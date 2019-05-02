Today

Panel Discussion

What: Children of Holocaust survivors will share first‐hand accounts and provide insight into this period of world history.

When: 2-3 p.m. May 2

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2GNNyjo

Wolf Feeding

What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote every week on Thursdays and Saturdays.

When: 3 p.m. May 2

Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 North, Awendaw

Price: Free

More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2IGgOvG

Friday

Night Market

What: The Charleston Night Market is now open with more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.

When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December

Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: http://bit.ly/2GjKo5F

Silent Disco

What: The first Silent Disco in Mount Pleasant with Quiet Kingz Headphone Events will include three music genre options along with drinks and food from Burtons Grill.

When: 7-9 p.m. May 3

Where: Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive, Mount Pleasant

Price: $15

More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2KZE2Os

Saturday

Dragon Boat Festival

What: Dragon Boat Charleston’s annual Dragon Boat Festival fundraiser, featuring a day of racing, food trucks, drinks and more, with proceeds to benefit the organization’s promotion of physical and mental wellness of cancer survivors.

When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. May 4

Where: Brittlebank Park, 181 Lockwood Blvd., downtown Charleston

Price: Free and open to the public

More Info: dragonboatcharleston.org

Wheel to Surf

What: Adaptive surfing staff from partner organizations Ocean Cure, Adaptive Surf Project, Adaptive Expeditions and Coastal Adaptive Sports will provide instruction and assistance in a controlled environment. Registration required.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. May 4

Where: Folly Beach County Park, 1100 W. Ashley Ave., Folly Beach

Price: Free

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2GMSzZv

Cars on Kiawah

What: The fourth annual Cars on Kiawah show will spotlight 30 Rolls Royces and Bentleys from the Rolls Royce Owner's Club of the Southeast. Car registration is closed.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 4

Where: Ocean Park, 906 Ocean Course Drive, Kiawah Island

Price: Free admission; $20 parking

More Info: 240-418-9225, carsonkiawah.com

‘Say Yes to the Nest’

What: At this brunch event, experts will discuss the homebuying process and how to successfully purchase a home.

When: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 4

Where: Boykin Real Estate, 5401 Netherby Lane, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-991-4359, bit.ly/2KZF4Kk

Mindful Market

What: The Royal American will host The Mindful Market with a variety of local vendors with vintage clothing, handmade goods, art, jewelry and more.

When: Noon-6 p.m. May 4

Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, Charleston

More Info: 843-817-6925, bit.ly/2Vo221A

Fight Island Hunger

What: Freshfields will host the fifth annual Gullah Celebration to support the Sea Islands Hunger Awareness Foundation, with live performances, Gullah arts and crafts, a silent auction and food and beverages.

When: 3-6 p.m. May 4

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Johns Island

Price: $7-$25

More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2UUz2PF

Motown in Moonlight

What: Attendees can enjoy views of the Charleston Harbor while dancing to live Motown music by Bobby Alvarez and the Supernaturals.

When: 7 p.m. May 4

Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: $8-$10

More Info: 843-795-4386, http://bit.ly/2voaL5j

Wednesday

 Holocaust Story

What: Listen to the true story of how a non-Jewish girl and her family survived the Holocaust.

When: 1:30-2:30 p.m. May 8

Where: Otranto Road Regional Library, 2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-572-4094, bit.ly/2VwV0Yu

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporality removed comments from articles while we work on a new and improved commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.