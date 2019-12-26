Today
Rusty Bull Music
What: Zach Quillen 7 p.m. Thursday; Slaton Glover 7 p.m. Friday; Chris Dodson 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: rustybullbrewing.com
Sally & George
What: Boxing Day Family Reunion with Sally & George, members of Sol Driven Train, The V-Tones, Graham Whorley and more; $15
When: 8 p.m. Dec. 26
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
3-D Holiday Party
What: Holiday party hosted by the 3-D DJs; $35-$40
When: 9 p.m. Dec. 26
Where: Compass Ballroom, North Charleston Marriott, 4770 Goer Drive
More Info: bit.ly/36T2oj6
Friday
Tin Roof Music
What: The Queers, Switchblade Villain and Hanging Judge 8 p.m. Friday ($13-$17); Symptoms, Modern Fires, Circles and COB 8 p.m. Saturday ($7); Karaoke 10 p.m. Sunday; Comedian Blake Wexler with Shawna Jarrett and Deshawn Mason 8 p.m. Monday
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com
Funk You
What: Funk You with Nocturnal Kernalz; $10-$15
When: 9 p.m. Dec. 27
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Redstone
When: 9:30 p.m. Dec. 27
Where: Smokey’s Place, 1213 Remount Road, North Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/RedstoneSummervilleSC
Saturday
Louie D. Project
When: 9 p.m. Dec. 28
Where: The Southern, 730 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: louisdixson.com
Shakin’ Martinis
When: 9:30 p.m. Dec. 28
Where: Tracy’s Too, 2578 Ashley River Road, Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis
Tuesday
Garten Gala
What: The Biergarten's take on The Met Gala with the theme, “The Future Is Now,” with live art installations, music from DJ R Dot, heavy hors d’oeuvres, champagne toast and more; $125
When: 8 p.m. Dec. 31
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: baystreetbiergarten.com/happenings
NYE Party
What: All White Countdown with open bar, island cuisine, champagne toast, DJ Ali-O The Chef and more. Dress code is all white attire; $65
When: 8 p.m. Dec. 31
Where: “Da Spot”, 2122 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/35EzfrJ
Forte NYE
What: Roaring ‘20s NYE Bash with Gatsby’s Orchestra, food, a champagne toast, party favors and more; $80-$120
When: 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31
Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 475 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: fortejazzlounge.com
Restoration NYE
What: Live music from Morpheus, champagne toast and more; $25-$35
When: 9 p.m. Dec. 31
Where: The Watch Rooftop at The Restoration, 75 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2S9Z1QH
NYE Party
What: Upscale, red carpet, bottle service, paparazzi, chef-inspired hors d'oeuvres, live music and more; $30-$75
When: 9 p.m. Dec. 31
Where: Exquis Event Center, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2SkoTJN
The Fritz
What: The Fritz with Toubab Krewe; $20
When: 9 p.m. Dec. 31
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
The Alley NYE
What: Silent disco with DJ Phamtastik, light hors d'oeuvres, free bowling and arcade games, champagne toast and more; $85
When: 9 p.m. Dec. 31
Where: The Alley, 131 Columbus St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2S8Sd5N
Ball in the Hall
What: NYE with The Artisanals, Babe Club and Keon Masters, in conjunction with The Royal American; $15-$25
When: 9 p.m. Dec. 31
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Great Gatsby NYE
What: A Great Gatsby New Year Celebration with music from DJ YNot Elaborate Shadows, swing jazz from the Gillian Kohn Band, with a champagne toast and party favors; $25-$35
When: 9 p.m. Dec. 31
Where: Henry's, 54 N. Market St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/36M3sFc
Shakin’ Martinis
When: 9:30 p.m. Dec. 31
Where: Krazy Owls, 3157-A Maybank Highway, Johns Island
More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis
Dockery's NYE
What: Music from Dan's Tramp Stamp & The Money Bags, a champagne toast, party favors and more; $30
When: 10 p.m. Dec. 31
Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: dockerysdi.com/events
5Church NYE
What: Open bar and buffet, with a DJ, balloon drop, champagne toast, party favors and more; $150 general (VIP sold out)
When: 10 p.m. Dec. 31
Where: 5Church, 32-B N. Market St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-937-8666, bit.ly/2POFYKb
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: Bill Gada, Alex Culbreth, Katie Rose, Jump Castle Riot and the Christopher Andrews Trio; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. Jan. 1
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com