Music & Nightlife calendar - Charleston Scene

Today
Joy Project Jazz
When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy
Dispensary
What: Meet Our Best Buds 6-9 p.m. Thursday with small bites, CBD cocktails and live music; Live music and CBD cocktails 6-9 p.m. Friday; Yoga and CBD mimosas 8:45-10 a.m. and Sardine Press Pop-Up 1-7 p.m. Saturday; Yappy Hour with live music 1-4 p.m. Sunday
Where: Charleston Hemp Collective, 473 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/charlestonhempcollective
King Street Green
What: In partnership with Workshop and Ohm Radio, music from The Hibachi Heroes 6-9 p.m.
When: 6-9 p.m. March 5
Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/39mrnN8
Joe Clarke Music
When: 7-11 p.m. Thursday; 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday; $20-$50
Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 475 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: fortejazzlounge.com
Improv Comedy
What: Theatre 99 stand-up comedy shows this week include “Laugh for a Lincoln” and “Improv Riot” where suggestions are taken from the audience during unscripted scenes. Also this week is “The Have Nots! Comedy Improv”; $5-$16
When: Various weekly showtimes (see website for details)
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston
More Info: theatre99.com
Little Big Town
What: Award-winning country group Little Big Town on the “Nightfall Tour” with special guest Caitlyn Smith; $48-$156
When: 8 p.m. March 5-6
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: gaillardcenter.org
Tin Roof Music
What: Sci-Fi Country with High Counsel 8 p.m. Thursday; Joe Jack Talcum (Dead Milkmen) with Coolzey and Lily Slay 8 p.m. Friday ($8); Voice of Addiction with Hearts on Fire and Whiskey Warfare 8 p.m. Monday ($8)
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
That 1 Guy
What: That 1 Guy with a Magic Mustache Club pre-concert presentation; $12-$15
When: 9:30 p.m. March 5
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Friday
Palmetto Music
What: Knotty G’s 5-8 p.m. Friday; 4-7 p.m. Wayward Sailor
Where: Palmetto Brewing Co., 289 Huger St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/PalmettoBrewing
The Shakin’ Martinis
When: 5 p.m. March 6
Where: LoLA, 4830 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/TheShakinMartinis
Jazzy Fridays
What: Local jazz, blues and funk groups in the courtyard.
When: 6-9 p.m. Fridays
Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/workshopchs
Sebastian Maniscalco
What: Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco on his “You Bother Me Tour.” His high-energy Netflix special, “Stay Hungry” is streaming now; $38-$58+
When: 7 p.m. March 5; 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. March 6; $38-$58+
Where: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
More Info: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Holy City Magic
What: Illusionist duo The Mastersons will present adults-only evening shows on Friday and Saturday and an all-ages matinee on Saturday; $15-$30
When: 8 p.m. March 6-7; 1 p.m. March 7
Where: Holy City Magic, 49 ½ John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-437-4238, holycitymagic.com
Follywood Music
What: Lenny’s Juke Joint 9 p.m. Friday; Morpheus 10 p.m. Saturday; Crispy Fox 6 p.m. Sunday; Open Mic with Mac & David 9 p.m. Tuesday; Mike Martin & Friends 9 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.
More Info: planetfollywood.com
HeadRush
When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: facebook.com/Headrush-38487636612
Saturday
Kick Cancer
What: Kick Cancer to the Curb is a Leukemia & Lymphoma Society fundraiser with music from Ton Crowley, food and beverages (included) and a silent auction; $25
When: 5-7:30 p.m. March 7
Where: Silver Dollar, 478 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-7223
SteelDrivers
What: Award-winning bluegrass group The SteelDrivers on the “Bad for You Tour” with The Wooks; $29.50-$35
When: 8 p.m. March 7
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Rare Creatures
What: Rare Creatures with Little Bird and The Hails; $12
When: 9 p.m. March 7
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: theroyalamerican.com/schedule
Randy Steele
What: Randy Steele Bluegrass Trio
Where: The Mill, 1026 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/themillparkcircle
Louie D. Project
When: 10 p.m. March 7
Where: My Father's Moustache, 1405 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: louisdixson.com
Sunday
Louie D. Experience
When: Noon March 8
Where: Saltwater Cowboys, 130 Mill St., Mount Pleasant
More Info: louisdixson.com
Ovation Concert Series
What: Chamber Music Charleston will perform Shostakovich String Quartet No. 7 in F-sharp minor, Op. 108 Tchaikovsky String Sextet in D minor and Op. 70, “Souvenir de Florence”; $5-$50
When: 3 p.m. March 8
Where: The Cathedral of St. Luke and St. Paul, 126 Coming St., downtown Charleston
More Info: chambermusiccharleston.org
The Orange Constant
When: 6 p.m. on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Minnesota
When: 8 p.m. March 8; $20
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: music-farm.com
The Motet
When: 9 p.m. March 8; $20-$23
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Monday
2nd Monday Series
What: The College of Charleston School of the Arts' 2nd Monday Series continues with the CofC Faculty Jazz Ensemble, performing jazz standards and originals.
When: 7:30 p.m. March 9
Where: Recital Hall, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-953-6315, music.cofc.edu/concerts/2nd-monday-series
Tuesday
Open Mic
When: 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/workshopchs
Postmodern Jukebox
What: Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox presents “Welcome to the Twenties 2.0” – the group has grown to include nearly 50 singers and another 50 instrumentalists, a “rotating collective of musical outcasts that have somehow found a home”; $39.50-$75
When: 8 p.m. March 10
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Sturgill Simpson
What: Country artist Sturgill Simpson on his “A Good Look’n Tour” with special guest Tyler Childers; $49.50-$99+
When: 7:30 p.m. March 10
Where: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive
More Info: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Super Deluxe
What: “Anything Goes” variety show featuring the top tracks of the band’s past POHO events; $10
When: 9:30 p.m. March 10
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: Singer in the Round with Cody Bolden and Josh Collings, Clavicles, Will Overman, The Destinators and Ryan Zimmerman; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. March 11
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com
‘Peaky Blinders’ Trivia
When: 7-10 p.m. March 11
Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2Ij2gPn