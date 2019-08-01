The Charleston City Market (copy)

The Charleston City Market also opens at nights on Thursdays through Saturdays. 

 Marlena Sloss/ Staff

Thursday

Howard Blackwell

What: This installment in the Summer Entertainment Series will feature illusionist Howard Blackwell.

When: 10-11 a.m.

Where: Wannamaker County Park, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston

Price: $4

More Info: 843-762-5585, bit.ly/2YixlZ2

Summer Reading 

What: The Dorchester County Library will celebrate the end of its summer reading program with a moon landing party, including Tang Floats and Moon Pie Sundaes.

When: 1-2 p.m. Aug. 1

Where: Jennie J. McMahan Library, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George

Price: Free

More Info: 843-871-5075, bit.ly/30SqCXu

Wolf Feeding 

What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.

When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw

Price: Free

More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC

Blues BBQ Cruise

What: Blues BBQ Harbor Cruise with music from Shrimp City Slim and food from Swig & Swine aboard the Carolina Queen.

When: 6:30 p.m. board, 7-9 p.m. cruise Thursdays through Nov. 7

Where: Charleston Harbor Tours, City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $46.95 per person

More Info: 843-722-1112, charlestonharbortours.com

Friday

Music on the Green  

What: This family-friendly concert series will feature music from Diverse Groove. Vendors will also be set up with food and beverages for purchase.

When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 2

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2GsFlAJ

Sounds on the Square 

What: This family-friendly concert series will alternate between Nexton and Hutchinson squares throughout the summer. This event will feature music from Outshyne and food from various food trucks.

When: 6 p.m. Aug. 2

Where: Hutchinson Square, 102 South Main St., Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-900-3200, bit.ly/2XeMGJH

P.R.O.M.

What: Dorchester County Community Outreach (DCCO) will host its second annual P.R.O.M. (Providing Resources Of Mercy) fundraiser, with the Palmetto Dance Band and food. Traditional prom attire encouraged. DCCO operates two local shelters, Home of Hop and Hope’s House.

When: 7-10 p.m. Aug. 2

Where: Doar Hall, St. Paul's Summerville, 316 W. Carolina Ave.

Price: $60

More Info: 843-870-5620, dcco4homeless.org

Reggae Nights 

What: The Reggae Nights Summer Concert Series finale will feature live music from Mystic Vibrations. Bring chairs or blanket for comfort.

When: 8-11 p.m. Aug. 2

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

Price: $10

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2YK8RZJ

Saturday

Indigo Dye Class 

What: Participate in a hands-on indigo dye class, followed by a discussion of "The Letterbook of Eliza Lucas Pinckney" and “Red, White, and Black Make Blue” by Andrea Feeser.

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 3

Where: West Ashley Library, 45 Windermere Blvd., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-766-6635, bit.ly/2YawiKR

Sunday

Poster Sale

What: The Charleston Music Hall will host its third annual poster sale including show, specialty and signed posters.

When: Noon-3 p.m. Aug. 4

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-853-2252, bit.ly/2JNccB3

Wednesday

Character Breakfast

What: Join Lowcountry Parent for a tea party featuring Moana, Ariel and Stitch.

When: 8:30-9:30 a.m. and 10-11 a.m. seatings Aug. 7

Where: Volvo Car Stadium, 161 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island

Price: $15-$25

More Info: 843-856-7900, bit.ly/2yiXjkM

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.