Today
‘Carol Fest’
What: The Charleston Music Club will present “Carol Fest,” a holiday sing- and-play-along accompanied by youth musicians and music club members.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 12
Where: Chapel, Franke at Seaside, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: charlestonmusicclub.org
Forte Music
What: “Happy Birthday, Mr. Sinatra” 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Thursday; “A Swingin’ Soul Christmas” 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday; Joe Clark 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday; Fusion Jonez 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 475 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $7-$42
More Info: fortejazzlounge.com
Rusty Bull Music
What: GM Wagnon 7 p.m. Thursday; Dylan Swinson 7 p.m. Friday; Chris Sullivan 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: rustybullbrewing.com
Samantha Fish
What: Samantha Fish with Nicolas David; $18-$20
When: 9 p.m. Dec. 12
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Apocalypse Online
What: Space Laces and Must Die!; $20-$25
When: 9 p.m. Dec. 12
Where: Trio, 139 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: triocharleston.com
Friday
‘Hindsight 2020’
What: EDM Night with 10 local and regional DJs, food vendors, live artists, dancers, performers, lasers, silent disco and more; $25-$40
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 13
Where: Exquis, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2P86bCT
Tin Roof Music
What: Stephan, Britton Rauscher, Ninelives and Hirow 8 p.m. Friday ($5-$8); Jinglebang! 6 p.m. Saturday; Emerald Empire Showcase 8 p.m. Monday; Michael Moskos and James Leprettre 7 p.m. Tuesday ($5); Dylan Earl & The Reasons Why 9 p.m. Wednesday ($7)
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: 843-571-0775, charlestontinroof.com
Tab Benoit
When: 8:30 p.m. Dec. 13; $25
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: music-farm.com
Benefit Concert
What: Burt Floyd & The Carolina Band, Vinyl Daze and Idlewild Revival with proceeds to benefit the Samantha Alvarez Rescue Fund to assist musicians struggling with medical conditions; $10
When: 9 p.m. Dec. 13
Where: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
More Info: the-windjammer.com
PoHo-Ho-Ho
What: The Family Christmas party with Little Stranger, Sexbruise? and the White Bogan Duo's Acid Christmas; $20
When: 9 p.m. Dec. 13
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Louie D. Project
When: 10 p.m. Dec. 13
Where: The Shelter, 202 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: louisdixson.com
Follywood Music
What: Shakin’ Martinis 10 p.m. Friday; Whiskey Diablo 10 p.m. Saturday
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.
More Info: planetfollywood.com
Saturday
Beatles for Kids
What: “The Music of the Beatles for Kids” featuring the Hungry Monks; $12-$15
When: 11:30 a.m. Dec. 14
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
‘Nutcracker’
What: The Charleston Ballet Center for Dance and Coastal Ballet USA will present “Nutcracker” with special guest performers from The Cuban Classical Ballet of Miami and Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami; $42-$55
When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: Wando Performing Arts Center, 1001 Warrior Way, Mount Pleasant
More Info: nutcrackercharleston.com
Rebirth Brass Band
When: 9:30 p.m. Dec. 14; $20
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Sunday
‘Yuletide Special’
What: Marshgrass Mamas with Shrimp Records Family Band and Cord & Pedal music collective; $13-$15
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, Charleston
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Monday
Shrimp City Slim
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 16
Where: Montreux Bar & Grill, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville
More Info: shrimpcityslim.com
Holiday Jam
What: Mike Quinn & Durty Dub’s Awesome Holiday Jam; $8-$10
When: 9 p.m. Dec. 16
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Tuesday
Tomato Tuesday
What: tomatoband on the deck 6 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Paris Monster
When: 9:30 p.m. Dec. 17; $10
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: Matt Dahlmeir/Fuzzheimer, Blue Cactus, Avi Jacob, West King String Band and Rusted Revolution; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. Dec. 18
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com
Gin House Boys
When: 7-10 p.m. Dec. 18
Where: Garage 75, 1175 Folly Road, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/2RBO9um
Snails
What: Snails and Kompany and Hi I’m Ghost; $25
When: 8 p.m. Dec. 18
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: music-farm.com