Today

Lee Barbour

When: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Aug. 22; $17-$27

Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 475 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonjazz.com

Richard Marx

What: A solo acoustic evening with performer, songwriter, producer and Grammy award-winner Richard Marx; $49.50-$75

When: 8 p.m. Aug. 22

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

Mike Freund Trio

What: Mike Freund’s video release party and performance with John Heinsohn of Weigh Station

When: 8-11 p.m. Aug. 22

Where: Fiery Ron's Home Team BBQ, 1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/30ihNqg

Hip Abduction

What: The Hip Abduction with Artikal Sound System; $15

When: 9 p.m. Aug. 22

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Black Magic

What: Black Magic Flower Power and Bizness Suit; $5

When: 9 p.m. Aug. 22

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Cut Snake

What: Cut Snake with Palmer B2B and Sparkboxx; $10-$15

When: 9 p.m. Aug. 22

Where: Trio, 139 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: triocharleston.com

Elonzo Wesley

What: Elonzo Wesley with Brian Robert and Becca Leigh; $5

When: 9 p.m. Aug. 22

Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: theroyalamerican.com/schedule

Follywood Music

What: Karaoke with DJ Richburg 9:30 p.m. Thursday; Seitu Solomon Steelpan 10 p.m. Friday; Thomas Champagne Band 10 p.m. Saturday; Paroled Politicians 6 p.m. Sunday; Open Mic with Davidson 9 p.m. Tuesday; Michael Martin Band 9 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center

More Info: planetfollywood.com

Smoke Music

What: Revival 10 p.m. Thursday; Tom Crowley & The Speakers 10:30 p.m. Friday; Morpheus 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Smoke BBQ, 487 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/smokebbqcharleston

Friday

Transonic Czars

When: 9 p.m. Aug. 23; $5

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Reggae Nights

What: Rescheduled series finale with Mystic Vibrations; $10 general, free for ages 12 and younger

When: 8-11 p.m. Aug. 23

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

More Info: ccprc.com/1619/Reggae-Nights

John Papa Gros

What: John Papa Gros with The Battery Brass Band; $12-$15

When: 9 p.m. Aug. 23

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Brick Music

What: Dan’s Tramp Stamp 10 p.m. Friday; Whiskey Diablo 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: thebrickcharleston.com/music

Saturday

Warrior Surf 

What: Warrior Surf Foundation’s third annual raffle and auction, with music, food and more

When: 5-10 p.m. Aug. 24

Where: Bohemian Bull, 1531 Folly Road, James Island

More Info: warriorsurf.rallyup.com/warriorsurf

Shrimp City Slim

When: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Aug. 24; $17-$27

Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 475 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: fortejazzlounge.com

Back-to-School Party 

What: College of Charleston back-to-school party with Community Pool, The Long Con and Never Better; $5-$7

When: 8 p.m. Aug. 24

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: music-farm.com

Honna

What: Honna with Gods, Black Nicholson and High Counsel; $7-$10

When: 8 p.m. Aug. 24

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Sideshow Americans 

What: Sideshow Americans with GM Wagnon’s Horse Camp and special guests; $7

When: 9 p.m. Aug. 24

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Louie D. Project

When: 10 p.m. Aug. 24

Where: My Father's Moustache, 1405 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: louisdixson.com/shows

Sunday

Steady Flow

When: 9 p.m. Aug. 25; $8-$12

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Tuesday

Shrimp City Slim

When: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 27

Where: LoLA Cajun Restaurant, 4830 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston

More Info: shrimpcityslim.com

Wednesday

Shakin’ Martinis

When: 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Hotel Indigo, 205 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis

Rolling Bike Night   

What: Music, food, vendors and raffle prizes with proceeds to benefit the Children's Miracle Network of Charleston

When: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 28

Where: Dig 17A, 3419 S. Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner

More Info: bit.ly/31SMmDb

Barn Jam

What: Singer in the Round with Tall Trees and Mary Mahaffey; Laura Thurston Duo; As Husband & Wife; Drake Freeman; Sid Kingsley $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. Aug. 28

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

Kozelski

When: 10 p.m. Aug. 28; $10

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

