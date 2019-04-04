Today
Bridge Run Reading
What: Blue Bicycle Books will host the 20th annual Bridge Run Reading including drinks and short readings (and no running), featuring original works from Ben Adams, Sara Peck and Jonathan Sanchez.
When: 6 p.m. April 4
Where: Blue Bicycle Books, 420 Kings St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-722-2666, bit.ly/2HW1CZh
Friday
Night Market
What: The Charleston Night Market is now open with more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.
When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December
Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: thecharlestoncitymarket.com
Saturday
Yard Sale
What: The Folly Beach Exchange Club will host its Huge Yard Sale
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. April 6
Where: 206 W. Indian St., Folly Beach
More Info: http://bit.ly/2UqsXcE
Canoe Trip
What: Paddle into Tea Farm Creek with a naturalist to view one of the only naturalized understories of tea plants in the country.
When: 9 a.m.-noon April 6
Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel
Price: $28
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2FOQmwx
Garden Tour
What: St. Paul’s Garden Club presents "Country Roads Take Me Home," a self-guided tour of multiple gardens, plantations and churches to celebrate its 90th anniversary.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 6
Where: Pick up tour passes at Meggett Town Hall, 4776 Highway 165
Price: $30
More Info: 843-708-1518, bit.ly/2U0xX8w
Naval Shipyard Reunion
What: Opportunity for all former Charleston Naval Shipyard employees, friends and families to reunite at this special event, with food trucks, cash bar, music from the East Coast Party Band, guest speakers and door prizes.
When: 1-8 p.m. April 6
Where: Riverfront Park, 1061 Everglades Ave., North Charleston
Price: $12
More Info: 843-308-4746, bit.ly/2OzpuDj
‘Finding Uncle Sephus’
What: Nationally recognized genealogy speaker Angela Walton-Raji will present the story of her ancestor's journey through and out of slavery, presented by the International African American Museum.
When: 3:30 p.m. April 6
Where: Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway
More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2uBaUBZ
Sunday
Vintage Market
What: Holy City Vintage will host a pop-up market with a variety of food and drink vendors, vintage goods, artisan sellers and more.
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 7
Where: The Park Cafe, 730 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/holycityvintagemarket