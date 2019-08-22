Today
Lee Barbour
When: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Aug. 22; $17-$27
Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 475 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonjazz.com
Richard Marx
What: A solo acoustic evening with performer, songwriter, producer and Grammy award-winner Richard Marx; $49.50-$75
When: 8 p.m. Aug. 22
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Mike Freund Trio
What: Mike Freund’s video release party and performance with John Heinsohn of Weigh Station
When: 8-11 p.m. Aug. 22
Where: Fiery Ron's Home Team BBQ, 1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/30ihNqg
Hip Abduction
What: The Hip Abduction with Artikal Sound System; $15
When: 9 p.m. Aug. 22
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Black Magic
What: Black Magic Flower Power and Bizness Suit; $5
When: 9 p.m. Aug. 22
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Cut Snake
What: Cut Snake with Palmer B2B and Sparkboxx; $10-$15
When: 9 p.m. Aug. 22
Where: Trio, 139 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: triocharleston.com
Elonzo Wesley
What: Elonzo Wesley with Brian Robert and Becca Leigh; $5
When: 9 p.m. Aug. 22
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: theroyalamerican.com/schedule
Follywood Music
What: Karaoke with DJ Richburg 9:30 p.m. Thursday; Seitu Solomon Steelpan 10 p.m. Friday; Thomas Champagne Band 10 p.m. Saturday; Paroled Politicians 6 p.m. Sunday; Open Mic with Davidson 9 p.m. Tuesday; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center
More Info: planetfollywood.com
Smoke Music
What: Revival 10 p.m. Thursday; Tom Crowley & The Speakers 10:30 p.m. Friday; Morpheus 10:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston
Friday
Transonic Czars
When: 9 p.m. Aug. 23; $5
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Reggae Nights
What: Rescheduled series finale with Mystic Vibrations; $10 general, free for ages 12 and younger
When: 8-11 p.m. Aug. 23
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
More Info: ccprc.com/1619/Reggae-Nights
John Papa Gros
What: John Papa Gros with The Battery Brass Band; $12-$15
When: 9 p.m. Aug. 23
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Brick Music
What: Dan’s Tramp Stamp 10 p.m. Friday; Whiskey Diablo 10 p.m. Saturday
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music
Saturday
Warrior Surf
What: Warrior Surf Foundation’s third annual raffle and auction, with music, food and more
When: 5-10 p.m. Aug. 24
Where: Bohemian Bull, 1531 Folly Road, James Island
More Info: warriorsurf.rallyup.com/warriorsurf
Shrimp City Slim
When: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Aug. 24; $17-$27
Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 475 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: fortejazzlounge.com
Back-to-School Party
What: College of Charleston back-to-school party with Community Pool, The Long Con and Never Better; $5-$7
When: 8 p.m. Aug. 24
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: music-farm.com
Honna
What: Honna with Gods, Black Nicholson and High Counsel; $7-$10
When: 8 p.m. Aug. 24
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Sideshow Americans
What: Sideshow Americans with GM Wagnon’s Horse Camp and special guests; $7
When: 9 p.m. Aug. 24
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Louie D. Project
When: 10 p.m. Aug. 24
Where: My Father's Moustache, 1405 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: louisdixson.com/shows
Sunday
Steady Flow
When: 9 p.m. Aug. 25; $8-$12
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Tuesday
Shrimp City Slim
When: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 27
Where: LoLA Cajun Restaurant, 4830 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston
More Info: shrimpcityslim.com
Wednesday
Shakin’ Martinis
When: 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Hotel Indigo, 205 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis
Rolling Bike Night
What: Music, food, vendors and raffle prizes with proceeds to benefit the Children's Miracle Network of Charleston
When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 28
Where: Dig 17A, 3419 S. Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner
More Info: bit.ly/31SMmDb
Barn Jam
What: Singer in the Round with Tall Trees and Mary Mahaffey; Laura Thurston Duo; As Husband & Wife; Drake Freeman; Sid Kingsley $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. Aug. 28
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com
Kozelski
When: 10 p.m. Aug. 28; $10
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com