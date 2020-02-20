Music & Nightlife calendar - Charleston Scene

Jonathan Scales Fourchestra

The Jonathan Scales Fourchestra will perform at the Pour House on Thursday.

 Provided/Sandlin Gaither

Today

Dockery’s Music

What: The Ol’ 55s 4 p.m. Thursday; Ben Whitney 4 p.m. and Crazy K's Cosmic Cowboys 8 p.m. Friday; Shakin' Martinis 6 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: dockerysdi.com/events

J.A.N.E.

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Joy Project Jazz

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy

eliza's Music

What: Ronnie Johnson 6 p.m. Thursday; The Louie D. Project 6 p.m. Saturday; Tom Sorrells 6 p.m. Sunday; Shakin’ Martinis 6-9 p.m. Wednesday

Where: eliza's kitchen + bar, 250 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: mountpleasantlyindigo.com

Washout Music

What: Gracious Day 7-10 p.m. Thursday; Eddie Bush’s Acoustic Insanity 8:30-11 p.m. Friday; Brady Smith and Dale Baker 7-10 p.m. Wednesday

Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: follywashout.com

Joe Clarke Trio

When: 7-11 p.m. Feb. 20; $20-$30

Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 475 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: fortejazzlounge.com

Chippendales

What: Chippendales 2020 Get Naughty Tour; $12.75-$25.25

When: 8 p.m. Feb. 20

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: music-farm.com

Improv Comedy

What: Theatre 99 stand-up comedy shows this week include “Laugh for a Lincoln” and “Improv Riot” where suggestions are taken from the audience during unscripted scenes. Also this week is “Clean Improv Comedy,” which is suitable for younger audiences and suggestions are also taken from the crowd.

When: Various weekly showtimes (see website for details)

Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston

Price: $5 Laugh for a Lincoln; $12 Improv Riot; $8 Clean Improv Comedy

More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com

Blac Youngsta

What: Blac Youngsta featuring Lil Block, with Jefe Bank, Lil Slugga, Lil Piddy, Pora and Backboy Sav, hosted by Kris Kaylin, Big Shirley and Meka Too Fine; $25

When: 9 p.m. Feb. 20

Where: Exquis, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2P6pH2d

Jonathan Scales Fourchestra

What: Jonathan Scales Fourchestra with the Kellner-Wiltrout-Kenney Trio; $10-$12

When: 9:30 p.m. Feb. 20

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Deco DJ Lineup

What: DJ United Thursday; DJ RWonz Saturday

When: 10 p.m. Feb. 20 and 22

Where: Deco, 28 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: decocharleston.com

Friday

The Talismen

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

‘Sounds of Motown’

What: "The Sounds of Motown 2," a fundraiser for SCOPE 50, will feature live music for dancing, food, beverages and a raffle.

When: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 21

Where: Seabrook Island Club, 3772 Seabrook Island Road

Price: $75

More Info: bit.ly/3bKjFy7

Tin Roof Music

What: Charles Walker with Jamie Gray and Apricot Blush 8 p.m. Friday ($7-$10); Whoa Dakota with Grace Joyner and Avi Jacob 6-9:30 p.m. Sunday ($5); Forges with Manic B. and Fraser 8 p.m. Monday ($7); Rickolus with Yr Lad and The Pandas 8 p.m. Wednesday ($7)

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Schema

What: Schema and Sexbruise? with Maj Deeka; $15

When: 9:30 p.m. Feb. 21

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Louie D. Project

When: 10 p.m. Feb. 21

Where: My Father's Moustache, 1405 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: louisdixson.com/shows

Laugh Lab

What: Theatre 99’s new experimental stand-up comedy showcase for local groups and performers to try out their material.

When: 10 p.m. Fridays

Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-853-6687, theatre99.com

Safety 3rd

When: 10 p.m. Feb. 21-22

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: facebook.com/Safety3rdtheband

Mill Music

What: Green Wing 10 p.m. Friday; Public Mind 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Mill, 1026 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/themillparkcircle

Saturday

Shakin’ Martinis

When: 3-6 p.m. Feb. 22

Where: The Crab Shack, 26 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis

Real Good News

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

‘Southern Soul Spectacular’

What: “Valentine’s Southern Soul and R&B Spectacular” with Anthony Hamilton, Chubb Rock, Dee Dee Simon, Roi “Chip” Anthony and Geno Wesley.

When: 7 p.m. Feb. 22

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: $63-$90+

More Info: 843-529-5000, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Kyle Lacy Band

When: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Feb. 22; $20-$30

Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 475 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: fortejazzlounge.com

Creekside Comedy

What: JABS, which is Jas, Jarrell Williams, Ariel, Brandon Rainwater and Scooter; $12

When: 9-11 p.m. Feb. 22

Where: The Captain’s Quarters, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston

More Info: creeksidecomedy.com

Jokes at Two Blokes

What: Stand-up comedy with Billy Anderson and Mike Masilotti; $10

When: 9-11 p.m. Feb. 22

Where: Two Blokes Brewing, 547 Long Point Road, Suite #101, Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/37B8XGE

Remember Jones

When: 9 p.m. Feb. 22; $15

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Sunday

Louie D. Solo

When: Noon Feb. 23

Where: Saltwater Cowboys, 130 Mill St., Mount Pleasant

More Info: louisdixson.com/shows

Kate McGarry

What: Part of his three-part series, Quentin Baxter presents award-winning vocalist Kate McGarry and the 2019 Grammy-nominated McGarry/Ganz/Versace Trio.

When: 5 p.m. Feb. 23

Where: Turtle Point Clubhouse, 1 Turtle Point Lane, Kiawah Island

Price: $25

More Info: 843-766-8814, baxtermusic.org

Holy City Guitar Series

What: Original music, international music and funky jazz classics; $20-$35

When: 7-10:30 p.m. Feb. 23

Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 475 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: fortejazzlounge.com

Monday

Jamie Slater Trio

When: 6-10 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays

Where: High Cotton, 199 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonjazz.com

Shrimp City Slim

When: 7 p.m. Feb. 24

Where: Montreux Bar & Grill, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville

More Info: shrimpcityslim.com

Amoramora

When: 9 p.m. Feb. 24

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Tuesday

Holy City Confessional

When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: Home Team BBQ, 1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston

More Info: hometeambbq.com

Lucero

What: Lucero with Jade Jackson; $20-$25

When: 8:30 p.m. Feb. 25

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Wednesday

Reckoning

When: 6 p.m. Dead on the Deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Shaun Martin Three-O

What: Shaun Martin Three-O with Electric Kif; $12-$15

When: 9:30 p.m. Feb. 26

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Barn Jam

What: Singer in the Round with Johnny Burgin and Nick Gonnering, Likely Lovely, Ethan Jano & The Hilltop Revival and the Otonana Trio; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. Feb. 26

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

