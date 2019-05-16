Thursday
Wine on the Piazza
What: This event includes a half-hour guided tour of the Edmondston-Alston House followed by a glass of wine on the second story piazza.
When: 4:30-5:30 p.m. May 16
Where: Edmondston-Alston House, 21 East Battery, downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-722-7171, bit.ly/2HcYIP4
Third Thursday
What: Downtown businesses in Summerville, including shops, restaurants and art galleries, extend their hours each third Thursday.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 16
Where: Downtown Summerville
More Info: 843-821-7260, bit.ly/2VzbfoL
Friday
Canoe Tour
What: A naturalist will lead a sunset and moonrise paddle through Caw Caw Swamp and Tea Farm Creek.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 17
Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel
Price: $28
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2HfsGC7
Saturday
Fishing Tournament
What: The future Ashley River Park site will host a fishing tournament and be open to the public to explore.
When: 7 a.m.-noon May 18
Where: Ashley River Park Site, 200 Renken Road, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-563-0100, bit.ly/2JArqv0
Moving Day
What: Moving Day Charleston, A Walk for Parkinson's is a fundraiser to support research, education and community programs to improve the lives of people with Parkinson's disease, with grand marshal Mayor Tecklenburg.
When: 8:30 a.m. registration, 11 a.m. walk May 18
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
More Info: bit.ly/2JCMOjd
Ride for Warriors
What: Presented by North Ridge Custom Cycles, the 40-mile Ride for the Warriors is a fundraiser for Friends of Fisher House Charleston, which offers a place for military families to stay while family members receive treatment at the VA Hospital.
When: 10 a.m. May 18
Where: North Ridge Custom Cycles, 1919 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 843-766-1500, bit.ly/2Hft41Z
Family Fun Day
What: Military Magnet will host a Family Fun and Chicken Bog Day cadet fundraiser with arts and crafts, additional food, entertainment, prize drawings a raffle and more.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. May 18
Where: Military Magnet Academy, 2950 Carner Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-745-7102, bit.ly/2E5VjPU
Family Picnic
What: Drayton Hall will host a picnic for families with Colonial crafts and games, music from Noodle McDoodle and pre-ordered boxed lunches will be available. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for comfort.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. May 18
Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2GputnN
Monday
History of Yorktown
What: Patriots Point education specialist Al Edgington will explore the history of this WWII aircraft carrier in the Charleston Harbor.
When: 2-3 p.m. May 20
Where: Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road
Price: Free
More Info: 843-849-6161, bit.ly/2WFQN27
Oyster Reef Workshop
What: DNR will hold a workshop at the Folly Beach Farmers Market on Preserve the Gullah’s oyster reef renourishment program.
When: 5:30-6 p.m. May 20
Where: Folly River Park Center St., Folly Beach
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2WFo1OW
Dog Day at the Joe
What: Dog Day Monday at the Joe will include dollar beers and hot dogs and music.
When: 6-8 p.m. May 20
Where: Charleston RiverDogs, 360 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-723-7241, bit.ly/2Q1tJrP