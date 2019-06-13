Run the Runway offers close experience with C-17s (copy)

The 11th Run the Runway 5K will be 8 a.m. June 15 at the Joint Base Charleston Airbase runway.

Today

Wolf Feeding

What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.

When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw

Price: Free

More Info: 843-928-3368, fws.gov/refuge/sewee_center

Hoedown Showdown

What: Live music from Six Mile House, Dave 'N' Dubs food truck and more, including a Bump to Bar Shootout.

When: 6-9 p.m. June 13

Where: SK8 Charleston, 1549 Oceanic St., downtown Charleston

Price: $1 general admission; $3 to skate

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2XEpHJ0

Friday

Night Market 

What: The Charleston Night Market is open with more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.

When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December

Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2GjKo5F

Saturday

Fishing Rodeo

What: Father's Day Fishing Rodeo at Biggin Creek with prizes and more. Bring your own fishing supplies (poles only; no rods or reels).

When: 7 a.m.-1 p.m. June 15

Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner

Price: $7

More Info: 843-899-5200, oldsanteecanalpark.org

Runway 5K

What: Joint Base Charleston will hold the 11th annual Run the Runway 5K.

When: 8 a.m.-noon June 15

Where: Joint Base Charleston, 102 E. Hill Blvd., Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: 843-963-3347, bit.ly/2MGZnx8

Dogs & Donuts

What: Pet Helpers presents Dog, Donuts and Donations with adoptable dogs on site, raffle prizes, free coffee and donuts, a dog costume contest, pet photos and more.

When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. June 15

Where: Gold’s Gym, 1291 Folly Road, James Island

More Info: 843-795-1110, pethelpers.org

Drayton for Dads

What: Drayton Hall will offer free admission for dads this weekend for house tours, grounds and galleries.

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 15; 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. June 16

Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston

More Info: 843-769-2600, draytonhall.org

Children’s Garden

What: Magnolia Plantation is offering a hands-on outdoor classroom in the Children’s Garden on Saturdays in June. This week: Bird Day with Keeper of the Wild, storytime with the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry and Berkeley County First Steps.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. June 15

Where: Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: Free with general garden admission

More Info: 843-571-1266, bit.ly/2K3nUKk

Author Talk & Book Signing

What: The Rev. Sharon Risher will give a talk on her memoir, “For Such a Time as This: Hope and Forgiveness after the Charleston Massacre.” Copies of the book will be available for purchase.

When: 11 a.m.-noon June 15

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2JVRDF9

Sunday

Sprint Triathlon 

What: The five-race Charleston Sprint Triathlon Series at James Island County Park features a 600-yard freshwater swim, 12-mile bike ride, and 5K flat run.

When: 7:15-11:15 a.m. June 16

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

Price: $50 -$204

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2R00p5J

Tuesday

History of Apollo 8

What: Al Edgington from the Institute of History, Science and Technology will teach about the history of Apollo 8 and its connection to the Yorktown.

When: 4 p.m. June 18

Where: Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road

Price: Free

More Info: 843-849-6161, bit.ly/2K9sqHr

Author Talk & Book Signing

What: After the murder of his wife during the Charleston church shooting, Anthony Thompson will give a talk and hold a signing of his book, “Called to Forgive: The Charleston Church Shooting, a Victim's Husband, and the Path to Healing and Peace.”

When: 6-7 p.m. June 18

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2IqSDxQ

Wednesday

Standing/Still Part 3

What: This is the third installment of Standing/Still, a multidisciplinary performance series,  featuring Dance Matters and Marcus Amaker, in conjunction with Redux Contemporary Art Center and the Make It Right Project.

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. June 19

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2K45KrY

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.