Today
Author Talk
What: Author and Post and Courier columnist Brian Hicks will discuss his new book on the life and legacy of Judge Waties Waring, "In Darkest South Carolina."
When: 11 a.m. May 9
Where: John’s Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway
Price: Free
More Info: 843-559-1945, ccpl.org/events/darkest-south-carolina
Wolf Feeding
What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote every week on Thursdays and Saturdays.
When: 3 p.m. May 9
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 North, Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2IGgOvG
Mother’s Day Fashion Show
What: The Woodhouse Day Spa will host a “Get Down with Momma Fashion Show Soiree” including lite bites, drinks, music and a fashion show.
When: 5:30-8 p.m. May 9
Where: The Woodhouse Day Spa – Charleston, 725 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $20
More Info: 843-203-1772, bit.ly/2UV4RTu
Author Talk
What: Author and Post and Courier columnist Brian Hicks will discuss his new book on the life and legacy of Judge Waties Waring, "In Darkest South Carolina."
When: 6 p.m. May 9
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org/events/darkest-south-carolina-0
Series Discussion
What: Dr. Henry Louis Gates will discuss his new four-part PBS series, “Reconstruction: America After the Civil War,” with International African American Museum Chief Curator Joy Bivins as well as hold a Q&A session.
When: 7-9 p.m. May 9
Where: Rita Liddy Hollings Science Center Auditorium, 58 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-872-5352, bit.ly/2VMWhuB
Night Market
What: The Charleston Night Market is now open with more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.
When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December
Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: thecharlestoncitymarket.com
Friday
Bird Walk
What: This walk focuses on the Lighthouse Inlet Heritage Preserve at the northeast end of Folly Island.
When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. May 10
Where: Lighthouse Inlet Heritage Preserve, 1750 East Ashley Ave., Folly Beach
Price: $7
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2JiNw4P
Saturday
Fishing Tournament
What: The Mount Pleasant Pier and the Folly Beach Pier will host a season of monthly fishing tournaments.
When: 6 a.m.-2 p.m. May 11
Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $5-$10
More Info: 843-762-9946, ccprc.com/2038/Cast-Off-Fishing-Tournaments
Moms' Run/Walk
What: The 16th annual Moms’ Run/Walk and Family Fun Day, presented by Postpartum Support Charleston, will celebrate local moms while also raising awareness for postpartum depression and anxiety. Open to all ages, followed by free events and activities for families.
When: 7-11 a.m. May 11
Where: MUSC Health Stadium, 1990 Daniel Island Drive
Price: $20-$40
More Info: 843-410-3585, ppdsupport.org/events/momsrun2018
Old Santee Canal Park Party
What: This event will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Old Santee Canal Park with guided canoe trips, nature walks and more.
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 11
Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner
Price: Included in $2-$3 admission
More Info: 843-899-5200, bit.ly/1dIxvi2
Alligator Adventure
What: Search for alligators and separate fact from fiction on this journey to learn why these large reptiles are called "keystone species."
When: 10 a.m.-noon, May 11
Where: Wannamaker County Park, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $7
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2J5E45N
Concert in the Park
What: The Joe Clarke Big Band will perform at the Annual Concert in the Park at Smythe Park, which will also include a themed picnic competition hosted by the Daniel Island Community Fund.
When: 6-10 p.m. May 11
Where: Smythe Park, 2364 Daniel Island Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-971-9200, danielisland.com/event/concert-in-the-park
Shaggin' on the Cooper
What: Local live bands will perform throughout the season at the Mount Pleasant Pier.
When: 7-11 p.m. May 11
Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $8-$10
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2ItoYqe
Monday
Swim Tune Up
What: Train on the actual open water Charleston Sprint Triathlon swim course with a Blue Sky Endurance certified triathlon coach. Participants will leave with an in-depth knowledge of the swim course and insider tips to gain confidence, increase efficiency, and improve times.
When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. May 13, June 10, July 1, July 22, August 5
Where: James Island County Park
Price: $15
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/3243/Swim-Tune-Up
Tuesday
Census Puzzle
What: Genealogist Patricia Kruger will help people researching their genealogy with the Population Schedules of 1900-1940.
When: 6-7 p.m. May 14
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6956, bit.ly/2Y6kxW6
Street Cars & Trolleys
What: CCPL’s historian Nic Butler will discuss the rise and fall of Charleston's lost mass transit system.
When: 6-7 p.m. May 14
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2ZWaiFs