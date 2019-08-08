Today
Time Capsule Event
What: The Daniel Island Library will host an event for people to add small objects and paper items to a Smithsonian Time Capsule, which will be buried to be reopened in 2029. Registration required.
When: 3-4 p.m. Aug. 8
Where: Daniel Island Library, 2301 Daniel Island Drive
More Info: 843-471-2952, bit.ly/2MtaHuR
Wolf Feeding
What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.
When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC
Friday
Words & Music
What: Buxton Books will host singer-songwriter Rod Picott for music and discussion. Beer, wine and light refreshments will be served.
When: 6 p.m. Aug. 9
Where: Buxton Books, 160 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-834-6575, bit.ly/2GJ5TOa
Saturday
Swamp Things
What: Participants will be led on the swamp boardwalk with nets so to catch and identify different species of wildlife in the swamp.
When: 9-10 a.m. Aug. 10
Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner
Price: Free
More Info: 843-899-5200, bit.ly/1dIxvi2
School Festival
What: OneBerkeley will hold a festival celebrating the new school year for students, parents, faculty and school staff and community groups, with food vendors and free school supplies .
When: 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 10
Where: Moncks Corner Regional Recreation Complex, 418 E. Main St.
More Info: 843-899-8600, bit.ly/2Kj5G6F
Junior Regatta
What: Mount Pleasant and Hobcaw Yacht Club will host the 15th annual Junior Regatta for youth who have little racing experience but basic boat handling skills.
When: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Aug. 10
Where: Hobcaw Yacht Club, 180 Hobcaw Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: $25-$35 registration
More Info: 843-849-2061, bit.ly/33ay6Hq
Bookstop Birthday
What: Itinerant Literate will celebrate its first anniversary of its brick-and-mortar store in Park Circle, featuring a day of crafts, live music, an educators' meetup and more.
When: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 10
Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-225-6569, itinerantliteratebooks.com
Music Under the Oaks
What: The final performance in the Music Under the Oaks Summer Concert Series will feature traditional African drumming and dance from NIA Productions. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for comfort.
When: 11 a.m.-noon Aug. 10
Where: Charles Pinckney National Historic Site, 1254 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-881-5516, bit.ly/2MGrLOe
Goose Creek Kids Fest
What: Goose Creek will host the 2019 Kids Fest celebrating the new school year, with activities, music and additional entertainment, food vendors and giveaways.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 10
Where: Marguerite H. Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-569-4242, cityofgoosecreek.com/event/kids-fest
Sunday
Triathlon Finale
What: The Charleston Sprint Triathlon Series (swimming, biking, running) will finish its 29th year with a championship race.
When: 7:15 a.m. Aug. 11
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $60
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2LUdcXC
Wednesday
Summer Splash Bash
What: This end of summer break party hosted by the Mount Pleasant Recreation Department will include inflatable water slides, a DJ and other free activities.
When: 2-7 p.m. Aug. 14
Where: Park West Recreation Fields, 1251 Park West Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-856-6076, bit.ly/2LVuDab