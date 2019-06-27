Mighty Joshua & The Zion #5 (copy)

Mighty Joshua & The Zion #5 will perform at Friday's Reggae Nights concert at James Island County Park.

 Provided/CCPRC

Today

Wolf Feeding 

What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.

When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw

Price: Free

More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC

Cheers on the Pier

What: Live music from Dallas Baker outside of the Riverwatch Cafe, which has food and beverages available for purchase.

When: 6-8 p.m. June 27

Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.

Price: Free

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2LeYfOT

'Enchanted'

What: For this Adult Queer Prom, Dudley’s will be transformed into an enchanted and magical garden, with food, a raffle, special appearances and more. Proceeds will benefit We Are Family.

When: 6-10 p.m. June 27

Where: Dudley's, 42 Ann St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 843-637-9379, bit.ly/2Zzo540

Blues BBQ Cruise

What: Blues BBQ Harbor Cruise with music from Shrimp City Slim and food from Swig & Swine aboard the Carolina Queen

When: 6:30 p.m. board, 7-9 p.m. cruise Thursdays through Nov. 7

Where: Charleston Harbor Tours, City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $46.95

More Info: 843-722-1112, charlestonharbortours.com

Voices of Fashion

What: Inaugural Voices of Fashion weekend will explore and celebrate the impact different cultures have in the fashion industry, featuring a meet-and-greet with panelists, models and designers, a street show displaying local boutiques and designers, a panel discussion and fashion show.

When: June 27-29

Where: Various Charleston venues

Price: $20-$40

More Info: bit.ly/2NbQvj7

Issue Release

What: 9 To 5 magazine's issue release party with music from HONNA, GODS, Abstract That Rapper & Soul Power Slim.

When: 9 p.m. June 27

Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $5 cover; $20 cover and issue

More Info: bit.ly/2FklC5K

Friday

Music on the Green

What: This family-friendly concert series event will feature music from Voltage Brothers. Vendors will also be set up with food and beverages for purchase.

When: 6-9 p.m. June 28

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2ZFkDVz

Night Market 

What: The Charleston Night Market has more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.

When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December

Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2GjKo5F

Reggae Nights

What: This Reggae Nights Concert Series event will feature live music from Mighty Joshua & The Zion #5. Food will be available for purchase and crafters and vendors also will be on site. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for comfort.

When: 8-11 p.m. June 28

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

Price: $10; free for ages 12 and younger

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2WRyY4n

Silent Disco

What: Summerville Dream will partner with Quiet Kingz Headphone Events to bring a silent disco to Hutchinson Square with different DJs and food trucks.

When: 8 p.m.-midnight June 28

Where: Hutchinson Square, downtown Summerville

Price: $10

More Info: 843-821-7260, bit.ly/2KYdsDA

Saturday

Natural Hair Expo

What: The eighth annual Charleston Natural Hair Expo celebrates those who embrace the various textures of their hair and will feature an educational workshop, blogger panel discussion, health and wellness info, kids' activities and more.

When: 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. June 29

Where: Trident Technical College Conference Center, 7000 Rivers Ave. (920 building), North Charleston

Price: $10-$35

More Info: 803-574-2643, charlestonnaturalhairexpo.com

Kidz Carnival

What: Magnolia Plantation and Gardens will end its Summer Series with a carnival in the Children’s Garden with games, food, inflatables and a magician.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. June 29

Where: Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: Included in $10-$20 general admission

More Info: 843-571-1266, bit.ly/31PpHbV

Mindful Market

What: The Itinerant Literate will host The Mindful Market with a variety of local vendors with vintage clothing, handmade goods, art, jewelry and more.

When: Noon-6 p.m. June 29

Where: Itinerant Literate Books, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-817-6925, bit.ly/2HqgSga

Summer Concert 

What: Family-friendly evening of music from different regional bands held Saturday evenings on The Grand Lawn of The Sanctuary. This concert will feature music from The Chris Crosby Band.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. June 29

Where: Kiawah Island Golf Resort, 1 Sanctuary Beach Drive

Price: Free

More Info: 843-768-6296, bit.ly/2L0UVXh

Sunday

Sunday Flea Market

What: Celadon will host its monthly Flea & Farmers Market, featuring surprise sales, food trucks, free beer, kids' activities and more than 100 local makers, artists and vendors.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 30

Where: Celadon Warehouse, 2221 Noisette Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: 843-744-3130, celadonathome.com

Author Event

What: As part of its Summer Authors Event, Timrod will present best-selling novelist Mary Alice Monroe in promotion of her latest book, "The Summer Guests," followed by a meet-the-author wine luncheon and book-signing.

When: 2 p.m. June 30

Where: Bethany United Methodist Church, 118 W. 3rd St., Summerville (presentation); Timrod Library, 217 Central Ave., Summerville (reception)

Price: $20 Timrod members; $25 nonmembers

More Info: 843-871-4600, maryalicemonroe.com/events

