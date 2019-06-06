Folly Beach Yoga (copy) (copy)

The June 6 flowing yoga class on Folly Beach is open to all fitness levels. File/Brad Nettles/Staff

Today

Hurd Life and Legacy

What: View photos that document librarian Cynthia Graham Hurd's 31-year career with the Charleston County Public Library system and the legacy she created through the lives she touched in the Charleston community and around the country. Select materials concerning Mother Emanuel AME Church and the Emanuel 9 will also be on display in the lobby.

When: Daily through June

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org

Wolf Feeding

What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote every week on Thursdays and Saturdays.

When: 3 p.m. June 6

Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 North, Awendaw

Price: Free

More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2IGgOvG

Starlight Yoga

What: This flowing yoga class on Folly Beach is open to all fitness levels.

When: 7:30-8:30 p.m. June 6

Where: Folly Beach County Park, 100 W. Ashley Ave., Folly Beach

Price: $5-$8

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2Wuczcm

Friday

Night Market

What: The Charleston Night Market is now open with more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.

When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December

Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: thecharlestoncitymarket.com

Saturday

Fishing Tournament

What: The Mount Pleasant Pier and the Folly Beach Pier will host a season of fishing tournaments.

When: 6 a.m.-2 p.m. June 8

Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: $5-$10

More Info: 843-762-9946, bit.ly/2J7YBpp

Beach Sweeps

What: Wild Dunes Resort and the South Carolina Aquarium will host a beach sweep. Buckets and gloves will be provided.

When: 7-8 a.m. June 8

Where: Wild Dunes Resort, 5, Isle of Palms

Price: Free

More Info: 866-359-5593, bit.ly/2IcDkbQ

Music Under the Oaks

What: The Charles Pinckney National Historic Site will host the Plantation Singers for a concert series of spirituals and sacred music of the Lowcountry.

When: 11 a.m.-noon June 8

Where: Charles Pinckney National Historic Site, 1254 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-881-5516, bit.ly/2HR7Fy0

Kids Fest

What: Goose Creek will host an event celebrating the end of school with activities, music and food.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. June 8

Where: Marguerite H. Brown Municipal Center, 519 N Goose Creek Blvd., Goose Creek

Price: Free

More Info: 843-569-4242, bit.ly/2Wi0bg9

Monday

Library Ribbon Cutting

What: Charleston County Public Library will hold a ribbon cutting for the opening of the Wando Mount Pleasant Library.

When: 9 a.m. June 10

Where: Wando Mount Pleasant Library, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2EOCKQL

Tuesday

Candle Crafting

What: Pluff Mud Mercantile will host a candle crafting workshop.

When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 11

Where: Pluff Mud Mercantile, 2408 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $58

More Info: 843-872-6022, bit.ly/2JTasJ8

Author Talk 

What: Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Jennifer Berry Hawes will talk about her book, “Grace Will Lead Us Home: The Charleston Church Massacre and the Hard, Inspiring Journey to Forgiveness.”

When: 6-7:30 p.m. June 11

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2We3G7c

