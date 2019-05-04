Today

Author Talk

What: Author and Post and Courier columnist Brian Hicks will discuss his new book on the life and legacy of Judge Waties Waring, "In Darkest South Carolina."

When: 11 a.m. May 9

Where: John’s Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway

Price: Free

More Info: 843-559-1945, ccpl.org/events/darkest-south-carolina

Wolf Feeding

What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote every week on Thursdays and Saturdays.

When: 3 p.m. May 9

Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 North, Awendaw

Price: Free

More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2IGgOvG

Mother’s Day Fashion Show

What: The Woodhouse Day Spa will host a “Get Down with Momma Fashion Show Soiree” including lite bites, drinks, music and a fashion show.

When: 5:30-8 p.m. May 9

Where: The Woodhouse Day Spa – Charleston, 725 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: $20

More Info: 843-203-1772, bit.ly/2UV4RTu

Author Talk

What: Author and Post and Courier columnist Brian Hicks will discuss his new book on the life and legacy of Judge Waties Waring, "In Darkest South Carolina."

When: 6 p.m. May 9

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org/events/darkest-south-carolina-0

Series Discussion

What: Dr. Henry Louis Gates will discuss his new four-part PBS series, “Reconstruction: America After the Civil War,” with International African American Museum Chief Curator Joy Bivins as well as hold a Q&A session.

When: 7-9 p.m. May 9

Where: Rita Liddy Hollings Science Center Auditorium, 58 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-872-5352, bit.ly/2VMWhuB

Night Market

What: The Charleston Night Market is now open with more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.

When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December

Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: thecharlestoncitymarket.com

Friday

Bird Walk

What: This walk focuses on the Lighthouse Inlet Heritage Preserve at the northeast end of Folly Island.

When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. May 10

Where: Lighthouse Inlet Heritage Preserve, 1750 East Ashley Ave., Folly Beach

Price: $7

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2JiNw4P

Saturday

Fishing Tournament

What: The Mount Pleasant Pier and the Folly Beach Pier will host a season of monthly fishing tournaments.

When: 6 a.m.-2 p.m. May 11

Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: $5-$10

More Info: 843-762-9946, ccprc.com/2038/Cast-Off-Fishing-Tournaments

Moms' Run/Walk

What: The 16th annual Moms’ Run/Walk and Family Fun Day, presented by Postpartum Support Charleston, will celebrate local moms while also raising awareness for postpartum depression and anxiety. Open to all ages, followed by free events and activities for families.

When: 7-11 a.m. May 11

Where: MUSC Health Stadium, 1990 Daniel Island Drive

Price: $20-$40

More Info: 843-410-3585, ppdsupport.org/events/momsrun2018

Old Santee Canal Park Party

What: This event will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Old Santee Canal Park with guided canoe trips, nature walks and more.

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 11

Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner

Price: Included in $2-$3 admission

More Info: 843-899-5200, bit.ly/1dIxvi2

Alligator Adventure

What: Search for alligators and separate fact from fiction on this journey to learn why these large reptiles are called "keystone species."

When: 10 a.m.-noon, May 11

Where: Wannamaker County Park, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston

Price: $7

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2J5E45N

Concert in the Park

What: The Joe Clarke Big Band will perform at the Annual Concert in the Park at Smythe Park, which will also include a themed picnic competition hosted by the Daniel Island Community Fund.

When: 6-10 p.m. May 11

Where: Smythe Park, 2364 Daniel Island Drive, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-971-9200, danielisland.com/event/concert-in-the-park

Shaggin' on the Cooper

What: Local live bands will perform throughout the season at the Mount Pleasant Pier.

When: 7-11 p.m. May 11

Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: $8-$10

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2ItoYqe

Monday

Swim Tune Up

What: Train on the actual open water Charleston Sprint Triathlon swim course with a Blue Sky Endurance certified triathlon coach. Participants will leave with an in-depth knowledge of the swim course and insider tips to gain confidence, increase efficiency, and improve times.

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. May 13, June 10, July 1, July 22, August 5

Where: James Island County Park

Price: $15

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/3243/Swim-Tune-Up

Tuesday

Census Puzzle

What: Genealogist Patricia Kruger will help people researching their genealogy with the Population Schedules of 1900-1940.

When: 6-7 p.m. May 14

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6956, bit.ly/2Y6kxW6

Street Cars & Trolleys

What: CCPL’s historian Nic Butler will discuss the rise and fall of Charleston's lost mass transit system.

When: 6-7 p.m. May 14

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2ZWaiFs

