Today
Wolf Feeding
What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.
When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, fws.gov/refuge/sewee_center
Hoedown Showdown
What: Live music from Six Mile House, Dave 'N' Dubs food truck and more, including a Bump to Bar Shootout.
When: 6-9 p.m. June 13
Where: SK8 Charleston, 1549 Oceanic St., downtown Charleston
Price: $1 general admission; $3 to skate
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2XEpHJ0
Friday
Night Market
What: The Charleston Night Market is open with more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.
When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December
Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2GjKo5F
Saturday
Fishing Rodeo
What: Father's Day Fishing Rodeo at Biggin Creek with prizes and more. Bring your own fishing supplies (poles only; no rods or reels).
When: 7 a.m.-1 p.m. June 15
Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner
Price: $7
More Info: 843-899-5200, oldsanteecanalpark.org
Runway 5K
What: Joint Base Charleston will hold the 11th annual Run the Runway 5K.
When: 8 a.m.-noon June 15
Where: Joint Base Charleston, 102 E. Hill Blvd., Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-963-3347, bit.ly/2MGZnx8
Dogs & Donuts
What: Pet Helpers presents Dog, Donuts and Donations with adoptable dogs on site, raffle prizes, free coffee and donuts, a dog costume contest, pet photos and more.
When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. June 15
Where: Gold’s Gym, 1291 Folly Road, James Island
More Info: 843-795-1110, pethelpers.org
Drayton for Dads
What: Drayton Hall will offer free admission for dads this weekend for house tours, grounds and galleries.
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 15; 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. June 16
Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston
More Info: 843-769-2600, draytonhall.org
Children’s Garden
What: Magnolia Plantation is offering a hands-on outdoor classroom in the Children’s Garden on Saturdays in June. This week: Bird Day with Keeper of the Wild, storytime with the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry and Berkeley County First Steps.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. June 15
Where: Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Free with general garden admission
More Info: 843-571-1266, bit.ly/2K3nUKk
Author Talk & Book Signing
What: The Rev. Sharon Risher will give a talk on her memoir, “For Such a Time as This: Hope and Forgiveness after the Charleston Massacre.” Copies of the book will be available for purchase.
When: 11 a.m.-noon June 15
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2JVRDF9
Sunday
Sprint Triathlon
What: The five-race Charleston Sprint Triathlon Series at James Island County Park features a 600-yard freshwater swim, 12-mile bike ride, and 5K flat run.
When: 7:15-11:15 a.m. June 16
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $50 -$204
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2R00p5J
Tuesday
History of Apollo 8
What: Al Edgington from the Institute of History, Science and Technology will teach about the history of Apollo 8 and its connection to the Yorktown.
When: 4 p.m. June 18
Where: Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road
Price: Free
More Info: 843-849-6161, bit.ly/2K9sqHr
Author Talk & Book Signing
What: After the murder of his wife during the Charleston church shooting, Anthony Thompson will give a talk and hold a signing of his book, “Called to Forgive: The Charleston Church Shooting, a Victim's Husband, and the Path to Healing and Peace.”
When: 6-7 p.m. June 18
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2IqSDxQ
Wednesday
Standing/Still Part 3
What: This is the third installment of Standing/Still, a multidisciplinary performance series, featuring Dance Matters and Marcus Amaker, in conjunction with Redux Contemporary Art Center and the Make It Right Project.
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. June 19
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2K45KrY