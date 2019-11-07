Tyler Boone

Tyler Boone will headline the Rooftop Sessions series finale at Harold's Cabin on Wednesday.

 File/Xavier Schaetzke/Provided

Today

Dockery’s Music

What: The Ol’ 55s 4 p.m. Thursday; Tom Crowley 4 p.m. and Crane Style 8 p.m. Friday; Bender Funk 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island

More Info: dockerysdi.com/events

Rusty Bull Music

What: Mike Huhn 4 p.m. Thursday; John Zackery II 7 p.m. Friday; Cat Strickland 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: rustybullbrewing.com

eliza's Music

What: Chance & Circumstance 5 p.m. Thursday; Seitu Solomon Steelpan 11:30 a.m. and Robert Alvarez 4:30 p.m. Saturday; The Shakin' Martinis 6 p.m. Wednesday

Where: eliza's kitchen + bar, 250 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: mountpleasantlyindigo.com

Joy Project Jazz

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Andell Inn Hotel, 300 Freshfields Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: facebook.com/SaxJoy

Chris Boone

When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 7

Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2orlcoP

Forte Music

What: Joe Clark Thursday; Kevin Patton Friday; Richard White Saturday; $17-$27

When: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Nov. 7-9

Where: Forte Jazz Lounge, 475 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: fortejazzlounge.com

Improv Comedy

What: Theatre 99 stand-up comedy shows this week include “Laugh for a Lincoln,” “Power Hour,” “Improv Smackdown” and “Improv Riot” and suggestions are taken from the audience during unscripted scenes.

When: Various weekly showtimes (see website for details)

Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston

Price: $5 Laugh for a Lincoln; $8 Power Hour; $12 Improv Smackdown and Improv Riot

More Info: theatre99.com

Tin Roof Music

What: Amuse, Hybrid Mutants, Super Runaway, In the Meantime 8 p.m. Thursday ($8); Stock Footage, Blue Ricky, Ash Vapor 8 p.m. Friday; Mudtown, Whiskey Warfare, Ripley & The Ghost 9 p.m. Saturday ($7); Howling Giant 8 p.m. Monday; Street Cleaner, Protector 101, Chris #2 8 p.m. Wednesday ($7)

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Friday

Same As It Ever Was

What: Same As It Ever Was (Talking Heads tribute) with Jon Stickley Trio; $15

When: 9:30 p.m. Nov. 8

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Laugh Lab

What: Theatre 99’s new experimental stand-up comedy showcase for local groups and performers to try out their material.

When: 10 p.m. Fridays

Where: Theatre 99, 280 Meeting St., Suite B, downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: theatre99.com

Straight Jacket

When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: bit.ly/2ChkrCa

Follywood Music

What: Whiskey Diablo 10 p.m. Friday; Palmetto Soul 9 p.m. Saturday; Crispy Fox 6 p.m. Sundays; Thomas Champagne & Friends 9 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.

More Info: planetfollywood.com

Saturday

Revel on the River

What: Charleston Waterkeeper party with music from Red Cedar Review, Matt Monday and Josh Roberts & Friends; $12

When: 1-5 p.m. Nov. 9

Where: Freehouse Brewery, 2895 Pringle St., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/334nqtu

Muddy Kings

What: I Heart Hungry Kids fundraiser, with music from The Muddy Kings, DJ Mosaic and Professor Ping; $5

When: 2-5 p.m. Nov. 9

Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonartsfestival.com

Boat Show

What: 1770 Records’ annual boat show with Whitehall, Tennis Courts, Maliik and Tazz Majesty; $27-$32

When: 6:30 p.m. boarding, 7 p.m. sail Nov. 9

Where: Charleston Princess at the City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2WT770o

Short Division

What: Short Division EP release with Fiasco and Cicala; $5

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 9

Where: Burns Alley Tavern, 354-B King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2WLEHoL

‘Tonight’s the Night’

What: Neil Young birthday celebration with Solid Country Gold, Aisha Kenyetta, Lindsay Holler, Jordan Igoe, Jeff Kozelski, Grace Joyner and more; $10

When: 9 p.m. Nov. 9

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Louie D. Project

When: 10 p.m. Nov. 9

Where: Surf Bar, 103 W. Cooper Ave., Folly Beach

More Info: thelouiedproject.com

Sunday

Kickin’ in the Creek

What: Cow Patty Bingo and Donkey Drop animal rescue fundraiser with music, food, axe-throwing and more; $5

When: 1-7 p.m. Nov. 10

Where: Montana’s, 521 Red Bank Road, Goose Creek

More Info: bit.ly/32jB22H

‘Chris Mitchell Experience’

What: Saxophonist Chris Mitchell; $62

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 10

Where: Charleston Marriott, 170 Lockwood Blvd., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2NFy4lG

The ABBA Show

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10; $15-$30

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

More Info: charlestonmusichall.com

Tuesday November 12

Tomato Tuesday

What: tomatoband on the deck 6 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Wednesday

Barn Jam

What: Cuchulain Kelly and Breadfoot, Ephiny’s Crown (fka Mojo McGee), Escaping Pavement and Surf Cavalier; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. Nov. 13

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

Sound of Charleston  

What: Experience the sounds that help define Charleston’s rich musical history: gospel, Gershwin, Gullah, Civil War, jazz and light classics.

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 13

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $16-$28

More Info: 843-270-4903, soundofcharleston.com

Trivia: Rocky Horror Picture Show

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 13

Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2qmagcW

Gin House Boys

When: 7-10 p.m. Nov. 13

Where: Garage 75, 1175 Folly Road, James Island

More Info: bit.ly/2JPX5aL

Rooftop Sessions 

What: Series finale with Chris Wilcox, Haley Mae Campbell and Tyler Boone; $15

When: 7-9:30 p.m. Nov. 13

Where: Harold’s Cabin, 247 Congress St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2JSCdzS

Snozzberries

When: 10 p.m. Nov. 13

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com