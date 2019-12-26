Sally & George

Sally & George (Joel Timmons and Shelby Means) will head up the Boxing Day Family Reunion show at the Charleston Pour House on Thursday.

Today

Rusty Bull Music

What: Zach Quillen 7 p.m. Thursday; Slaton Glover 7 p.m. Friday; Chris Dodson 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: rustybullbrewing.com

What: Boxing Day Family Reunion with Sally & George, members of Sol Driven Train, The V-Tones, Graham Whorley and more; $15

When: 8 p.m. Dec. 26

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

3-D Holiday Party

What: Holiday party hosted by the 3-D DJs; $35-$40

When: 9 p.m. Dec. 26

Where: Compass Ballroom, North Charleston Marriott, 4770 Goer Drive

More Info: bit.ly/36T2oj6

Friday

Tin Roof Music

What: The Queers, Switchblade Villain and Hanging Judge 8 p.m. Friday ($13-$17); Symptoms, Modern Fires, Circles and COB 8 p.m. Saturday ($7); Karaoke 10 p.m. Sunday; Comedian Blake Wexler with Shawna Jarrett and Deshawn Mason 8 p.m. Monday

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com

Funk You

What: Funk You with Nocturnal Kernalz; $10-$15

When: 9 p.m. Dec. 27

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Redstone 

When: 9:30 p.m. Dec. 27

Where: Smokey’s Place, 1213 Remount Road, North Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/RedstoneSummervilleSC

Saturday

Louie D. Project

When: 9 p.m. Dec. 28

Where: The Southern, 730 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: louisdixson.com

Shakin’ Martinis

When: 9:30 p.m. Dec. 28

Where: Tracy’s Too, 2578 Ashley River Road, Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis

Tuesday

Garten Gala  

What: The Biergarten's take on The Met Gala with the theme, “The Future Is Now,” with live art installations, music from DJ R Dot, heavy hors d’oeuvres, champagne toast and more; $125

When: 8 p.m. Dec. 31

Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: baystreetbiergarten.com/happenings

NYE Party

What: All White Countdown with open bar, island cuisine, champagne toast, DJ Ali-O The Chef and more. Dress code is all white attire; $65

When: 8 p.m. Dec. 31

Where: “Da Spot”, 2122 Cosgrove Ave., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/35EzfrJ

Forte NYE

What: Roaring ‘20s NYE Bash with Gatsby’s Orchestra, food, a champagne toast, party favors and more; $80-$120

When: 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31

Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 475 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: fortejazzlounge.com

Restoration NYE  

What: Live music from Morpheus, champagne toast and more; $25-$35

When: 9 p.m. Dec. 31

Where: The Watch Rooftop at The Restoration, 75 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2S9Z1QH

NYE Party

What: Upscale, red carpet, bottle service, paparazzi, chef-inspired hors d'oeuvres, live music and more; $30-$75

When: 9 p.m. Dec. 31

Where: Exquis Event Center, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2SkoTJN

The Fritz

What: The Fritz with Toubab Krewe; $20

When: 9 p.m. Dec. 31

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

The Alley NYE

What: Silent disco with DJ Phamtastik, light hors d'oeuvres, free bowling and arcade games, champagne toast and more; $85

When: 9 p.m. Dec. 31

Where: The Alley, 131 Columbus St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2S8Sd5N

Ball in the Hall

What: NYE with The Artisanals, Babe Club and Keon Masters, in conjunction with The Royal American; $15-$25

When: 9 p.m. Dec. 31

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

Great Gatsby NYE

What: A Great Gatsby New Year Celebration with music from DJ YNot Elaborate Shadows, swing jazz from the Gillian Kohn Band, with a champagne toast and party favors; $25-$35

When: 9 p.m. Dec. 31

Where: Henry's, 54 N. Market St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/36M3sFc

Shakin’ Martinis

When: 9:30 p.m. Dec. 31

Where: Krazy Owls, 3157-A Maybank Highway, Johns Island

More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis

Dockery's NYE

What: Music from Dan's Tramp Stamp & The Money Bags, a champagne toast, party favors and more; $30

When: 10 p.m. Dec. 31

Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: dockerysdi.com/events

5Church NYE

What: Open bar and buffet, with a DJ, balloon drop, champagne toast, party favors and more; $150 general (VIP sold out)

When: 10 p.m. Dec. 31

Where: 5Church, 32-B N. Market St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-937-8666, bit.ly/2POFYKb

Wednesday

Barn Jam

What: Bill Gada, Alex Culbreth, Katie Rose, Jump Castle Riot and the Christopher Andrews Trio; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. Jan. 1

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com