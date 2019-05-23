Thursday
Full STEAM Ahead
What: This workshop in a new series from The Charleston Museum featuring the components of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics will focus on about animals in action. Reservations required.
When: 3:30-4:30 p.m. May 23
Where: The Dill Sanctuary, 1163 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: $10 for members; $15 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2Vvu1sn
Old City Jail Tour
What: The Preservation Society, Liollio Architecture and Landmark Enterprises will lead a hard hat tour of the Old City Jail to see an insider’s view of the rehabilitation process. A reception will follow.
When: 6-8 p.m. May 23
Where: Old City Jail, 21 Magazine St., downtown Charleston
Price: $50
More Info: 843-722-4630, bit.ly/2vYZ7yh
Friday
Book Sale
What: The Charleston Friends of the Library will hold its May Book Sale including books, CDs, DVDs and audiobooks.
When: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday, May 24; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 25
Where: Cynthia Graham Hurd./St. Andrews Library, 1735 N. Woodmere Drive, Charleston
More Info: 843-805-6882, bit.ly/2VKUcAo
Candle Crafting
What: Pluff Mud Mercantile will host a candle crafting workshop.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 24
Where: Pluff Mud Mercantile, 2408 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $58
More Info: 843-872-6022, bit.ly/2VuWAWV
Night Market
What: The Charleston Night Market is open with more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.
When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December
Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: thecharlestoncitymarket.com
Saturday
Flea Market
What: The Phillip Community will hold an outdoor flea market featuring booths, food trucks, a jump castle and music.
When: 7 a.m. May 25
Where: 2834 Olive Brown Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-817-3343, 843-640-8567
Fishing Tournament
What: The Mount Pleasant Pier and the Folly Beach Pier will host a season of fishing tournaments.
When: 6 a.m.-2 p.m. May 25
Where: Folly Beach Pier, 101 E Arctic Ave.
Price: $5-$10
More Info: 843-762-9946, bit.ly/2J7YBpp
This Month in History
What: McLeod Plantation will host an event on what was happening in Charleston and James Island in May 1862.
When: 10-11:15 a.m. May 25
Where: McLeod Plantation Historic Site, 325 Country Club Drive, Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2JN9TzD
Beginner's Beekeeping
What: This four-hour beginner's beekeeping course led by Rebecca Bills of R and R Acres will cover basic elements of the hive and how a beekeeper can help.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 25
Where: Jennie J. McMahan Library, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George
Price: Free
More Info: 843 563-9189, dcl.lib.sc.us/node/3632
Mindful Market
What: The Itinerant Literate will host The Mindful Market with a variety of local vendors with vintage clothing, handmade goods, art, jewelry and more.
When: Noon-6 p.m. April 28
Where: Itinerant Literate Books, 4824 Chateau Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-817-6925, bit.ly/2HqgSga
Edgar Allan Poe
What: Dr. Scott Peeples of the College of Charleston will discuss Poe's multifaceted posthumous career in almost all types of media.
When: Noon May 25
Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan’s Island Library, 1921 I’on Ave.
Price: Free
More Info: 843-883-3914, bit.ly/2HmWRar
Foreign Policy Forum
What: This month the Forum on French and American Foreign Policy will discuss the Gilets Jaunes movement and the Great National Debate. This discussion is in French.
When: Noon-2 p.m. May 25
Where: Daniel Island Library, 2301 Daniel Island Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 908-268-5536, alangkelley@comcast.net
Monday
Memorial Day Concert
What: The Charleston Concert Band and the Columbia Community Concert Band will honor the armed forces in this concert.
When: 3-4:30 p.m. May 27
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-5003, bit.ly/30vc3tt
Wednesday
Beekeeping
What: BeeCause beekeeper Sophie Sergiadis will hold a bee-handling demonstration and teach how to keep a bee-friendly home.
When: 3:30 p.m. May 29
Where: Cynthia Hurd/St. Andrews Regional Library, 1735 N. Woodmere Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-766-2546, bit.ly/2Jvu8lX