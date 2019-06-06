Today
Hurd Life and Legacy
What: View photos that document librarian Cynthia Graham Hurd's 31-year career with the Charleston County Public Library system and the legacy she created through the lives she touched in the Charleston community and around the country. Select materials concerning Mother Emanuel AME Church and the Emanuel 9 will also be on display in the lobby.
When: Daily through June
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org
Wolf Feeding
What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote every week on Thursdays and Saturdays.
When: 3 p.m. June 6
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 North, Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2IGgOvG
Starlight Yoga
What: This flowing yoga class on Folly Beach is open to all fitness levels.
When: 7:30-8:30 p.m. June 6
Where: Folly Beach County Park, 100 W. Ashley Ave., Folly Beach
Price: $5-$8
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2Wuczcm
Friday
Night Market
What: The Charleston Night Market is now open with more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.
When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December
Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: thecharlestoncitymarket.com
Saturday
Fishing Tournament
What: The Mount Pleasant Pier and the Folly Beach Pier will host a season of fishing tournaments.
When: 6 a.m.-2 p.m. June 8
Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $5-$10
More Info: 843-762-9946, bit.ly/2J7YBpp
Beach Sweeps
What: Wild Dunes Resort and the South Carolina Aquarium will host a beach sweep. Buckets and gloves will be provided.
When: 7-8 a.m. June 8
Where: Wild Dunes Resort, 5, Isle of Palms
Price: Free
More Info: 866-359-5593, bit.ly/2IcDkbQ
Music Under the Oaks
What: The Charles Pinckney National Historic Site will host the Plantation Singers for a concert series of spirituals and sacred music of the Lowcountry.
When: 11 a.m.-noon June 8
Where: Charles Pinckney National Historic Site, 1254 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-881-5516, bit.ly/2HR7Fy0
Kids Fest
What: Goose Creek will host an event celebrating the end of school with activities, music and food.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. June 8
Where: Marguerite H. Brown Municipal Center, 519 N Goose Creek Blvd., Goose Creek
Price: Free
More Info: 843-569-4242, bit.ly/2Wi0bg9
Monday
Library Ribbon Cutting
What: Charleston County Public Library will hold a ribbon cutting for the opening of the Wando Mount Pleasant Library.
When: 9 a.m. June 10
Where: Wando Mount Pleasant Library, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2EOCKQL
Tuesday
Candle Crafting
What: Pluff Mud Mercantile will host a candle crafting workshop.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 11
Where: Pluff Mud Mercantile, 2408 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $58
More Info: 843-872-6022, bit.ly/2JTasJ8
Author Talk
What: Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Jennifer Berry Hawes will talk about her book, “Grace Will Lead Us Home: The Charleston Church Massacre and the Hard, Inspiring Journey to Forgiveness.”
When: 6-7:30 p.m. June 11
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2We3G7c