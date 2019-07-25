Today
Escape Room
What: The Berkeley County Library System will host an escape room at multiple locations throughout July. Register in advance online.
When: 2-3 p.m. July 25
Where: Cane Bay Library, 1655 Cane Bay Blvd Suite A, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-553-0047, bit.ly/2XZnM6k
Wolf Feeding
What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.
When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC
Friday
Johns Is. Book Sale
What: The Charleston Friends of the Library will host its John’s Island Book Sale including books, DVDs and CDs.
When: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. July 26 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 27
Where: John's Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
Price: Free
More Info: 805-6882, bit.ly/2YSKlps
Aquarium Rovers
What: The Berkeley County Library System will host rovers from the South Carolina Aquarium.
When: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. July 26; 2:30 p.m. July 30
Where: Multiple locations; see online
Price: Free
More Info: 843-719-4223, berkeleylibrarysc.libcal.com
‘Practice of Poetry’
What: Tennessee-based writer Daje Morris will hold a two-day poetry event including a free poetry reading on Friday and a workshop on Saturday.
When: 6-7 p.m. July 26; 10 a.m.-noon July 27
Where: Miller Gallery, 149-1/2 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25 for the workshop
More Info: 843-764-9281, bit.ly/30AigUj
Jam on the Water
What: This installment of the Jam on the Water Concert Cruise series will feature Soul Fish and will be an ‘80s party.
When: 7-9:30 p.m. June 26
Where: Charleston City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive, Charleston
Price: $23
More Info: 843-722-1112, bit.ly/2YEH5O1
Saturday
Youth Triathalon
What: CCPRC and Palmetto TRIbe will hold the second annual youth triathlon at James Island County Park.
When: 7-11 a.m. July 27
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive, Charleston
Price: $45
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2LqIyFg
Swallow-tailed Kite
What: The Lower Savannah River Alliance will hold its sixth annual swallow-tailed kite outing, featuring guest speaker Paul Koehler, director of the Silver Bluff Audubon Center and Sanctuary. Register in advance online.
When: 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. July 27
Where: LSRA Education Center, 12049 Burton's Ferry Highway, Allendale
Price: $50
More Info: dave@savannahriverkeeper.org, bit.ly/2SlbChQ
Gullah/Geechee
What: This celebration of Gullah Geechee culture at Island Breeze will include music, food, presentations and crafts for the whole family.
When: Noon-4 pm July 27
Where: Island Breeze, 2225 Mosquito Beach Road, Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-838-1171, bit.ly/2xXTIsj
Mindful Market
What: The Itinerant Literate will host The Mindful Market with a variety of local vendors with vintage clothing, handmade goods, art, jewelry and more.
When: Noon-6 p.m. July 27
Where: Itinerant Literate Books, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-817-6925, bit.ly/2HqgSga
Gallery Talk
What: Curator Cameron Moon will discuss the evolution of the Caretaker’s House at Drayton Hall.
When: 12:30 p.m. July 27
Where: The Caretaker’s House Gallery, Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Included in $25-$32 admission
More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2O68gRj
Special Needs Swim
What: People with special needs, their caregivers, and families are invited to an exclusive evening at Splash Zone.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 27
Where: Splash Zone, James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: $7
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2J5qvBM
Sunday
Special Needs Swim
What: People with special needs, their caregivers, and families are invited to an exclusive evening at Whirlin’ Waters.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 28
Where: Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $9
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2J5qvBM
Bridal Show
What: This event will bring hundreds of Charleston's wedding vendors under one roof.
When: Noon-4 p.m. July 28
Where: Shriners Auditorium, 176 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-452-3950, bit.ly/2M7J6iR
Sprint Triathlon
What: The five-race Charleston Sprint Triathlon Series at James Island County Park features a 600-yard freshwater swim, 12-mile bike ride, and 5K flat run. This is the fourth race.
When: 7:15-11:15 a.m. June 28
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: $50-$204
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/32EJTxf
Wednesday
Indigo Dye Class
What: This hands-on class will teach the plant-to-pigment indigo dye process, a brief history of indigo and a screening of CCPL’s historian Nic Butler’s lecture, “Indigo in the Fabric of Early South Carolina.”
When: 3-4 p.m. July 31
Where: Folly Beach Library, 55 Center St., Folly Beach
Price: Free
More Info: 843-588-2001, bit.ly/2M3JI9c