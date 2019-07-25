Charleston Bridal Show (copy)

Future brides and grooms sample wedding cakes, check out bridal fashions, florists, caterers and meet wedding professionals at the Charleston Bridal Show on July 28.

 Heather Casto/Special to The Post and Courier

Today

Escape Room

What: The Berkeley County Library System will host an escape room at multiple locations throughout July. Register in advance online.

When: 2-3 p.m. July 25

Where: Cane Bay Library, 1655 Cane Bay Blvd Suite A, Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-553-0047, bit.ly/2XZnM6k

Wolf Feeding

What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.

When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw

Price: Free

More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC

Friday

Johns Is. Book Sale

What: The Charleston Friends of the Library will host its John’s Island Book Sale including books, DVDs and CDs.

When: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. July 26 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 27

Where: John's Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway, Johns Island

Price: Free

More Info: 805-6882, bit.ly/2YSKlps

Aquarium Rovers

What: The Berkeley County Library System will host rovers from the South Carolina Aquarium.

When: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. July 26; 2:30 p.m. July 30

Where: Multiple locations; see online

Price: Free

More Info: 843-719-4223, berkeleylibrarysc.libcal.com

‘Practice of Poetry’

What: Tennessee-based writer Daje Morris will hold a two-day poetry event including a free poetry reading on Friday and a workshop on Saturday.

When: 6-7 p.m. July 26; 10 a.m.-noon July 27

Where: Miller Gallery, 149-1/2 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25 for the workshop

More Info: 843-764-9281, bit.ly/30AigUj

Jam on the Water

What: This installment of the Jam on the Water Concert Cruise series will feature Soul Fish and will be an ‘80s party.

When: 7-9:30 p.m. June 26

Where: Charleston City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive, Charleston

Price: $23

More Info: 843-722-1112, bit.ly/2YEH5O1

Saturday

Youth Triathalon

What: CCPRC and Palmetto TRIbe will hold the second annual youth triathlon at James Island County Park.

When: 7-11 a.m. July 27

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive, Charleston

Price: $45

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2LqIyFg

Swallow-tailed Kite

What: The Lower Savannah River Alliance will hold its sixth annual swallow-tailed kite outing, featuring guest speaker Paul Koehler, director of the Silver Bluff Audubon Center and Sanctuary. Register in advance online.

When: 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. July 27

Where: LSRA Education Center, 12049 Burton's Ferry Highway, Allendale

Price: $50

More Info: dave@savannahriverkeeper.org, bit.ly/2SlbChQ

Gullah/Geechee

What: This celebration of Gullah Geechee culture at Island Breeze will include music, food, presentations and crafts for the whole family.

When: Noon-4 pm July 27

Where: Island Breeze, 2225 Mosquito Beach Road, Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-838-1171, bit.ly/2xXTIsj

Mindful Market

What: The Itinerant Literate will host The Mindful Market with a variety of local vendors with vintage clothing, handmade goods, art, jewelry and more.

When: Noon-6 p.m. July 27

Where: Itinerant Literate Books, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-817-6925, bit.ly/2HqgSga

Gallery Talk

What: Curator Cameron Moon will discuss the evolution of the Caretaker’s House at Drayton Hall.

When: 12:30 p.m. July 27

Where: The Caretaker’s House Gallery, Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: Included in $25-$32 admission

More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2O68gRj

Special Needs Swim

What: People with special needs, their caregivers, and families are invited to an exclusive evening at Splash Zone.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 27

Where: Splash Zone, James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: $7

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2J5qvBM

Sunday

Special Needs Swim

What: People with special needs, their caregivers, and families are invited to an exclusive evening at Whirlin’ Waters.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 28

Where: Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston

Price: $9

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2J5qvBM

Bridal Show

What: This event will bring hundreds of Charleston's wedding vendors under one roof.

When: Noon-4 p.m. July 28

Where: Shriners Auditorium, 176 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-452-3950, bit.ly/2M7J6iR

Sprint Triathlon

What: The five-race Charleston Sprint Triathlon Series at James Island County Park features a 600-yard freshwater swim, 12-mile bike ride, and 5K flat run. This is the fourth race.

When: 7:15-11:15 a.m. June 28

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: $50-$204

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/32EJTxf

Wednesday

Indigo Dye Class

What: This hands-on class will teach the plant-to-pigment indigo dye process, a brief history of indigo and a screening of CCPL’s historian Nic Butler’s lecture, “Indigo in the Fabric of Early South Carolina.”

When: 3-4 p.m. July 31

Where: Folly Beach Library, 55 Center St., Folly Beach

Price: Free

More Info: 843-588-2001, bit.ly/2M3JI9c

