Today
Panel Discussion
What: Children of Holocaust survivors will share first‐hand accounts and provide insight into this period of world history.
When: 2-3 p.m. May 2
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2GNNyjo
Wolf Feeding
What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote every week on Thursdays and Saturdays.
When: 3 p.m. May 2
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 North, Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2IGgOvG
Friday
Night Market
What: The Charleston Night Market is now open with more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.
When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December
Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: http://bit.ly/2GjKo5F
Silent Disco
What: The first Silent Disco in Mount Pleasant with Quiet Kingz Headphone Events will include three music genre options along with drinks and food from Burtons Grill.
When: 7-9 p.m. May 3
Where: Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: $15
More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2KZE2Os
Saturday
Dragon Boat Festival
What: Dragon Boat Charleston’s annual Dragon Boat Festival fundraiser, featuring a day of racing, food trucks, drinks and more, with proceeds to benefit the organization’s promotion of physical and mental wellness of cancer survivors.
When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. May 4
Where: Brittlebank Park, 181 Lockwood Blvd., downtown Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: dragonboatcharleston.org
Wheel to Surf
What: Adaptive surfing staff from partner organizations Ocean Cure, Adaptive Surf Project, Adaptive Expeditions and Coastal Adaptive Sports will provide instruction and assistance in a controlled environment. Registration required.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. May 4
Where: Folly Beach County Park, 1100 W. Ashley Ave., Folly Beach
Price: Free
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2GMSzZv
Cars on Kiawah
What: The fourth annual Cars on Kiawah show will spotlight 30 Rolls Royces and Bentleys from the Rolls Royce Owner's Club of the Southeast. Car registration is closed.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 4
Where: Ocean Park, 906 Ocean Course Drive, Kiawah Island
Price: Free admission; $20 parking
More Info: 240-418-9225, carsonkiawah.com
‘Say Yes to the Nest’
What: At this brunch event, experts will discuss the homebuying process and how to successfully purchase a home.
When: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 4
Where: Boykin Real Estate, 5401 Netherby Lane, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-991-4359, bit.ly/2KZF4Kk
Mindful Market
What: The Royal American will host The Mindful Market with a variety of local vendors with vintage clothing, handmade goods, art, jewelry and more.
When: Noon-6 p.m. May 4
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, Charleston
More Info: 843-817-6925, bit.ly/2Vo221A
Fight Island Hunger
What: Freshfields will host the fifth annual Gullah Celebration to support the Sea Islands Hunger Awareness Foundation, with live performances, Gullah arts and crafts, a silent auction and food and beverages.
When: 3-6 p.m. May 4
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Johns Island
Price: $7-$25
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2UUz2PF
Motown in Moonlight
What: Attendees can enjoy views of the Charleston Harbor while dancing to live Motown music by Bobby Alvarez and the Supernaturals.
When: 7 p.m. May 4
Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $8-$10
More Info: 843-795-4386, http://bit.ly/2voaL5j
Wednesday
Holocaust Story
What: Listen to the true story of how a non-Jewish girl and her family survived the Holocaust.
When: 1:30-2:30 p.m. May 8
Where: Otranto Road Regional Library, 2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-572-4094, bit.ly/2VwV0Yu