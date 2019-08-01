Thursday
Howard Blackwell
What: This installment in the Summer Entertainment Series will feature illusionist Howard Blackwell.
When: 10-11 a.m.
Where: Wannamaker County Park, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $4
More Info: 843-762-5585, bit.ly/2YixlZ2
Summer Reading
What: The Dorchester County Library will celebrate the end of its summer reading program with a moon landing party, including Tang Floats and Moon Pie Sundaes.
When: 1-2 p.m. Aug. 1
Where: Jennie J. McMahan Library, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George
Price: Free
More Info: 843-871-5075, bit.ly/30SqCXu
Wolf Feeding
What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.
When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC
Blues BBQ Cruise
What: Blues BBQ Harbor Cruise with music from Shrimp City Slim and food from Swig & Swine aboard the Carolina Queen.
When: 6:30 p.m. board, 7-9 p.m. cruise Thursdays through Nov. 7
Where: Charleston Harbor Tours, City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $46.95 per person
More Info: 843-722-1112, charlestonharbortours.com
Friday
Music on the Green
What: This family-friendly concert series will feature music from Diverse Groove. Vendors will also be set up with food and beverages for purchase.
When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 2
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2GsFlAJ
Sounds on the Square
What: This family-friendly concert series will alternate between Nexton and Hutchinson squares throughout the summer. This event will feature music from Outshyne and food from various food trucks.
When: 6 p.m. Aug. 2
Where: Hutchinson Square, 102 South Main St., Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-900-3200, bit.ly/2XeMGJH
P.R.O.M.
What: Dorchester County Community Outreach (DCCO) will host its second annual P.R.O.M. (Providing Resources Of Mercy) fundraiser, with the Palmetto Dance Band and food. Traditional prom attire encouraged. DCCO operates two local shelters, Home of Hop and Hope’s House.
When: 7-10 p.m. Aug. 2
Where: Doar Hall, St. Paul's Summerville, 316 W. Carolina Ave.
Price: $60
More Info: 843-870-5620, dcco4homeless.org
Reggae Nights
What: The Reggae Nights Summer Concert Series finale will feature live music from Mystic Vibrations. Bring chairs or blanket for comfort.
When: 8-11 p.m. Aug. 2
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $10
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2YK8RZJ
Saturday
Indigo Dye Class
What: Participate in a hands-on indigo dye class, followed by a discussion of "The Letterbook of Eliza Lucas Pinckney" and “Red, White, and Black Make Blue” by Andrea Feeser.
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 3
Where: West Ashley Library, 45 Windermere Blvd., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-766-6635, bit.ly/2YawiKR
Sunday
Poster Sale
What: The Charleston Music Hall will host its third annual poster sale including show, specialty and signed posters.
When: Noon-3 p.m. Aug. 4
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2JNccB3
Wednesday
Character Breakfast
What: Join Lowcountry Parent for a tea party featuring Moana, Ariel and Stitch.
When: 8:30-9:30 a.m. and 10-11 a.m. seatings Aug. 7
Where: Volvo Car Stadium, 161 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-856-7900, bit.ly/2yiXjkM