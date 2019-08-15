Marcus Amaker (copy)

Charleston's poet laureate Marcus Amaker will host a preview of the upcoming Free Verse Festival at Wild Common on Wednesday.

Today

African Drumming

What: Fun, educational and interactive experience of music and singing with Miss Nina and Company.

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 15

Where: Village Branch Library, 430 Whilden St., Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-884-9741, bit.ly/2yMnXTa

Back-to-School Movie

What: School-age children are invited to watch "Missing Link" and eat snacks, and the first 25 children will get a prize.

When: 2-4 p.m. Aug. 15

Where: Moncks Corner Library, 1003 Highway 52

More Info: 843-719-4223, bit.ly/2KLVLp6

Wolf Feeding

What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.

When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw

Price: Free

More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC

Third Thursday   

What: Hutchinson Square and “Little Main” Street beside it will become an entertainment venue, with live local musicians and vendor booths.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 15

Where: Hutchinson Square, Summerville

More Info: 843-821-7260, bit.ly/2YJAuqc

Back-to-School Social

What: Back-to-School Supply Drive & Social. Drink tickets will be exchanged for donated school supplies.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 15

Where: Frothy Beard Brewing Co., 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

More Info: 843-872-1075, bit.ly/31yX29U

Back-to-School Bash   

What: Molina Healthcare of South Carolina is partnering with Community’s Hope Impact Center and other local organizations to host a free Back-to-School Bash for students from Moncks Corner and surrounding areas, including activities, school supplies, health checks, haircuts, food, a DJ and more. Register in advance.

When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 15

Where: Community's Hope Impact Center, 212 Cooper St., Moncks Corner

More Info: 562-528-5090, Justine.Delarosa1@molinahealthcare.com

Blues BBQ Cruise

What: Blues BBQ Harbor Cruise with music from Shrimp City Slim and food from Swig & Swine aboard the Carolina Queen; $46.95 per person

When: 6:30 p.m. board, 7-9 p.m. cruise Thursdays through Nov. 7

Where: Charleston Harbor Tours, City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-722-1112, charlestonharbortours.com

Friday

Music on the Green 

What: Family-friendly outdoor concert series and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs for comfort. Tonight will feature the Shem Creek Boogie Band.

When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 16

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island

Price: Free admission

More Info: bit.ly/2LPsdKc

Night Market 

What: The Charleston Night Market features more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.

When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December

Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2GjKo5F

Jam on the Water  

What: This installment of the Jam on the Water Concert Cruise series aboard the Carolina Queen will feature the Piedmont Boys and will be a classic and outlaw country tribute.

When: 6:30 p.m. boarding, 7-9:30 p.m. cruise Aug. 16

Where: City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $23

More Info: 843-722-1112, bit.ly/2YEH5O1

Saturday

Summer Soiree   

What: "Melanin in Yellow: Summer Soiree" is an opportunity to meet local creatives with food, prizes, mini-makeovers, massages and more, including a signature cocktail from The Cocktail Bandits and music from DJ Major Boi. Wearing yellow is encouraged.

When: 2-7 p.m. Aug. 17

Where: Ink N Ivy, 565 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $40

More Info: bit.ly/31Fe4mD

Bike, Car Wash Benefit 

What: Low Country Harley-Davidson will host a bike and car wash charity fundraising event for cervical cancer awareness. There will be a special broadcast with Johnny 'O of 95SX radio, the 2 Fat Olives food truck, raffles and more. Washes performed by entertainers with Chateau Exxxperience. All proceeds will benefit the National Cervical Cancer Coalition.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 17

Where: Low Country Harley-Davidson, 4707 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

More Info: 843-554-1847, lowcountryharley.com/eventslist

Special Needs Prom

What: People with special needs and their families and friends are invited to a 1950s-themed sock-hop prom night. Advance purchase recommended.

When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 17

Where: R. L. Jones Center Recreation Center, 391 Egypt Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $4-$5

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2nc5Ikq

Summer Concert Series   

What: Live music from the Mahon Brothers and food trucks from Smokin' Gringos, Tamashii, Squeals on Wheels, Lola's Lumpia and Holy Rolly. Proceeds will benefit the Dorchester District Two Foundation.

When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 17

Where: The Ponds Amphitheater, Village Pond Drive, Summerville

Price: Free admission

More Info: 843-900-8556, facebook.com/ThePonds

Jokes at Two Blokes 

What: Stand-up comedy with headliner Jenn Snyder and host Keith "Big Daddy" Dee. A food truck will be on site.

When: 9-11 p.m. Aug. 17

Where: Two Blokes Brewing, 547 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $10

More Info: 843-654-4564, twoblokesbrewing.com/events

Wednesday

88 Club Breakfast   

What: The 88 Club Breakfast meets every first and third Wednesday with invited speakers. This week’s meeting will welcome Gene Sapakoff, sports columnist with The Post and Courier.

When: 7 a.m. Aug. 21

Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-881-8861

Sunset Poetry Reading

What: Charleston's poet laureate Marcus Amaker will host a preview of the upcoming Free Verse Festival, featuring the debut of some his new material and a performance from up-and-coming poet Asiah Mae. Light bites and themed cocktails will be available for purchase. No tickets required.

When: 8 p.m. doors, 8:30 p.m. performance Aug. 21

Where: Wild Common, 103 Spring St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-817-7311, bit.ly/2TwMDcd

