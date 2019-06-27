Today
Wolf Feeding
What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.
When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC
Cheers on the Pier
What: Live music from Dallas Baker outside of the Riverwatch Cafe, which has food and beverages available for purchase.
When: 6-8 p.m. June 27
Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.
Price: Free
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2LeYfOT
'Enchanted'
What: For this Adult Queer Prom, Dudley’s will be transformed into an enchanted and magical garden, with food, a raffle, special appearances and more. Proceeds will benefit We Are Family.
When: 6-10 p.m. June 27
Where: Dudley's, 42 Ann St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-637-9379, bit.ly/2Zzo540
Blues BBQ Cruise
What: Blues BBQ Harbor Cruise with music from Shrimp City Slim and food from Swig & Swine aboard the Carolina Queen
When: 6:30 p.m. board, 7-9 p.m. cruise Thursdays through Nov. 7
Where: Charleston Harbor Tours, City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $46.95
More Info: 843-722-1112, charlestonharbortours.com
Voices of Fashion
What: Inaugural Voices of Fashion weekend will explore and celebrate the impact different cultures have in the fashion industry, featuring a meet-and-greet with panelists, models and designers, a street show displaying local boutiques and designers, a panel discussion and fashion show.
When: June 27-29
Where: Various Charleston venues
Price: $20-$40
More Info: bit.ly/2NbQvj7
Issue Release
What: 9 To 5 magazine's issue release party with music from HONNA, GODS, Abstract That Rapper & Soul Power Slim.
When: 9 p.m. June 27
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $5 cover; $20 cover and issue
More Info: bit.ly/2FklC5K
Friday
Music on the Green
What: This family-friendly concert series event will feature music from Voltage Brothers. Vendors will also be set up with food and beverages for purchase.
When: 6-9 p.m. June 28
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2ZFkDVz
Night Market
What: The Charleston Night Market has more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.
When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December
Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2GjKo5F
Reggae Nights
What: This Reggae Nights Concert Series event will feature live music from Mighty Joshua & The Zion #5. Food will be available for purchase and crafters and vendors also will be on site. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for comfort.
When: 8-11 p.m. June 28
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $10; free for ages 12 and younger
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2WRyY4n
Silent Disco
What: Summerville Dream will partner with Quiet Kingz Headphone Events to bring a silent disco to Hutchinson Square with different DJs and food trucks.
When: 8 p.m.-midnight June 28
Where: Hutchinson Square, downtown Summerville
Price: $10
More Info: 843-821-7260, bit.ly/2KYdsDA
Saturday
Natural Hair Expo
What: The eighth annual Charleston Natural Hair Expo celebrates those who embrace the various textures of their hair and will feature an educational workshop, blogger panel discussion, health and wellness info, kids' activities and more.
When: 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. June 29
Where: Trident Technical College Conference Center, 7000 Rivers Ave. (920 building), North Charleston
Price: $10-$35
More Info: 803-574-2643, charlestonnaturalhairexpo.com
Kidz Carnival
What: Magnolia Plantation and Gardens will end its Summer Series with a carnival in the Children’s Garden with games, food, inflatables and a magician.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. June 29
Where: Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Included in $10-$20 general admission
More Info: 843-571-1266, bit.ly/31PpHbV
Mindful Market
What: The Itinerant Literate will host The Mindful Market with a variety of local vendors with vintage clothing, handmade goods, art, jewelry and more.
When: Noon-6 p.m. June 29
Where: Itinerant Literate Books, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-817-6925, bit.ly/2HqgSga
Summer Concert
What: Family-friendly evening of music from different regional bands held Saturday evenings on The Grand Lawn of The Sanctuary. This concert will feature music from The Chris Crosby Band.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. June 29
Where: Kiawah Island Golf Resort, 1 Sanctuary Beach Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-768-6296, bit.ly/2L0UVXh
Sunday
Sunday Flea Market
What: Celadon will host its monthly Flea & Farmers Market, featuring surprise sales, food trucks, free beer, kids' activities and more than 100 local makers, artists and vendors.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 30
Where: Celadon Warehouse, 2221 Noisette Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: 843-744-3130, celadonathome.com
Author Event
What: As part of its Summer Authors Event, Timrod will present best-selling novelist Mary Alice Monroe in promotion of her latest book, "The Summer Guests," followed by a meet-the-author wine luncheon and book-signing.
When: 2 p.m. June 30
Where: Bethany United Methodist Church, 118 W. 3rd St., Summerville (presentation); Timrod Library, 217 Central Ave., Summerville (reception)
Price: $20 Timrod members; $25 nonmembers
More Info: 843-871-4600, maryalicemonroe.com/events