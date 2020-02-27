Other Events calendar - Charleston Scene

Today
Navy Band
What: The United States Navy Band’s performing ensembles will be the Concert Band, Sea Chanters chorus and Cruisers popular music group, with styles ranging from traditional wind band repertoire to Broadway showstoppers, R&B, pop and patriotic favorites.
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 27
Where: Charleston Southern University, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/3c1MHt7
Friday
Jazzy Fridays
What: Local jazz, blues and funk groups in the courtyard.
When: 6-9 p.m. Fridays
Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/3a5D1My
Saturday
Girlz Day Out
What: Fun activities, games, food and more, designed for ages 12 and younger, presented by 3Gs God's Gifted Girlz.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 29
Where: Moncks Corner Baptist Family Life Center, 500 E. Main St.
Price: Free
More Info: 843-708-2399
Blessing of Bikes
What: General and individual blessings for all faiths and brands of bikes. There will be food, music and door prizes. Blessings will be given at 10:30 a.m. and noon.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 29
Where: Low Country Harley-Davidson, 4707 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
More Info: 843-554-1847, bit.ly/37KyGfS
Colonial Days
What: Lowcountry Colonial Days is a living history event, featuring interpreters as they demonstrate skills common to the American colonial period, as well as an opportunity to see the park’s unique archaeological discoveries from past excavations.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 29
Where: Colonial Dorchester State Historic Site, 300 State Park Road, Summerville
Price: $1-$5; free for ages 5 and younger
More Info: 843-873-1740, bit.ly/39Ik7Ls
Famlee Day
What: Gullah Geechee Famlee Day to celebrate Black History Month, featuring Queen Quet, chieftess of the Gullah Geechee Nation, who will read from her two new novels and premier an excerpt from a new documentary, “Gullah Geechee Mind fa Freedum,” and Andrew Rodrigues, who will discuss the Gullah Geechee history of Georgetown. Books, art, crafts and more will be on sale.
When: Noon-3 p.m. Feb. 29
Where: De Gullah Museum, 123 King St., Unit 6, Georgetown
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-838-1171, bit.ly/3bS7Tlf
Monday
Film Screening
What: Free screening of the documentary, “Gay Chorus Deep South,” as a prelude to the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus performance at the Charleston Wine + Food festival’s Gospel Brunch on March 8. More than 300 singers traveled from Mississippi to Tennessee, through the Carolinas and over the bridge in Selma, performing in churches, community centers and concert halls in hopes of uniting people in a time of difference (2016).
When: 7 p.m. March 20
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free but tickets required
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Tuesday
Piano Series
What: Part of CofC’s International Piano Series, ZOFO (shorthand for 20-finger orchestra (ZO=20 and FO=finger orchestra), will present duet arrangements of famous orchestral pieces, including Stravinsky’s “Rite of Spring.”
When: 7:30 p.m. March 3
Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20; free for CofC students and employees
More Info: 843-953-6315, bit.ly/2vapILK
Wednesday
Woman's Day Expo
What: The Charleston's Woman’s Day Expo aims to provide a fun, interactive setting for women to engage with their community and local businesses, with area vendors, classes and seminars, meet-and-greets and a happy hour fashion show.
When: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. March 4
Where: Omar Shrine Auditorium, 176 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-327-0813, keriseayevents.com