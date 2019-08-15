Today
African Drumming
What: Fun, educational and interactive experience of music and singing with Miss Nina and Company.
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 15
Where: Village Branch Library, 430 Whilden St., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-884-9741, bit.ly/2yMnXTa
Back-to-School Movie
What: School-age children are invited to watch "Missing Link" and eat snacks, and the first 25 children will get a prize.
When: 2-4 p.m. Aug. 15
Where: Moncks Corner Library, 1003 Highway 52
More Info: 843-719-4223, bit.ly/2KLVLp6
Wolf Feeding
What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.
When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC
Third Thursday
What: Hutchinson Square and “Little Main” Street beside it will become an entertainment venue, with live local musicians and vendor booths.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 15
Where: Hutchinson Square, Summerville
More Info: 843-821-7260, bit.ly/2YJAuqc
Back-to-School Social
What: Back-to-School Supply Drive & Social. Drink tickets will be exchanged for donated school supplies.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 15
Where: Frothy Beard Brewing Co., 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
More Info: 843-872-1075, bit.ly/31yX29U
Back-to-School Bash
What: Molina Healthcare of South Carolina is partnering with Community’s Hope Impact Center and other local organizations to host a free Back-to-School Bash for students from Moncks Corner and surrounding areas, including activities, school supplies, health checks, haircuts, food, a DJ and more. Register in advance.
When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 15
Where: Community's Hope Impact Center, 212 Cooper St., Moncks Corner
More Info: 562-528-5090, Justine.Delarosa1@molinahealthcare.com
Blues BBQ Cruise
What: Blues BBQ Harbor Cruise with music from Shrimp City Slim and food from Swig & Swine aboard the Carolina Queen; $46.95 per person
When: 6:30 p.m. board, 7-9 p.m. cruise Thursdays through Nov. 7
Where: Charleston Harbor Tours, City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-1112, charlestonharbortours.com
Friday
Music on the Green
What: Family-friendly outdoor concert series and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs for comfort. Tonight will feature the Shem Creek Boogie Band.
When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 16
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island
Price: Free admission
More Info: bit.ly/2LPsdKc
Night Market
What: The Charleston Night Market features more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.
When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December
Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2GjKo5F
Jam on the Water
What: This installment of the Jam on the Water Concert Cruise series aboard the Carolina Queen will feature the Piedmont Boys and will be a classic and outlaw country tribute.
When: 6:30 p.m. boarding, 7-9:30 p.m. cruise Aug. 16
Where: City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $23
More Info: 843-722-1112, bit.ly/2YEH5O1
Saturday
Summer Soiree
What: "Melanin in Yellow: Summer Soiree" is an opportunity to meet local creatives with food, prizes, mini-makeovers, massages and more, including a signature cocktail from The Cocktail Bandits and music from DJ Major Boi. Wearing yellow is encouraged.
When: 2-7 p.m. Aug. 17
Where: Ink N Ivy, 565 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $40
More Info: bit.ly/31Fe4mD
Bike, Car Wash Benefit
What: Low Country Harley-Davidson will host a bike and car wash charity fundraising event for cervical cancer awareness. There will be a special broadcast with Johnny 'O of 95SX radio, the 2 Fat Olives food truck, raffles and more. Washes performed by entertainers with Chateau Exxxperience. All proceeds will benefit the National Cervical Cancer Coalition.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 17
Where: Low Country Harley-Davidson, 4707 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
More Info: 843-554-1847, lowcountryharley.com/eventslist
Special Needs Prom
What: People with special needs and their families and friends are invited to a 1950s-themed sock-hop prom night. Advance purchase recommended.
When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 17
Where: R. L. Jones Center Recreation Center, 391 Egypt Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $4-$5
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2nc5Ikq
Summer Concert Series
What: Live music from the Mahon Brothers and food trucks from Smokin' Gringos, Tamashii, Squeals on Wheels, Lola's Lumpia and Holy Rolly. Proceeds will benefit the Dorchester District Two Foundation.
When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 17
Where: The Ponds Amphitheater, Village Pond Drive, Summerville
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-900-8556, facebook.com/ThePonds
Jokes at Two Blokes
What: Stand-up comedy with headliner Jenn Snyder and host Keith "Big Daddy" Dee. A food truck will be on site.
When: 9-11 p.m. Aug. 17
Where: Two Blokes Brewing, 547 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $10
More Info: 843-654-4564, twoblokesbrewing.com/events
Wednesday
88 Club Breakfast
What: The 88 Club Breakfast meets every first and third Wednesday with invited speakers. This week’s meeting will welcome Gene Sapakoff, sports columnist with The Post and Courier.
When: 7 a.m. Aug. 21
Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-881-8861
Sunset Poetry Reading
What: Charleston's poet laureate Marcus Amaker will host a preview of the upcoming Free Verse Festival, featuring the debut of some his new material and a performance from up-and-coming poet Asiah Mae. Light bites and themed cocktails will be available for purchase. No tickets required.
When: 8 p.m. doors, 8:30 p.m. performance Aug. 21
Where: Wild Common, 103 Spring St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-817-7311, bit.ly/2TwMDcd