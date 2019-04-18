Fort Moultrie

Fort Moultrie will offer free admission on Saturday in celebration of National Park Week.

 File/Grace Beahm Alford/staff

Thursday

Wolf Feeding

What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote every week on Thursdays and Saturdays.

When: 3 p.m. April 18

Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 North, Awendaw

Price: Free

More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2IGgOvG

Storeroom Tour

What: Go behind-the-scenes in the Charleston Museum’s historic textiles collection with Teresa Teixeira, curator of historic textiles, as she discusses black artisans in Charleston, both enslaved and free, and their work.

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. April 18

Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $40 for members; $55 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2Z3eanO

Author Talk

What: Scott Poole will discuss his book, "Wasteland: The Great War and the Origins of Modern Horror." This program is recommended for history buffs and horror movie fans alike.

When: 6:30 p.m. April 18

Where: Hurd/St. Andrews Regional Library, 1735 N. Woodmere Drive, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-766-2546, ccpl.org/events/author-talk-scott-poole

Floral Design Class

What: Tiger Lily Florist will hold a floral design class to create an Easter centerpiece. Light refreshments will be served.

When: 6:30-8 p.m. April 18

Where: Tiger Lily Florist, 1614 Camp Road, James Island

Price: $125

More Info: 843-723-2808, bit.ly/2IwPxKv

Friday

Swap & Shop

What: Bring in toxic products to exchange for discounted nontoxic Aillea products.

When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. April 19-20 and 22; Noon-5 p.m. April 21

Where: Aillea, 344 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-501-7662, facebook.com/ailleacharleston 

Russian Romantics

What: Pianist Joyce Yang returns to Charleston to close out the season with a night of Russian romantic music with the Charleston Symphony Orchestra.

When: 7:30 p.m. April 19-20

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$108

More Info: 843-724-5212, gaillardcenter.org

Saturday

Free Park Admission

What: Fort Moultrie will offer free admission in celebration of National Park Week. Fort Sumter is always free admission, but there is a fee for the ferry service.

When: April 20

Where: Fort Moultrie, 1214 Middle St., Sullivan's Island; Fort Sumter Visitor Education Center, 340 Concord St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-883-3123, bit.ly/2Ddgsay

Medicine Bags

What: Learn about remedies James Island residents may have used to treat small pox and other ailments from 1865-66, and discover how disease and medicine affected freed people at the dawn of freedom.

When: 10-11:15 a.m. April 20

Where: McLeod Plantation Historic Site, 325 Country Club Drive, James Island

Price: $15

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2GlAoKr

Cannabis & Hemp

What: Ana Haugsoen will talk about the endo-cannabinoid system, phyto-cannabidiols and cannabis' history and uses.

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. April 20

Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-345-7061, bit.ly/2UwFtbn

Harriott Horry

What: Be a guest at Hampton in the year 1799 and speak with Harriott Pinckney Horry about her time on the plantation during the Revolutionary War.

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 20

Where: Hampton Plantation State Historic Site, 1950 Rutledge Road, McClellanville

Price: $15

More Info: 843-546-9361, bit.ly/2GknCMf

Birds of Prey

What: The Center for Birds of Prey Avian Conservation Center will take live birds to Liberty Square for a special program to kick off National Park Week.

When: 12:30 p.m. April 20

Where: Liberty Square, 340 Concord St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free and open to the public

More Info: 843-883-3123, bit.ly/2G7RABR

Farmstead Field Day

What: Kiawah River will host local vendors, with farm animals, food trucks, live music, nature walks and a flower crown workshop to celebrate spring. This is a dog-friendly event.

When: 1-5 p.m. April 20

Where: Kiawah River, 3883 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, Johns Island

More Info: 843-973-8600, bit.ly/2G29xBQ

Night Bazaar

What: Every third Saturday join local artisans and crafters for food and libations while shopping a rotating collection of art, vintage, candles, jewelry, mixed media and more.

When: 5-10 p.m. April 20

Where: Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co., Workshop, 1505 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-718-3224, facebook.com/chsnightbazaar

Stargazers 

What: Lowcountry Stargazers will share the wonders and visions of the night sky at a special program at Fort Moultrie in celebration of National Park Week.

When: 8 p.m. April 20

Where: Fort Moultrie, 1214 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Price: Free and open to the public

More Info: 843-883-3123, bit.ly/2DhpCCS