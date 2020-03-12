Music & Nightlife calendar - Charleston Scene

El Quattro

El Quattro features members of Josh Roberts & The Hinges, Holy City Heaters, Dead 27s and Weigh Station at 6 p.m. out on the Pour House deck on Friday.

Today

Zephyr

What:  Local Celtic music band; $25-$35 

When: 7 p.m. March 12

Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St.

More Info: bit.ly/3aIWOSj

Tin Roof Music

What: Cry Baby Hoedown: Country covers from Cry Baby, Daddy's Beemer, Baby Yaga, Babe Club, Charles Walker, Whitehall and Brent Brent (Justin Osborne) 8 p.m. Thursday ($10-$12); Obvious Liars with Parris Bridge and Missy & the Meerkats 8 p.m. Friday ($7); The Destinators with Well Charged 9 p.m. Saturday; The Moneys with Blue Ricky, Prison City Brigade and Next to Eternity 8 p.m. Tuesday ($8); Stop the Presses with Well Charged 8 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com

Royal Music

What: Dry Reef with Tennis Courts and Pierce Alexander Thursday; John Bias with Super City and Orange Doors Friday; Contour tour kick-off with Niecy Blues and Dream Wave Saturday

When: 9 p.m. March 12-14; $5 cover

Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2BH1okK

Friday

Eyeland Vibes

What: Eyeland Vibes Vinyl Sessions, DJ Mosaic and JD “The Ologist” Peale

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 13

Where: Monster Music , 946 Orleans Road, Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2W0r8Dx

El Quattro

When: 6 p.m. out on the deck

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: bit.ly/PourHouseChs

Voxie

What:  Ballads and tunes from the British Isles, featuring Lara Brooksbank and Abigail Kent.

When: 7 p.m. March 13

Where: Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church, 302 Hibben St.

Price: Free

More Info: 843-884-4612, bit.ly/2PZWNS6

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

What: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band with Dee White; $35-$55

When: 8 p.m. March 13

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St.

More Info:  bit.ly/chsmusichall

Shakin’ Martinis

When: 8 p.m. March 13

Where: Krazy Owls, 3157 Maybank Highway, Johns Island

More Info: bit.ly/2TVzXy8

Grateful Brothers

What: Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band and the Grateful Dead; $10-$12

When: 9:30 p.m. March 13

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: bit.ly/PourHouseChs

Ocean Drive Party Band

When: 10 p.m. March 13-14

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: oceandrivepartyband.com

Saturday

Grateful Dead for Kids

What: The Rock and Roll Playhouse will present Music of Grateful Dead for Kids,  designed for ages 10 and younger; $12-$15

When: 1:30 p.m. March 14

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: bit.ly/PourHouseChs

‘Mi Alma Latina’

What: Grammy award-winning jazz flutist Nestor Torres will join the Charleston Jazz Orchestra for “Mi Alma Latina (My Latin Soul)"; $10-$62

When: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. March 14

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St.

More Info:  bit.ly/chsmusichall

Della Mae

What: Della Mae with Rachel Baiman; $15-$20

When: 9 p.m. March 14

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: bit.ly/PourHouseChs

Creekside Comedy

What: Stand-up featuring Blayr Nias out of Charlotte and local comedians Shawna Jarrett and Tanner Riley; $12

When: 9-11 p.m. March 14

Where: The Captain's Quarters, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston

More Info: creeksidecomedy.com

Sunday

Variety Show

What: The Taylor Music Group will present a group variety show in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, featuring local Celtic fiddling ensemble, Na Fidleiri; $10-$35

When: 4 p.m. March 15

Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., Charleston

More Info: tmgcharleston.com

Shady Recruits

What: Featuring members of the Marcus King Band with Voodoo Visionary; $10-$12

When: 8:30 p.m. March 15

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: bit.ly/PourHouseChs

Tuesday

St. Patrick's Day

What: Irish food, green beer and traditional Irish music from the Paddy McGee Band, as well as a tap takeover from Low Tide Brewing

When: 3-6 p.m. March 17

Where: The Players' Pub, 12 Kiawah Beach Drive

More Info: bit.ly/2Q2Jz73

Shrimp City Slim

When: 5 p.m. March 17

Where: LoLA Louisiana Kitchen, 4830 O'Hear Ave., North Charleston

More Info: shrimpcityslim.com

tomatoband

What: Tomato Tuesdee 6 p.m. on the deck Tuesdays through May

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: bit.ly/PourHouseChs

Holy City Confessional

When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: Home Team BBQ, 1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston

More Info: hometeambbq.com

Rome & Duddy

What: Rome Ramirez of Sublime with Rome and Duddy of Dirty Heads, with Micah Brown and Stoney Banks; $24.50-$59.50

When: 8 p.m. March 17

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St.

More Info:  bit.ly/chsmusichall

Gigglin' & Groovin’

What: Headliner comedian Rod Minger, featuring W!LL and Ignatious Carmouche (“The Voice” season 13) and hosted by Y’Anna Crawley; $20-$35

When: 8 p.m. March 17

Where: Blue Note Bistro, 7550 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/3aDHd6n

Wednesday

Barn Jam

What: Singer in the Round with Dana Perry and June Star, with Harper’s Gambit, Tar and Feather, Matt Megrue and DownTown Abby 7 The Echoes; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. March 18

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

Gin House Boys

When: 6-9 p.m. March 18

Where: Garage 75, 1175 Folly Road, James Island

More Info: bit.ly/2GOQlta

Weigh Station

When: 10 p.m. March 18; $5

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: bit.ly/PourHouseChs

