open to the public.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: Dill Sanctuary, 1163 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org/news-events
Makers Market
What: An afternoon of local pop-up vendors, from fine art to baked goods, with live music from Red Cedar Review, Seito Solomon Steelpan and the Matadero Band.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Baker and Brewer, 94 Stuart St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-860-8166, facebook.com/events/512977912770100
Marching Band Festival
What: Sponsored by the Wando High School Band Boosters, the Lowcountry Invitational Marching Band Festival is a national-level music education and adjudication experience for over 2,000 musicians and visual artists. Several area schools are scheduled to compete and Wando will perform in exhibition mode this year’s show, “Absentia.” Food will be available for purchase.
When: 2 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: Wando High School Stadium, 1000 Warrior Way, Mount Pleasant
Price: $5-$10
More Info: 843-693-0537, bit.ly/2XK8jmm
Sunday
MOJA Finale
What: This close-out of the MOJA Festival is a family-friendly day of fun, food and festivities, with entertainment from The Motown Throwdown, featuring Kanika Moore on vocals and Mike Quinn on saxophone.
When: 4-8 p.m. Oct. 6
Where: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Blvd., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-7305, mojafestival.com