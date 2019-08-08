Things to Do for Saturday, August 8, 2015 (copy)

Today

Time Capsule Event

What: The Daniel Island Library will host an event for people to add small objects and paper items to a Smithsonian Time Capsule, which will be buried to be reopened in 2029. Registration required.

When: 3-4 p.m. Aug. 8

Where: Daniel Island Library, 2301 Daniel Island Drive

More Info: 843-471-2952, bit.ly/2MtaHuR

Wolf Feeding 

What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.

When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw

Price: Free

More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC

Friday

Words & Music

What: Buxton Books will host singer-songwriter Rod Picott for music and discussion. Beer, wine and light refreshments will be served.

When: 6 p.m. Aug. 9

Where: Buxton Books, 160 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-834-6575, bit.ly/2GJ5TOa

Saturday

Swamp Things

What: Participants will be led on the swamp boardwalk with nets so to catch and identify different species of wildlife in the swamp.

When: 9-10 a.m. Aug. 10

Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner

Price: Free

More Info: 843-899-5200, bit.ly/1dIxvi2

School Festival

What: OneBerkeley will hold a festival celebrating the new school year for students, parents, faculty and school staff and community groups, with food vendors and free school supplies .

When: 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 10

Where: Moncks Corner Regional Recreation Complex, 418 E. Main St.

More Info: 843-899-8600, bit.ly/2Kj5G6F

Junior Regatta

What: Mount Pleasant and Hobcaw Yacht Club will host the 15th annual Junior Regatta for youth who have little racing experience but basic boat handling skills.

When: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Aug. 10

Where: Hobcaw Yacht Club, 180 Hobcaw Drive, Mount Pleasant

Price: $25-$35 registration

More Info: 843-849-2061, bit.ly/33ay6Hq

Bookstop Birthday

What: Itinerant Literate will celebrate its first anniversary of its brick-and-mortar store in Park Circle, featuring a day of crafts, live music, an educators' meetup and more.

When: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 10

Where: Itinerant Literate Bookstop, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-225-6569, itinerantliteratebooks.com

Music Under the Oaks

What: The final performance in the Music Under the Oaks Summer Concert Series will feature traditional African drumming and dance from NIA Productions. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for comfort.

When: 11 a.m.-noon Aug. 10

Where: Charles Pinckney National Historic Site, 1254 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-881-5516, bit.ly/2MGrLOe

Goose Creek Kids Fest

What: Goose Creek will host the 2019 Kids Fest celebrating the new school year, with activities, music and additional entertainment, food vendors and giveaways.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 10

Where: Marguerite H. Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Price: Free admission

More Info: 843-569-4242, cityofgoosecreek.com/event/kids-fest

Sunday

Triathlon Finale

What: The Charleston Sprint Triathlon Series (swimming, biking, running) will finish its 29th year with a championship race.

When: 7:15 a.m. Aug. 11

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

Price: $60

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2LUdcXC

Wednesday 

Summer Splash Bash

What: This end of summer break party hosted by the Mount Pleasant Recreation Department will include inflatable water slides, a DJ and other free activities.

When: 2-7 p.m. Aug. 14

Where: Park West Recreation Fields, 1251 Park West Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-856-6076, bit.ly/2LVuDab

