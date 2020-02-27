Other Events calendar - Charleston Scene

Low Country Harley-Davidson

Low Country Harley-Davidson will host its Blessing of the Bikes event on Saturday.

Today

Navy Band

What: The United States Navy Band’s performing ensembles will be the Concert Band, Sea Chanters chorus and Cruisers popular music group, with styles ranging from traditional wind band repertoire to Broadway showstoppers, R&B, pop and patriotic favorites.

When: 7 p.m. Feb. 27

Where: Charleston Southern University, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/3c1MHt7

Friday

Jazzy Fridays

What: Local jazz, blues and funk groups in the courtyard.

When: 6-9 p.m. Fridays

Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/3a5D1My

Saturday

Girlz Day Out

What: Fun activities, games, food and more, designed for ages 12 and younger, presented by 3Gs God's Gifted Girlz.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 29

Where: Moncks Corner Baptist Family Life Center, 500 E. Main St.

Price: Free

More Info: 843-708-2399

Blessing of Bikes

What: General and individual blessings for all faiths and brands of bikes. There will be food, music and door prizes. Blessings will be given at 10:30 a.m. and noon.

When: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 29

Where: Low Country Harley-Davidson, 4707 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

More Info: 843-554-1847, bit.ly/37KyGfS

Colonial Days

What: Lowcountry Colonial Days is a living history event, featuring interpreters as they demonstrate skills common to the American colonial period, as well as an opportunity to see the park’s unique archaeological discoveries from past excavations.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 29

Where: Colonial Dorchester State Historic Site, 300 State Park Road, Summerville

Price: $1-$5; free for ages 5 and younger

More Info: 843-873-1740, bit.ly/39Ik7Ls

Famlee Day

What: Gullah Geechee Famlee Day to celebrate Black History Month, featuring Queen Quet, chieftess of the Gullah Geechee Nation, who will read from her two new novels and premier an excerpt from a new documentary, “Gullah Geechee Mind fa Freedum,” and Andrew Rodrigues, who will discuss the Gullah Geechee history of Georgetown. Books, art, crafts and more will be on sale.

When: Noon-3 p.m. Feb. 29

Where: De Gullah Museum, 123 King St., Unit 6, Georgetown

Price: Free admission

More Info: 843-838-1171, bit.ly/3bS7Tlf

Monday

Film Screening

What: Free screening of the documentary, “Gay Chorus Deep South,” as a prelude to the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus performance at the Charleston Wine + Food festival’s Gospel Brunch on March 8. More than 300 singers traveled from Mississippi to Tennessee, through the Carolinas and over the bridge in Selma, performing in churches, community centers and concert halls in hopes of uniting people in a time of difference (2016).

When: 7 p.m. March 20

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free but tickets required

More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com

Tuesday

Piano Series

What: Part of CofC’s International Piano Series, ZOFO (shorthand for 20-finger orchestra (ZO=20 and FO=finger orchestra), will present duet arrangements of famous orchestral pieces, including Stravinsky’s “Rite of Spring.”

When: 7:30 p.m. March 3

Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20; free for CofC students and employees

More Info: 843-953-6315, bit.ly/2vapILK

Wednesday

Woman's Day Expo

What: The Charleston's Woman’s Day Expo aims to provide a fun, interactive setting for women to engage with their community and local businesses, with area vendors, classes and seminars, meet-and-greets and a happy hour fashion show.

When: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. March 4

Where: Omar Shrine Auditorium, 176 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $15-$25

More Info: 843-327-0813, keriseayevents.com

