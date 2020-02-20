Music & Nightlife calendar - Charleston Scene

Today
Dockery’s Music
What: The Ol’ 55s 4 p.m. Thursday; Ben Whitney 4 p.m. and Crazy K's Cosmic Cowboys 8 p.m. Friday; Shakin' Martinis 6 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: dockerysdi.com/events
J.A.N.E.
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Joy Project Jazz
When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy
eliza's Music
What: Ronnie Johnson 6 p.m. Thursday; The Louie D. Project 6 p.m. Saturday; Tom Sorrells 6 p.m. Sunday; Shakin’ Martinis 6-9 p.m. Wednesday
Where: eliza's kitchen + bar, 250 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: mountpleasantlyindigo.com
Washout Music
What: Gracious Day 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Eddie Bush’s Acoustic Insanity 8:30-11 p.m. Friday; Brady Smith and Dale Baker 7-10 p.m. Wednesday
Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: follywashout.com
Joe Clarke Trio
When: 7-11 p.m. Feb. 20; $20-$30
Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 475 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: fortejazzlounge.com
Chippendales
What: Chippendales 2020 Get Naughty Tour; $12.75-$25.25
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 20
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: music-farm.com
Improv Comedy
What: Theatre 99 stand-up comedy shows this week include “Laugh for a Lincoln” and “Improv Riot” where suggestions are taken from the audience during unscripted scenes. Also this week is “Clean Improv Comedy,” which is suitable for younger audiences and suggestions are also taken from the crowd.
When: Various weekly showtimes (see website for details)
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston
Price: $5 Laugh for a Lincoln; $12 Improv Riot; $8 Clean Improv Comedy
More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
Blac Youngsta
What: Blac Youngsta featuring Lil Block, with Jefe Bank, Lil Slugga, Lil Piddy, Pora and Backboy Sav, hosted by Kris Kaylin, Big Shirley and Meka Too Fine; $25
When: 9 p.m. Feb. 20
Where: Exquis, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2P6pH2d
Jonathan Scales Fourchestra
What: Jonathan Scales Fourchestra with the Kellner-Wiltrout-Kenney Trio; $10-$12
When: 9:30 p.m. Feb. 20
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Deco DJ Lineup
What: DJ United Thursday; DJ RWonz Saturday
When: 10 p.m. Feb. 20 and 22
Where: Deco, 28 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: decocharleston.com
Friday
The Talismen
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
‘Sounds of Motown’
What: "The Sounds of Motown 2," a fundraiser for SCOPE 50, will feature live music for dancing, food, beverages and a raffle.
When: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 21
Where: Seabrook Island Club, 3772 Seabrook Island Road
Price: $75
More Info: bit.ly/3bKjFy7
Tin Roof Music
What: Charles Walker with Jamie Gray and Apricot Blush 8 p.m. Friday ($7-$10); Whoa Dakota with Grace Joyner and Avi Jacob 6-9:30 p.m. Sunday ($5); Forges with Manic B. and Fraser 8 p.m. Monday ($7); Rickolus with Yr Lad and The Pandas 8 p.m. Wednesday ($7)
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Schema
What: Schema and Sexbruise? with Maj Deeka; $15
When: 9:30 p.m. Feb. 21
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Louie D. Project
When: 10 p.m. Feb. 21
Where: My Father's Moustache, 1405 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: louisdixson.com/shows
Laugh Lab
What: Theatre 99’s new experimental stand-up comedy showcase for local groups and performers to try out their material.
When: 10 p.m. Fridays
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com
Safety 3rd
When: 10 p.m. Feb. 21-22
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: facebook.com/Safety3rdtheband
Mill Music
What: Green Wing 10 p.m. Friday; Public Mind 10 p.m. Saturday
Where: The Mill, 1026 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/themillparkcircle
Saturday
Shakin’ Martinis
When: 3-6 p.m. Feb. 22
Where: The Crab Shack, 26 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis
Real Good News
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
‘Southern Soul Spectacular’
What: “Valentine’s Southern Soul and R&B Spectacular” with Anthony Hamilton, Chubb Rock, Dee Dee Simon, Roi “Chip” Anthony and Geno Wesley.
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 22
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: $63-$90+
More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Kyle Lacy Band
When: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Feb. 22; $20-$30
Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 475 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: fortejazzlounge.com
Creekside Comedy
What: JABS, which is Jas, Jarrell Williams, Ariel, Brandon Rainwater and Scooter; $12
When: 9-11 p.m. Feb. 22
Where: The Captain’s Quarters, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston
More Info: creeksidecomedy.com
Jokes at Two Blokes
What: Stand-up comedy with Billy Anderson and Mike Masilotti; $10
When: 9-11 p.m. Feb. 22
Where: Two Blokes Brewing, 547 Long Point Road, Suite #101, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/37B8XGE
Remember Jones
When: 9 p.m. Feb. 22; $15
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Sunday
Louie D. Solo
When: Noon Feb. 23
Where: Saltwater Cowboys, 130 Mill St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: louisdixson.com/shows
Kate McGarry
What: Part of his three-part series, Quentin Baxter presents award-winning vocalist Kate McGarry and the 2019 Grammy-nominated McGarry/Ganz/Versace Trio.
When: 5 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: Turtle Point Clubhouse, 1 Turtle Point Lane, Kiawah Island
Price: $25
More Info: 843-766-8814, baxtermusic.org
Holy City Guitar Series
What: Original music, international music and funky jazz classics; $20-$35
When: 7-10:30 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 475 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: fortejazzlounge.com
Monday
Jamie Slater Trio
When: 6-10 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays
Where: High Cotton, 199 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonjazz.com
Shrimp City Slim
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 24
Where: Montreux Bar & Grill, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville
More Info: shrimpcityslim.com
Amoramora
When: 9 p.m. Feb. 24
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Tuesday
Holy City Confessional
When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Home Team BBQ, 1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston
More Info: hometeambbq.com
Lucero
What: Lucero with Jade Jackson; $20-$25
When: 8:30 p.m. Feb. 25
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Wednesday
Reckoning
When: 6 p.m. Dead on the Deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Shaun Martin Three-O
What: Shaun Martin Three-O with Electric Kif; $12-$15
When: 9:30 p.m. Feb. 26
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Barn Jam
What: Singer in the Round with Johnny Burgin and Nick Gonnering, Likely Lovely, Ethan Jano & The Hilltop Revival and the Otonana Trio; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. Feb. 26
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com