Today
Dockery’s Music
What: The Ol’ 55s 4 p.m. Thursday; Tom Crowley 4 p.m. and Crane Style 8 p.m. Friday; Bender Funk 8 p.m. Saturday
Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island
More Info: dockerysdi.com/events
Rusty Bull Music
What: Mike Huhn 4 p.m. Thursday; John Zackery II 7 p.m. Friday; Cat Strickland 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: rustybullbrewing.com
eliza's Music
What: Chance & Circumstance 5 p.m. Thursday; Seitu Solomon Steelpan 11:30 a.m. and Robert Alvarez 4:30 p.m. Saturday; The Shakin' Martinis 6 p.m. Wednesday
Where: eliza's kitchen + bar, 250 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: mountpleasantlyindigo.com
Joy Project Jazz
When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy
Chris Boone
When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 7
Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2orlcoP
Forte Music
What: Joe Clark Thursday; Kevin Patton Friday; Richard White Saturday; $17-$27
When: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Nov. 7-9
Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 475 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: fortejazzlounge.com
Improv Comedy
What: Theatre 99 stand-up comedy shows this week include “Laugh for a Lincoln,” “Power Hour,” “Improv Smackdown” and “Improv Riot” and suggestions are taken from the audience during unscripted scenes.
When: Various weekly showtimes (see website for details)
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston
Price: $5 Laugh for a Lincoln; $8 Power Hour; $12 Improv Smackdown and Improv Riot
More Info: theatre99.com
Tin Roof Music
What: Amuse, Hybrid Mutants, Super Runaway, In the Meantime 8 p.m. Thursday ($8); Stock Footage, Blue Ricky, Ash Vapor 8 p.m. Friday; Mudtown, Whiskey Warfare, Ripley & The Ghost 9 p.m. Saturday ($7); Howling Giant 8 p.m. Monday; Street Cleaner, Protector 101, Chris #2 8 p.m. Wednesday ($7)
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Friday
Same As It Ever Was
What: Same As It Ever Was (Talking Heads tribute) with Jon Stickley Trio; $15
When: 9:30 p.m. Nov. 8
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Laugh Lab
What: Theatre 99’s new experimental stand-up comedy showcase for local groups and performers to try out their material.
When: 10 p.m. Fridays
Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: theatre99.com
Straight Jacket
When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: bit.ly/2ChkrCa
Follywood Music
What: Whiskey Diablo 10 p.m. Friday; Palmetto Soul 9 p.m. Saturday; Crispy Fox 6 p.m. Sundays; Thomas Champagne & Friends 9 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.
More Info: planetfollywood.com
Saturday
Revel on the River
What: Charleston Waterkeeper party with music from Red Cedar Review, Matt Monday and Josh Roberts & Friends; $12
When: 1-5 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: Freehouse Brewery, 2895 Pringle St., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/334nqtu
Muddy Kings
What: I Heart Hungry Kids fundraiser, with music from The Muddy Kings, DJ Mosaic and Professor Ping; $5
When: 2-5 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonartsfestival.com
Boat Show
What: 1770 Records’ annual boat show with Whitehall, Tennis Courts, Maliik and Tazz Majesty; $27-$32
When: 6:30 p.m. boarding, 7 p.m. sail Nov. 9
Where: Charleston Princess at the City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2WT770o
Short Division
What: Short Division EP release with Fiasco and Cicala; $5
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: Burns Alley Tavern, 354-B King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2WLEHoL
‘Tonight’s the Night’
What: Neil Young birthday celebration with Solid Country Gold, Aisha Kenyetta, Lindsay Holler, Jordan Igoe, Jeff Kozelski, Grace Joyner and more; $10
When: 9 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Louie D. Project
When: 10 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: Surf Bar, 103 W. Cooper Ave., Folly Beach
More Info: thelouiedproject.com
Sunday
Kickin’ in the Creek
What: Cow Patty Bingo and Donkey Drop animal rescue fundraiser with music, food, axe-throwing and more; $5
When: 1-7 p.m. Nov. 10
Where: Montana’s, 521 Red Bank Road, Goose Creek
More Info: bit.ly/32jB22H
‘Chris Mitchell Experience’
What: Saxophonist Chris Mitchell; $62
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 10
Where: Charleston Marriott, 170 Lockwood Blvd., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2NFy4lG
The ABBA Show
When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10; $15-$30
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
More Info: charlestonmusichall.com
Tuesday November 12
Tomato Tuesday
What: tomatoband on the deck 6 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: Cuchulain Kelly and Breadfoot, Ephiny’s Crown (fka Mojo McGee), Escaping Pavement and Surf Cavalier; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. Nov. 13
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com
Sound of Charleston
What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 13
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $16-$28
More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com
Trivia: Rocky Horror Picture Show
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 13
Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2qmagcW
Gin House Boys
When: 7-10 p.m. Nov. 13
Where: Garage 75, 1175 Folly Road, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/2JPX5aL
Rooftop Sessions
What: Series finale with Chris Wilcox, Haley Mae Campbell and Tyler Boone; $15
When: 7-9:30 p.m. Nov. 13
Where: Harold’s Cabin, 247 Congress St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2JSCdzS
Snozzberries
When: 10 p.m. Nov. 13
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com