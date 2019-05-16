Edmondston-Alston House

The Edmondston-Alston House will host Wine on the Piazza on Thursday.

Thursday

Wine on the Piazza  

What: This event includes a half-hour guided tour of the Edmondston-Alston House followed by a glass of wine on the second story piazza.

When: 4:30-5:30 p.m. May 16

Where: Edmondston-Alston House, 21 East Battery, downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$25

More Info: 843-722-7171, bit.ly/2HcYIP4

Third Thursday

What: Downtown businesses in Summerville, including shops, restaurants and art galleries, extend their hours each third Thursday.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 16

Where: Downtown Summerville

More Info: 843-821-7260, bit.ly/2VzbfoL

Friday

Canoe Tour

What: A naturalist will lead a sunset and moonrise paddle through Caw Caw Swamp and Tea Farm Creek.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 17

Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel

Price: $28

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2HfsGC7

Saturday

Fishing Tournament

What: The future Ashley River Park site will host a fishing tournament and be open to the public to explore.

When: 7 a.m.-noon May 18

Where: Ashley River Park Site, 200 Renken Road, Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-563-0100, bit.ly/2JArqv0

Moving Day 

What: Moving Day Charleston, A Walk for Parkinson's is a fundraiser to support research, education and community programs to improve the lives of people with Parkinson's disease, with grand marshal Mayor Tecklenburg.

When: 8:30 a.m. registration, 11 a.m. walk May 18

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

More Info: bit.ly/2JCMOjd

Ride for Warriors 

What: Presented by North Ridge Custom Cycles, the 40-mile Ride for the Warriors is a fundraiser for Friends of Fisher House Charleston, which offers a place for military families to stay while family members receive treatment at the VA Hospital.

When: 10 a.m. May 18

Where: North Ridge Custom Cycles, 1919 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: $10-$20

More Info: 843-766-1500, bit.ly/2Hft41Z

Family Fun Day 

What: Military Magnet will host a Family Fun and Chicken Bog Day cadet fundraiser with arts and crafts, additional food, entertainment, prize drawings a raffle and more.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. May 18

Where: Military Magnet Academy, 2950 Carner Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-745-7102, bit.ly/2E5VjPU

Family Picnic   

What: Drayton Hall will host a picnic for families with Colonial crafts and games, music from Noodle McDoodle and pre-ordered boxed lunches will be available. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for comfort.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. May 18

Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $10-$15

More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2GputnN

Monday

History of Yorktown

What: Patriots Point education specialist Al Edgington will explore the history of this WWII aircraft carrier in the Charleston Harbor.

When: 2-3 p.m. May 20

Where: Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road

Price: Free

More Info: 843-849-6161, bit.ly/2WFQN27

Oyster Reef Workshop

What: DNR will hold a workshop at the Folly Beach Farmers Market on Preserve the Gullah’s oyster reef renourishment program.

When: 5:30-6 p.m. May 20

Where: Folly River Park Center St., Folly Beach

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/2WFo1OW

Dog Day at the Joe

What: Dog Day Monday at the Joe will include dollar beers and hot dogs and music.

When: 6-8 p.m. May 20

Where: Charleston RiverDogs, 360 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-723-7241, bit.ly/2Q1tJrP

