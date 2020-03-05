Music & Nightlife calendar - Charleston Scene

SteelDrivers

The Grammy award-winning bluegrass band The SteelDrivers will perform at the Charleston Music Hall on Saturday.

Today

Joy Project Jazz

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy

Dispensary

What: Meet Our Best Buds 6-9 p.m. Thursday with small bites, CBD cocktails and live music; Live music and CBD cocktails 6-9 p.m. Friday; Yoga and CBD mimosas 8:45-10 a.m. and Sardine Press Pop-Up 1-7 p.m. Saturday; Yappy Hour with live music 1-4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Charleston Hemp Collective, 473 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/charlestonhempcollective

King Street Green

What: In partnership with Workshop and Ohm Radio, music from The Hibachi Heroes 6-9 p.m.

When: 6-9 p.m. March 5

Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/39mrnN8

Joe Clarke Music

When: 7-11 p.m. Thursday; 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday; $20-$50

Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 475 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: fortejazzlounge.com

Improv Comedy

What: Theatre 99 stand-up comedy shows this week include “Laugh for a Lincoln” and “Improv Riot” where suggestions are taken from the audience during unscripted scenes. Also this week is “The Have Nots! Comedy Improv”; $5-$16

When: Various weekly showtimes (see website for details)

Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston

More Info: theatre99.com

Little Big Town

What: Award-winning country group Little Big Town on the “Nightfall Tour” with special guest Caitlyn Smith; $48-$156

When: 8 p.m. March 5-6

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: gaillardcenter.org

Tin Roof Music

What: Sci-Fi Country with High Counsel 8 p.m. Thursday; Joe Jack Talcum (Dead Milkmen) with Coolzey and Lily Slay 8 p.m. Friday ($8); Voice of Addiction with Hearts on Fire and Whiskey Warfare 8 p.m. Monday ($8)

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

That 1 Guy

What: That 1 Guy with a Magic Mustache Club pre-concert presentation; $12-$15

When: 9:30 p.m. March 5

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Friday

Palmetto Music

What: Knotty G’s 5-8 p.m. Friday; 4-7 p.m. Wayward Sailor

Where: Palmetto Brewing Co., 289 Huger St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/PalmettoBrewing

The Shakin’ Martinis

When: 5 p.m. March 6

Where: LoLA, 4830 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis

Jazzy Fridays

What: Local jazz, blues and funk groups in the courtyard.

When: 6-9 p.m. Fridays

Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/workshopchs

Sebastian Maniscalco

What: Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco on his “You Bother Me Tour.” His high-energy Netflix special, “Stay Hungry” is streaming now; $38-$58+

When: 7 p.m. March 5; 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. March 6; $38-$58+

Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive

More Info: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Holy City Magic

What: Illusionist duo The Mastersons will present adults-only evening shows on Friday and Saturday and an all-ages matinee on Saturday; $15-$30

When: 8 p.m. March 6-7; 1 p.m. March 7

Where: Holy City Magic, 49 ½ John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-437-4238, holycitymagic.com

Follywood Music

What: Lenny’s Juke Joint 9 p.m. Friday; Morpheus 10 p.m. Saturday; Crispy Fox 6 p.m. Sunday; Open Mic with Mac & David 9 p.m. Tuesday; Mike Martin & Friends 9 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.

More Info: planetfollywood.com

HeadRush

When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: facebook.com/Headrush-38487636612

Saturday

Kick Cancer

What: Kick Cancer to the Curb is a Leukemia & Lymphoma Society fundraiser with music from Ton Crowley, food and beverages (included) and a silent auction; $25

When: 5-7:30 p.m. March 7

Where: Silver Dollar, 478 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-722-7223

SteelDrivers

What: Award-winning bluegrass group The SteelDrivers on the “Bad for You Tour” with The Wooks; $29.50-$35

When: 8 p.m. March 7

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

Rare Creatures

What: Rare Creatures with Little Bird and The Hails; $12

When: 9 p.m. March 7

Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: theroyalamerican.com/schedule

Randy Steele

What: Randy Steele Bluegrass Trio

Where: The Mill, 1026 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/themillparkcircle

Louie D. Project

When: 10 p.m. March 7

Where: My Father's Moustache, 1405 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: louisdixson.com

Sunday

Louie D. Experience

When: Noon March 8

Where: Saltwater Cowboys, 130 Mill St., Mount Pleasant

More Info: louisdixson.com

Ovation Concert Series

What: Chamber Music Charleston will perform Shostakovich String Quartet No. 7 in F-sharp minor, Op. 108 Tchaikovsky String Sextet in D minor and Op. 70, “Souvenir de Florence”; $5-$50

When: 3 p.m. March 8

Where: The Cathedral of St. Luke and St. Paul, 126 Coming St., downtown Charleston

More Info: chambermusiccharleston.org

The Orange Constant

When: 6 p.m. on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Minnesota

When: 8 p.m. March 8; $20

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: music-farm.com

The Motet

When: 9 p.m. March 8; $20-$23

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Monday

2nd Monday Series

What: The College of Charleston School of the Arts' 2nd Monday Series continues with the CofC Faculty Jazz Ensemble, performing jazz standards and originals.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 9

Where: Recital Hall, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$15

More Info: 843-953-6315, music.cofc.edu/concerts/2nd-monday-series

Tuesday

Open Mic

When: 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/workshopchs

Postmodern Jukebox

What: Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox presents “Welcome to the Twenties 2.0” – the group has grown to include nearly 50 singers and another 50 instrumentalists, a “rotating collective of musical outcasts that have somehow found a home”; $39.50-$75

When: 8 p.m. March 10

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

Sturgill Simpson

What: Country artist Sturgill Simpson on his “A Good Look’n Tour” with special guest Tyler Childers; $49.50-$99+

When: 7:30 p.m. March 10

Where: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive

More Info: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com

Super Deluxe

What: “Anything Goes” variety show featuring the top tracks of the band’s past POHO events; $10

When: 9:30 p.m. March 10

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Wednesday

Barn Jam

What: Singer in the Round with Cody Bolden and Josh Collings, Clavicles, Will Overman, The Destinators and Ryan Zimmerman; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. March 11

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

‘Peaky Blinders’ Trivia

When: 7-10 p.m. March 11

Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2Ij2gPn

