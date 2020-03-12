Music & Nightlife calendar - Charleston Scene

Today
Zephyr
What: Local Celtic music band; $25-$35
When: 7 p.m. March 12
Where: Charleston Library Society, 164 King St.
More Info: bit.ly/3aIWOSj
Tin Roof Music
What: Cry Baby Hoedown: Country covers from Cry Baby, Daddy's Beemer, Baby Yaga, Babe Club, Charles Walker, Whitehall and Brent Brent (Justin Osborne) 8 p.m. Thursday ($10-$12); Obvious Liars with Parris Bridge and Missy & the Meerkats 8 p.m. Friday ($7); The Destinators with Well Charged 9 p.m. Saturday; The Moneys with Blue Ricky, Prison City Brigade and Next to Eternity 8 p.m. Tuesday ($8); Stop the Presses with Well Charged 8 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com
Royal Music
What: Dry Reef with Tennis Courts and Pierce Alexander Thursday; John Bias with Super City and Orange Doors Friday; Contour tour kick-off with Niecy Blues and Dream Wave Saturday
When: 9 p.m. March 12-14; $5 cover
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2BH1okK
Friday
Eyeland Vibes
What: Eyeland Vibes Vinyl Sessions, DJ Mosaic and JD “The Ologist” Peale
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 13
Where: Monster Music , 946 Orleans Road, Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2W0r8Dx
El Quattro
When: 6 p.m. out on the deck
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/PourHouseChs
Voxie
What: Ballads and tunes from the British Isles, featuring Lara Brooksbank and Abigail Kent.
When: 7 p.m. March 13
Where: Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church, 302 Hibben St.
Price: Free
More Info: 843-884-4612, bit.ly/2PZWNS6
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
What: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band with Dee White; $35-$55
When: 8 p.m. March 13
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St.
More Info: bit.ly/chsmusichall
Shakin’ Martinis
When: 8 p.m. March 13
Where: Krazy Owls, 3157 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
More Info: bit.ly/2TVzXy8
Grateful Brothers
What: Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band and the Grateful Dead; $10-$12
When: 9:30 p.m. March 13
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/PourHouseChs
Ocean Drive Party Band
When: 10 p.m. March 13-14
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: oceandrivepartyband.com
Saturday
Grateful Dead for Kids
What: The Rock and Roll Playhouse will present Music of Grateful Dead for Kids, designed for ages 10 and younger; $12-$15
When: 1:30 p.m. March 14
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/PourHouseChs
‘Mi Alma Latina’
What: Grammy award-winning jazz flutist Nestor Torres will join the Charleston Jazz Orchestra for “Mi Alma Latina (My Latin Soul)"; $10-$62
When: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. March 14
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St.
More Info: bit.ly/chsmusichall
Della Mae
What: Della Mae with Rachel Baiman; $15-$20
When: 9 p.m. March 14
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/PourHouseChs
Creekside Comedy
What: Stand-up featuring Blayr Nias out of Charlotte and local comedians Shawna Jarrett and Tanner Riley; $12
When: 9-11 p.m. March 14
Where: The Captain's Quarters, 2600 Savannah Highway, Charleston
More Info: creeksidecomedy.com
Sunday
Variety Show
What: The Taylor Music Group will present a group variety show in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, featuring local Celtic fiddling ensemble, Na Fidleiri; $10-$35
When: 4 p.m. March 15
Where: Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., Charleston
More Info: tmgcharleston.com
Shady Recruits
What: Featuring members of the Marcus King Band with Voodoo Visionary; $10-$12
When: 8:30 p.m. March 15
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/PourHouseChs
Tuesday
St. Patrick's Day
What: Irish food, green beer and traditional Irish music from the Paddy McGee Band, as well as a tap takeover from Low Tide Brewing
When: 3-6 p.m. March 17
Where: The Players' Pub, 12 Kiawah Beach Drive
More Info: bit.ly/2Q2Jz73
Shrimp City Slim
When: 5 p.m. March 17
Where: LoLA Louisiana Kitchen, 4830 O'Hear Ave., North Charleston
More Info: shrimpcityslim.com
tomatoband
What: Tomato Tuesdee 6 p.m. on the deck Tuesdays through May
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/PourHouseChs
Holy City Confessional
When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Home Team BBQ, 1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston
More Info: hometeambbq.com
Rome & Duddy
What: Rome Ramirez of Sublime with Rome and Duddy of Dirty Heads, with Micah Brown and Stoney Banks; $24.50-$59.50
When: 8 p.m. March 17
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St.
More Info: bit.ly/chsmusichall
Gigglin' & Groovin’
What: Headliner comedian Rod Minger, featuring W!LL and Ignatious Carmouche (“The Voice” season 13) and hosted by Y’Anna Crawley; $20-$35
When: 8 p.m. March 17
Where: Blue Note Bistro, 7550 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/3aDHd6n
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: Singer in the Round with Dana Perry and June Star, with Harper’s Gambit, Tar and Feather, Matt Megrue and DownTown Abby 7 The Echoes; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. March 18
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com
Gin House Boys
When: 6-9 p.m. March 18
Where: Garage 75, 1175 Folly Road, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/2GOQlta
Weigh Station
When: 10 p.m. March 18; $5
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/PourHouseChs