Renowned guitarist Tab Benoit brings his "Whiskey Bayou Revue" Tour to the Music Farm on Friday.

Today

‘Carol Fest’ 

What: The Charleston Music Club will present “Carol Fest,” a holiday sing- and-play-along accompanied by youth musicians and music club members.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 12

Where: Chapel, Franke at Seaside, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant

More Info: charlestonmusicclub.org

Forte Music

What: “Happy Birthday, Mr. Sinatra” 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Thursday; “A Swingin’ Soul Christmas” 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday; Joe Clark 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday; Fusion Jonez 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 475 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $7-$42

More Info: fortejazzlounge.com

Rusty Bull Music

What: GM Wagnon 7 p.m. Thursday; Dylan Swinson 7 p.m. Friday; Chris Sullivan 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: rustybullbrewing.com

Samantha Fish

What: Samantha Fish with Nicolas David; $18-$20

When: 9 p.m. Dec. 12

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Apocalypse Online

What: Space Laces and Must Die!; $20-$25

When: 9 p.m. Dec. 12

Where: Trio, 139 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

More Info: triocharleston.com

Friday

‘Hindsight 2020’

What: EDM Night with 10 local and regional DJs, food vendors, live artists, dancers, performers, lasers, silent disco and more; $25-$40

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 13

Where: Exquis, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2P86bCT

Tin Roof Music

What: Stephan, Britton Rauscher, Ninelives and Hirow 8 p.m. Friday ($5-$8); Jinglebang! 6 p.m. Saturday; Emerald Empire Showcase 8 p.m. Monday; Michael Moskos and James Leprettre 7 p.m. Tuesday ($5); Dylan Earl & The Reasons Why 9 p.m. Wednesday ($7)

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: 843-571-0775, charlestontinroof.com

Tab Benoit 

When: 8:30 p.m. Dec. 13; $25

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: music-farm.com

Benefit Concert 

What: Burt Floyd & The Carolina Band, Vinyl Daze and Idlewild Revival with proceeds to benefit the Samantha Alvarez Rescue Fund to assist musicians struggling with medical conditions; $10

When: 9 p.m. Dec. 13

Where: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms

More Info: the-windjammer.com

PoHo-Ho-Ho

What: The Family Christmas party with Little Stranger, Sexbruise? and the White Bogan Duo's Acid Christmas; $20

When: 9 p.m. Dec. 13

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Louie D. Project

When: 10 p.m. Dec. 13

Where: The Shelter, 202 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: louisdixson.com

Follywood Music

What: Shakin’ Martinis 10 p.m. Friday; Whiskey Diablo 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.

More Info: planetfollywood.com

Saturday

Beatles for Kids

What: “The Music of the Beatles for Kids” featuring the Hungry Monks; $12-$15

When: 11:30 a.m. Dec. 14

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

‘Nutcracker’   

What: The Charleston Ballet Center for Dance and Coastal Ballet USA will present “Nutcracker” with special guest performers from The Cuban Classical Ballet of Miami and Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami; $42-$55

When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 14

Where: Wando Performing Arts Center, 1001 Warrior Way, Mount Pleasant

More Info: nutcrackercharleston.com

Rebirth Brass Band

When: 9:30 p.m. Dec. 14; $20

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Sunday

‘Yuletide Special’

What: Marshgrass Mamas with Shrimp Records Family Band and Cord & Pedal music collective; $13-$15

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, Charleston

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Monday

Shrimp City Slim

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 16

Where: Montreux Bar & Grill, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville

More Info: shrimpcityslim.com

Holiday Jam

What: Mike Quinn & Durty Dub’s Awesome Holiday Jam; $8-$10

When: 9 p.m. Dec. 16

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Tuesday

Tomato Tuesday

What: tomatoband on the deck 6 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Paris Monster

When: 9:30 p.m. Dec. 17; $10

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Wednesday

Barn Jam

What: Matt Dahlmeir/Fuzzheimer, Blue Cactus, Avi Jacob, West King String Band and Rusted Revolution; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. Dec. 18

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

Gin House Boys

When: 7-10 p.m. Dec. 18

Where: Garage 75, 1175 Folly Road, James Island

More Info: bit.ly/2RBO9um

Snails

What: Snails and Kompany and Hi I’m Ghost; $25

When: 8 p.m. Dec. 18

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: music-farm.com