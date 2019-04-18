Thursday
Wolf Feeding
What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote every week on Thursdays and Saturdays.
When: 3 p.m. April 18
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 North, Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2IGgOvG
Storeroom Tour
What: Go behind-the-scenes in the Charleston Museum’s historic textiles collection with Teresa Teixeira, curator of historic textiles, as she discusses black artisans in Charleston, both enslaved and free, and their work.
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. April 18
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $40 for members; $55 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2Z3eanO
Author Talk
What: Scott Poole will discuss his book, "Wasteland: The Great War and the Origins of Modern Horror." This program is recommended for history buffs and horror movie fans alike.
When: 6:30 p.m. April 18
Where: Hurd/St. Andrews Regional Library, 1735 N. Woodmere Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-766-2546, ccpl.org/events/author-talk-scott-poole
Floral Design Class
What: Tiger Lily Florist will hold a floral design class to create an Easter centerpiece. Light refreshments will be served.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. April 18
Where: Tiger Lily Florist, 1614 Camp Road, James Island
Price: $125
More Info: 843-723-2808, bit.ly/2IwPxKv
Friday
Swap & Shop
What: Bring in toxic products to exchange for discounted nontoxic Aillea products.
When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. April 19-20 and 22; Noon-5 p.m. April 21
Where: Aillea, 344 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-501-7662, facebook.com/ailleacharleston
Russian Romantics
What: Pianist Joyce Yang returns to Charleston to close out the season with a night of Russian romantic music with the Charleston Symphony Orchestra.
When: 7:30 p.m. April 19-20
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$108
More Info: 843-724-5212, gaillardcenter.org
Saturday
Free Park Admission
What: Fort Moultrie will offer free admission in celebration of National Park Week. Fort Sumter is always free admission, but there is a fee for the ferry service.
When: April 20
Where: Fort Moultrie, 1214 Middle St., Sullivan's Island; Fort Sumter Visitor Education Center, 340 Concord St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-883-3123, bit.ly/2Ddgsay
Medicine Bags
What: Learn about remedies James Island residents may have used to treat small pox and other ailments from 1865-66, and discover how disease and medicine affected freed people at the dawn of freedom.
When: 10-11:15 a.m. April 20
Where: McLeod Plantation Historic Site, 325 Country Club Drive, James Island
Price: $15
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2GlAoKr
Cannabis & Hemp
What: Ana Haugsoen will talk about the endo-cannabinoid system, phyto-cannabidiols and cannabis' history and uses.
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. April 20
Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-345-7061, bit.ly/2UwFtbn
Harriott Horry
What: Be a guest at Hampton in the year 1799 and speak with Harriott Pinckney Horry about her time on the plantation during the Revolutionary War.
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 20
Where: Hampton Plantation State Historic Site, 1950 Rutledge Road, McClellanville
Price: $15
More Info: 843-546-9361, bit.ly/2GknCMf
Birds of Prey
What: The Center for Birds of Prey Avian Conservation Center will take live birds to Liberty Square for a special program to kick off National Park Week.
When: 12:30 p.m. April 20
Where: Liberty Square, 340 Concord St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-883-3123, bit.ly/2G7RABR
Farmstead Field Day
What: Kiawah River will host local vendors, with farm animals, food trucks, live music, nature walks and a flower crown workshop to celebrate spring. This is a dog-friendly event.
When: 1-5 p.m. April 20
Where: Kiawah River, 3883 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, Johns Island
More Info: 843-973-8600, bit.ly/2G29xBQ
Night Bazaar
What: Every third Saturday join local artisans and crafters for food and libations while shopping a rotating collection of art, vintage, candles, jewelry, mixed media and more.
When: 5-10 p.m. April 20
Where: Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co., Workshop, 1505 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-718-3224, facebook.com/chsnightbazaar
Stargazers
What: Lowcountry Stargazers will share the wonders and visions of the night sky at a special program at Fort Moultrie in celebration of National Park Week.
When: 8 p.m. April 20
Where: Fort Moultrie, 1214 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-883-3123, bit.ly/2DhpCCS